October 16 is World Food Day.
This year’s theme motto: “Our actions are our future”
Hundreds of events and outreach activities bring together governments, businesses, NGOs, the media, and general public.
Our actions are our future. Planeta.com celebrates World Food Day each year. We are inspired by the work of the FAO and welcome the opportunity to take a deep dive into timely topics. We challenge readers to reflect and explore Word Food Day across the social web and in your own community. Learn what efforts are underway. Be curious! Learn how to translate ‘World Food Day’ in other languages. Bonus points for those digital angels who amplify good practices around the globe.
Questions for readers
- What are your favorite food / foodie accounts on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube?
- How do you translate World Food Day in other languages? Bonus points for Indigenous languages.
Questions for the FAO
- Are there livestreaming or recorded videos from the World Food Day events?
- When do you decide on the theme for next year’s World Food Day?
- What would insiders like others to know about the FAO?
Recommended Listening
Food Futures – GOMA Talks/Future Tense – In this panel discussion recorded at the Gallery of Modern Art in Brisbane we examine the realities of 21st century “food culture” and how to ensure future supplies without destroying the environment.
About World Food Day 2021
The future of food is in our hands An agri-food system is a complex term that may seem far from your reality, but do you know our lives depend on them? Every time you eat, you participate in the system. The food we choose and the way we produce, prepare, cook and store it make us an integral and active part of the way in which an agri-food system works. A sustainable agri-food system is one in which a variety of sufficient, nutritious and safe foods is available at an affordable price to everyone, and nobody is hungry or suffers from any form of malnutrition. The shelves are stocked at the local market or food store, but less food is wasted and the food supply chain is more resilient to shocks such as extreme weather, price spikes or pandemics, all while limiting, rather than worsening, environmental degradation or climate change. In fact, sustainable agri-food systems deliver food security and nutrition for all, without compromising the economic, social and environmental bases, for generations to come. They lead to better production, better nutrition, a better environment and a better life for all. Better production, better nutrition, a better environment and a better life.
