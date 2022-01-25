home Planeta.com What’s next?

What’s next?

What’s next?

That’s what we would all like to know, from those planning a trip, receiving visitors, voting, investing, and simply planning for tomorrow.

We pay attention to the future, the world we leave for our children and their children. Far from the immediate now, we think of the next steps, today, tomorrow, and a thousand years hence.

Translating: What’s next?
Spanish: ¿Que sigue?
French: Et après?
Portuguese: Qual é o próximo?
Swedish:Vad kommer härnäst?
Hindi: आगे क्या होगा? (aage kya hoga?)

