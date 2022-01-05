home Communication, Social Web Whatsapp

Whatsapp

By Guest Contributor   Posted in Communication Social Web
Posted on
Logo

Making the most of the social web, we are seeking your tips on making the most of real-time video calls. Spotlight on WhatsApp – whatsapp.com

Where is the conversation? Everywhere! Are you using Duo, Facetime, Facebook Messenger, Houseparty, Zoom, or WhatsAppwhatsapp.com – the freeware, cross-platform, and end-to-end encrypted instant messaging app for smartphones?

Key Links
whatsapp.com
whatsapp business
download
whatsapp on your computer

Core skills (Adventures in Digital Literacy)

  • Have you created an account on WhatsApp?
  • Can you login on your laptop? On your phone?
  • What version of WhatsApp are you using?
  • Does your microphone work?
  • Does your webcam work?
  • Have you chatted with contacts via direct message?
  • Have you left a voice message?
  • Have you listened to a voice message?
  • Have you changed your mood message?

Translating: I am learning how to leave a voice message on WhatsApp
Estoy aprendiendo a dejar un mensaje de voz en WhatsApp
Ich lerne, wie man eine Sprachnachricht auf WhatsApp hinterlässt
Rwy’n dysgu sut i adael neges lais ar WhatsApp 

Bonus points for Indigenous languages

Tips – To leave a voice message, hold the microphone button down while speaking/recording. To listen to a voice message, you can choose a faster playback speed.

Pet Peeves

  • Cannot use WhatsApp on tablets

Status
It also incorporates a feature called status, which allows users to upload photos and videos to a 24-hours-lifetime feed that, by default, are visible to all contacts.

Headlines
WhatsApp hack: are our messages ever truly private?
What the petty office clashes at Facebook and WhatsApp were really about (2018)

FAQ
How to add an international phone number

Planeta.com

Apps
Phone Call
The world is a smartphone and those who do not travel use only one app
Where is the conversation?
Digital Literacy Quiz

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.