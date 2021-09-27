Whales Links

Photo: Bernard Spragg, The Dive
Links related to whales presented in somewhat random order:
Headlines
The Man Who Seduced the World with Whale Songs
Whales are vital to curb climate change – this is the reason why – World Economic Forum
There Are Whales Alive Today Who Were Born Before Moby Dick Was Written
Whales benefit from action on ocean noise
Wild whale breaching
Whale mimicking humans ‘trying to make contact’
Most Whale Deaths in Past 40 Years Were Caused by Humans
Marine sound experiments silence the whales
How Moby Dick Cleaned Up The Rhine
Recommended Listening
The clans, clicks and culture of sperm whales – Late Night Live – New research indicates that sperm whales were able to communicate to each other in order to avoid the whalers of the 19th century. Our guest is Hal Whitehead, professor and marine biologist at Dalhousie University in Canada.
Mexico
La Comisión Nacional de Áreas Naturales Protegidas registra el primer arribo de la Ballena gris en México en la temporada 2019 – 2020
Whale Watching
Whale Watching Web
Whale Watching in the Arctic – WWF
Whale Watch – Dominion Post (New Zealand)
Grey Whale Lagoons – Serge Dedina/Emily Young
The Friendly Whales of San Ignacio Lagoon, Baja California Sur – Lori Saldana
Whale Watching in Guerrero Negro – Baja Pages
Legal aspects of whale watching in North America – Mark Spalding (PDF)
Third Sunday in February World Whale Day
Ambergris
http://www.nhm.ac.uk/discover/what-is-ambergris.html
Reports
The Brazilian Humpback Whale Institute has recently issued a bilingual (Portuguese/English) Whale Watching Guide for the State of Bahia, Northeastern Brazil, which is nevertheless relevant for the entire Western South Atlantic. Free download: http://baleiajubarte.org.br/inc/download.php?i=2283
Recommended Listening
Savage history of whaling – As most of the world moves towards observing and conserving the lives of whale populations, we look back at the savage history and exploitation of these magnificent creatures.
Whale watching tourism – Whale watching tourism can be very stressful to the animals.
A World With Whales – The National Whale Centre opens in Picton to focus on the natural and cultural history of cetaceans and to mark 50 years since the end of commercial whaling in New Zealand.
Humpback Flukes
Whale
Humpback Whale
Citizen Science
The Story of a fluke
How Flickr can help save the whales
Speaking of Citizen Science
Gale McCullough, a former nursery school teacher and old-fashioned naturalist, discovered a whale that had journeyed an unprecedented 6,000 miles from Brazil to Madagascar. The technology she used? Flickr.
Recommended Reading – Artisanal Whaling in the Atlantic: A Comparative Study of Culture, Conflict, and Conservation in St. Vincent and the Faroe Islands
- Whalers from the Caribbean island of St. Vincent and the North Atlantic archipelago of the Faroe Islands hunt pilot whales and a variety of other small cetaceans for food. Vincentian whalers use harpoons, thrown by hand or fired from a modified shotgun mounted on the boat. Faroese whalers, using several dozen boats, work cooperatively to drive an entire pod of whales ashore, where shore-based whalers are waiting to complete the kill with traditional whaling knives. Vincentian whaling traces its origins to the late nineteenth century. Records of Faroese whaling date to the late sixteenth century but the practice is thought to be much older, originating perhaps as early as the tenth century.
The sperm whale’s clicking tale – Next to nothing was known about sperm whales in the Southern Ocean. That is, until the Australian Antarctic Division started listening to their clicks.
New Zealand
