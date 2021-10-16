World Food Day 2021

Photo: Pascal Parent, Cornfield

October 16 is World Food Day.

This year’s theme motto: “Our actions are our future”

Hundreds of events and outreach activities bring together governments, businesses, NGOs, the media, and general public.

Hashtags: #WFD2021, #WorldFoodDay

fao.org/world-food-day

fao.org/world-food-day/join-us/wfd-global-ceremony/en/

Our actions are our future. Planeta.com celebrates World Food Day each year. We are inspired by the work of the FAO and welcome the opportunity to take a deep dive into timely topics. We challenge readers to reflect and explore Word Food Day across the social web and in your own community. Learn what efforts are underway. Be curious! Learn how to translate ‘World Food Day’ in other languages. Bonus points for those digital angels who amplify good practices around the globe.

Questions for readers

What are your favorite food / foodie accounts on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube?

How do you translate World Food Day in other languages? Bonus points for Indigenous languages.

Questions for the FAO

Are there livestreaming or recorded videos from the World Food Day events?

When do you decide on the theme for next year’s World Food Day?

What would insiders like others to know about the FAO?

Recommended Listening

Food Futures – GOMA Talks/Future Tense – In this panel discussion recorded at the Gallery of Modern Art in Brisbane we examine the realities of 21st century “food culture” and how to ensure future supplies without destroying the environment.

Embedded Tweets

#WorldFoodDay is not only a reminder of the importance of what we eat to everyone on the planet, but also “a call to action to achieve food security around the world”.



“Our actions are our future”. – @antonioguterres



Via @UN_News_Centre https://t.co/FuohCn728B — UN Environment Programme (@UNEP) October 15, 2021

Indigenous peoples and local communities show that building sustainable #FoodSystems don't require new models. Ahead of #WorldFoodDay, read about two of our 2021 #EquatorPrize winners from Cameroon and Kyrgyzstan who are scaling up local action for food. https://t.co/NvupXsB8En pic.twitter.com/9Hjn6evaEs — UN Development (@UNDP) October 15, 2021

Climate change is making it harder to grow enough food to feed a growing population



That’s why @cipotato and the @CropTrust used wild potatoes to breed a potato 🥔 variety with extremely high disease resistance:



👉🏽 https://t.co/nyGjLw8CCU#BOLDcwr #WFD2021 #OneCGIAR



🔸 @CGIAR pic.twitter.com/zMffCog7HE — International Potato Center (@Cipotato) October 13, 2021

About World Food Day 2021

The future of food is in our hands An agri-food system is a complex term that may seem far from your reality, but do you know our lives depend on them? Every time you eat, you participate in the system. The food we choose and the way we produce, prepare, cook and store it make us an integral and active part of the way in which an agri-food system works. A sustainable agri-food system is one in which a variety of sufficient, nutritious and safe foods is available at an affordable price to everyone, and nobody is hungry or suffers from any form of malnutrition. The shelves are stocked at the local market or food store, but less food is wasted and the food supply chain is more resilient to shocks such as extreme weather, price spikes or pandemics, all while limiting, rather than worsening, environmental degradation or climate change. In fact, sustainable agri-food systems deliver food security and nutrition for all, without compromising the economic, social and environmental bases, for generations to come. They lead to better production, better nutrition, a better environment and a better life for all. Better production, better nutrition, a better environment and a better life.

Previously

