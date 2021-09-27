Whales Links

Also see: Wales Links

Links related to whales presented in somewhat random order:

Headlines

The Man Who Seduced the World with Whale Songs

Whales are vital to curb climate change – this is the reason why – World Economic Forum

There Are Whales Alive Today Who Were Born Before Moby Dick Was Written

Whales benefit from action on ocean noise

Wild whale breaching

Whale mimicking humans ‘trying to make contact’

Most Whale Deaths in Past 40 Years Were Caused by Humans

Marine sound experiments silence the whales

How Moby Dick Cleaned Up The Rhine

Recommended Listening

The clans, clicks and culture of sperm whales – Late Night Live – New research indicates that sperm whales were able to communicate to each other in order to avoid the whalers of the 19th century. Our guest is Hal Whitehead, professor and marine biologist at Dalhousie University in Canada.

Mexico

La Comisión Nacional de Áreas Naturales Protegidas registra el primer arribo de la Ballena gris en México en la temporada 2019 – 2020



Whale Watching

Whale Watching Web

Whale Watching in the Arctic – WWF

Whale Watch – Dominion Post (New Zealand)

Grey Whale Lagoons – Serge Dedina/Emily Young

The Friendly Whales of San Ignacio Lagoon, Baja California Sur – Lori Saldana

Whale Watching in Guerrero Negro – Baja Pages

Legal aspects of whale watching in North America – Mark Spalding (PDF)



Este 15 de julio empieza la temporada de ballenas en el Pacífico colombiano. https://t.co/pNfGvuB78j vía @elespectador — Parques Nacionales Naturales de Colombia (@ParquesColombia) July 11, 2019

Third Sunday in February World Whale Day

It's #WorldWhaleDay! Whale species within the @gbrmarinepark are believed to be stable. #Humpbackwhales are increasing in population. The first recorded sighting of a rare #Omurawhale in the #Reef was in 2016. Learn more: https://t.co/9UvbJyKDfy 📸 @gbrmarinepark, @MattCurnock pic.twitter.com/B5bFuMKxo0 — Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority (@gbrmarinepark) February 21, 2021

Ambergris

Reports

The Brazilian Humpback Whale Institute has recently issued a bilingual (Portuguese/English) Whale Watching Guide for the State of Bahia, Northeastern Brazil, which is nevertheless relevant for the entire Western South Atlantic. Free download: http://baleiajubarte.org.br/inc/download.php?i=2283

Recommended Listening

Savage history of whaling – As most of the world moves towards observing and conserving the lives of whale populations, we look back at the savage history and exploitation of these magnificent creatures.

Whale watching tourism – Whale watching tourism can be very stressful to the animals.

A World With Whales – The National Whale Centre opens in Picton to focus on the natural and cultural history of cetaceans and to mark 50 years since the end of commercial whaling in New Zealand.

Flickr Groups

Humpback Flukes

Wikipedia

Whale

Humpback Whale

Citizen Science

The Story of a fluke

How Flickr can help save the whales

Speaking of Citizen Science

Gale McCullough , a former nursery school teacher and old-fashioned naturalist, discovered a whale that had journeyed an unprecedented 6,000 miles from Brazil to Madagascar. The technology she used? Flickr.

Elsewhere on the Web

whalesafe.com

whalesynth.com

The Irish Whale and Dolphin Group

whalephoto.org

Atlantic Marine Ecotourism

A Global Effort to Protect Whales – IFAW

International Whaling Commission

Whale and Dolphin Conservation Society

Baja to Bering WhaleWatch Forum

Orcca: Marine Mammal Rescue and Research in Australia

Pacific Whale Foundation

Norma Oficial Mexicana PROY-NOM-131-ECOL-1998 – SEMARNAT

jupiterfoundation.org

Recommended Reading – Artisanal Whaling in the Atlantic: A Comparative Study of Culture, Conflict, and Conservation in St. Vincent and the Faroe Islands

Whalers from the Caribbean island of St. Vincent and the North Atlantic archipelago of the Faroe Islands hunt pilot whales and a variety of other small cetaceans for food. Vincentian whalers use harpoons, thrown by hand or fired from a modified shotgun mounted on the boat. Faroese whalers, using several dozen boats, work cooperatively to drive an entire pod of whales ashore, where shore-based whalers are waiting to complete the kill with traditional whaling knives. Vincentian whaling traces its origins to the late nineteenth century. Records of Faroese whaling date to the late sixteenth century but the practice is thought to be much older, originating perhaps as early as the tenth century.



The sperm whale’s clicking tale – Next to nothing was known about sperm whales in the Southern Ocean. That is, until the Australian Antarctic Division started listening to their clicks.

New Zealand

Tūtarakauika

Planeta.com