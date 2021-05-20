Photo: Jimmy Emerson, Signage

Spotlight on Wetumpka, Alabama, established in 1834, and 2021 star of the HGTV series Home Town Takeover – hgtv.com/shows/home-town-takeover – a celebration of southern culture, transformations, and a comeback story for a small town.

Headlines

HGTV’s ‘Home Town Takeover’ crew members enjoyed their stay in Wetumpka, Alabama – Alabama News Center

Home Town Takeover

hgtv.com/shows/home-town-takeover

Wetumpka is ready for Visitors to come to discover the beauty of the city. Main Street Wetumpka opened their new visitor center – The Tourist Trap. HGTV's Home Town Takeover featuring Wetumpka airs 6/2/21. https://t.co/uqQnYnHcOf pic.twitter.com/ahJ2srQhiN — Sweet Home Alabama (@TweetHomeAla) April 30, 2021

In need of some wholesome TV? “Home Town Takeover” is the show for you!



In “the most optimistic show @hgtv has ever produced”, Ben (@scotsmanco ) and @ErinRNapier use their fixer upper skills to revamp the small town of Wetumpka, Alabama.@megsokay https://t.co/OQFKdKqcqx — Discovery Inc (@DiscoveryIncTV) May 14, 2021

The shapes of Mississippi and Alabama are near mirror images of one another. Learn How the States Got Their Shapes

