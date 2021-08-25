Roofdog: Is it possible to watch the webinar without registering? = Es posible ver el webinário sin registrarse?

What’s a webinar? = ¿Qué es un webinário?

A webinar is an educational class or workshop conducted on the web, a web seminar, aka webinar. They can vary in style and substance, but all are hosted by a specific individual or institution and feature a set agenda. Thanks to COVID19 and the rise of Zoom, various institutions, libraries, museums, consultancies, and government agencies have begun to host and guest on webinars as never before.

Planeta.com hosts our own and spotlights our fave recorded webinars on relevant pages addressing conservation and tourism.

For upcoming webinars we are paying attention, check out the Upcoming Events Google Doc.

Questions

What makes a successful webinar for the speaker(s), participants, hosts, sponsors? = ¿Qué hace que un seminario web sea exitoso para los oradores, los participantes, los anfitriónes y los patrocinadores?

Is it possible to watch the webinar without registering? = Es posible ver el webinário sin registrarse?

Will the webinar be archived for on-demand viewing? = ¿Se archivará el webinário …?

Wish List

More free, public webinars

Webinars with optional registration

Collaborative note-taking

Artwork

Planeta.com