Poster

Welcome home = a cordial reception

In recognition of World Environment Day, June 5, 2021 we send greetings and kudos to allies at the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), celebrating its birthday from Stockholm to Islamabad to Wetumpka, and elsewhere around the globe.

Trending hashtags this year include #ForNature and #GenerationRestoration. Indeed, there is a lot of restoration to be done, and this is an ask requiring a multigenerational approach. First step – being aware of what is being in lost and what is in danger of being lost. Second step – corrective actions to restore and regenerate.

So cheers to those on the local homefront – wherever that might be – and those opening their senses to the world at large, the planet we call home.

We look forward to a decade of ecosystem restoration AND a decade of Indigenous language. What are the words in Indigenous tongues for the ecosystems, biodiversity, wild? And what are the political, economic, and social approaches to stewardship? There are some difficult and challenging conversations ahead. We approach these dialogues with a keen interest on making short- and long-term progress.

We challenge friends in travel and tourism and friends simply traveling and touring to listen to local voices and to amplify messages of good work.

Las Vegas and the Southwest

Home, currently, means Nevada. Specifically Henderson and Las Vegas. Updating our guides to local parks, Paiute culture, water issues

Conservation events

Major CBD, IUCN, UNEP events this year are previewed (later to be recapped) including the World Conservation Congress, Climate COP, and Biodiversity COP. We are also keen on learning from locals what they would like others to know about event locales. Look for updates to our guides to Marseille, Glasgow, and Kunming. Honestly, these guides are not yet developed, so suggestions are most welcome.

Timely topics

COVID19.

Some History

In 1972 the United Nations General Assembly established the first World Environment Day to mark the opening of the Stockholm Conference on the Human Environment. Another resolution led to the creation of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

“Stockholm was without doubt the landmark event in the growth of international environmentalism,” writes John McCormick in Reclaiming Paradise. “It was the first occasion on which the political, social and economic problems of the global environment were discussed at an intergovernmental forum with a view to actually taking corrective action.”

Planeta