Western Australia is the country’s largest state, covering the western third of the continent of Australia.

Geography

Western Australia is the country’s largest state. Desert occupies most of the territory. Among the natural highlights: The Kimberley

Western Australia is bordered by South Australia and the Northern Territory. Timor Sea separates the northern coastline from the equatorial islands of Indonesia. To the south is the Southern Ocean and Antarctica.

Parks and Protected Areas

The lands and waters managed by the Department of Environment and Conservation cover more than 26 million hectares and receive around 11 million visits each year.

Cultural World

Of all the states and territories, Western Australia continues to have the highest proportion of people born overseas.

Economy

Western Australia is the powerhouse of the Australian economy. With ten percent of the population, it currently generates nearly 30 percent of Australia’s export income.

Kimberley

The Kimberley is one of the world’s last great wilderness areas. Remote and rugged, its landscape is spectacular with ancient gorges, pristine beaches and wide horizons.

Aboriginal Peoples

Cities

Parks

