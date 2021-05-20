Photo: Jimmy Emerson, Signage
Spotlight on Wetumpka, Alabama, established in 1834, and 2021 star of the HGTV series Home Town Takeover – hgtv.com/shows/home-town-takeover – a celebration of southern culture, transformations, and a comeback story for a small town.
Government
cityofwetumpka.com – History – Facebook
Places
Wetumpka Impact Crater
Jasmine Hill
News
thewetumpkaherald.com – @WetumpkaHerald
Food
Coaches Corner – Facebook
Big Fish
Wikipedia
Headlines
HGTV’s ‘Home Town Takeover’ crew members enjoyed their stay in Wetumpka, Alabama – Alabama News Center
Home Town Takeover
hgtv.com/shows/home-town-takeover
Videos
Misc
The shapes of Mississippi and Alabama are near mirror images of one another. Learn How the States Got Their Shapes
Wetumpka
Coosa River
Elmore County
