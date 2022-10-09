Photo: Tania Victoria/ Secretaría de Cultura de la Ciudad de México, Feria del Maíz y la Milpa (Some rights reserved)

October 16 is World Food Day. This year’s theme: “Eradicating hunger”

Hundreds of events and outreach activities bring together governments, businesses, NGOs, the media, and interested public.

Hashtags: #WFD2022, #WorldFoodDay

Our actions are our future. Planeta.com celebrates World Food Day each year. We are inspired by the work of the FAO and welcome the opportunity to take a deep dive into timely topics. We challenge readers to reflect and explore Word Food Day across the social web and in your own community. Learn what efforts are underway. Be curious! Learn how to translate ‘World Food Day’ in other languages. Bonus points for those digital angels who amplify good practices around the globe.

Questions for readers

What are your favorite food / foodie accounts on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube?

How do you translate World Food Day in other languages? Bonus points for Indigenous languages.

Questions for the FAO

Are there livestreaming or recorded videos from the World Food Day events?

When do you decide on the theme for next year’s World Food Day?

What would insiders like others to know about the FAO?

About World Food Day 2022

FAO: Leave no one behind. Although we have made progress towards building a better world, too many people have been left behind. People who are unable to benefit from human development, innovation or economic growth.

In fact, millions of people around the world cannot afford a healthy diet, putting them at high risk of food insecurity and malnutrition. But ending hunger isn’t only about supply. Enough food is produced today to feed everyone on the planet.

The problem is access and availability of nutritious food, which is increasingly impeded by multiple challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic, conflict, climate change, inequality, rising prices and international tensions. People around the world are suffering the domino effects of challenges that know no borders.

Worldwide, more than 80 percent of the extreme poor live in rural areas and many rely on agriculture and natural resources for their living. They are usually the hardest hit by natural and man-made disasters and often marginalized due to their gender, ethnic origin, or status. It is a struggle for them to gain access to training, finance, innovation and technologies.

