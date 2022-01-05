Logo
Making the most of the social web, we are seeking your tips on making the most of real-time video calls. Spotlight on WhatsApp – whatsapp.com
Where is the conversation? Everywhere! Are you using Duo, Facetime, Facebook Messenger, Houseparty, Zoom, or WhatsApp – whatsapp.com – the freeware, cross-platform, and end-to-end encrypted instant messaging app for smartphones?
whatsapp.com
whatsapp business
download
whatsapp on your computer
Core skills (Adventures in Digital Literacy)
- Have you created an account on WhatsApp?
- Can you login on your laptop? On your phone?
- What version of WhatsApp are you using?
- Does your microphone work?
- Does your webcam work?
- Have you chatted with contacts via direct message?
- Have you left a voice message?
- Have you listened to a voice message?
- Have you changed your mood message?
Translating: I am learning how to leave a voice message on WhatsApp
Estoy aprendiendo a dejar un mensaje de voz en WhatsApp
Ich lerne, wie man eine Sprachnachricht auf WhatsApp hinterlässt
Rwy’n dysgu sut i adael neges lais ar WhatsApp
Bonus points for Indigenous languages
Tips – To leave a voice message, hold the microphone button down while speaking/recording. To listen to a voice message, you can choose a faster playback speed.
Pet Peeves
- Cannot use WhatsApp on tablets
Status
It also incorporates a feature called status, which allows users to upload photos and videos to a 24-hours-lifetime feed that, by default, are visible to all contacts.
How to add an international phone number
