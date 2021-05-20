home Cities, USA Wetumpka, Alabama

Wetumpka, Alabama

Photo: Jimmy Emerson, Signage

Spotlight on Wetumpka, Alabama, established in 1834, and 2021 star of the HGTV series Home Town Takeover – hgtv.com/shows/home-town-takeover – a celebration of southern culture, transformations, and a comeback story for a small town.

Google Maps
goo.gl/maps/m4BJYA2Rf8Bbcait7

Government
cityofwetumpka.comHistoryFacebook

Places
Wetumpka Impact Crater
Jasmine Hill

News
thewetumpkaherald.com@WetumpkaHerald

Food
Coaches CornerFacebook

Big Fish
imdb.com
rottentomatoes.com
Wikipedia

Headlines
HGTV’s ‘Home Town Takeover’ crew members enjoyed their stay in Wetumpka, Alabama – Alabama News Center

Home Town Takeover
hgtv.com/shows/home-town-takeover

Videos

Misc
The shapes of Mississippi and Alabama are near mirror images of one another. Learn How the States Got Their Shapes

Wikipedia
Wetumpka
Coosa River
Elmore County

Planeta

Alabama
Alabama Links
HGTV
Set-Jetting

