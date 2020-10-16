A conversation is communication between two or more people. A good conversation occurs when people listen to one another over time. (poster). That said, conversation and communication options seem more complicated than ever before.

This essay addresses three questions: What have we learned? Where do we want to go? And … Where is the conversation? This essay is repeatedly updated as the floor continues to shift below our feet. It’s not just the global pandemi – the leaps in technology over the past 30 years have given us each different palettes for what we find useful as well as irritating.

Let’s explore current online platforms that enable the gambit of real-time chat from trivia parties and zoom yahtzee to online conferences, telemedicine, and tele-education.

Making the most of the social web, we are seeking your tips on making the most of real-time video calls. Where is the conversation? Everywhere! Are you using Duo, Facetime, Facebook Messenger, Houseparty, Skype, WhatsApp, and Zoom.

Platforms

Questions

What have you learned?

Where do you want to go?

Where are your conversations?

Observations

Where is the conversation? Everywhere. Or simpler, online and offline.

In the late 00s ‘conversation’ emerged as one of the fave buzzwords on the social web. Journalism outlets more than ever are encouraging readers/listeners/viewers to ‘have your say.’ Why? User-generated content is cheaper than reporters.

“Have your say” was and remains a mantra. Do we really have a say? And do we want to hear what others are saying? Check out the chats on Nextdoor.

Sometimes we are not sure (read: oblivious to) where the conversation lies or what we should expect from face-to-face chats or responses in online comments. Where is the conversation?

The way we think about conversations continues to change with the rolling advance of digital doodads, and there will always be a newer, shinier toy.

Marketing gurus talk up the changing nature of conversation, particularly with with potential clients and current partners. They know that old ways of doing things don’t work now. We are seeing diminishing effectiveness of email blasts and a growing interest in exchanges via social web channels including Facebook, Twitter and YouTube … just to name a few!

There’s a major transition in process. Read write culture is a great concept but many people – and particularly older people – are unable to add a favorite bookmark to their browser, let alone remix their own work.

The major questions are where and how to engage with online conversation. The narrative is no longer the linear A-B-C but rather an alphabet soup of possibilities.

Conversations are evolving from chitchat around the physical table or the proverbial water cooler.

Everyone – locals and visitors – appreciate the opportunity to be engaged, meaning to being able to listen and being heard.

Meaningful conversation is a slippery creature, co-created and devised by parties with different interests and points of view.

Headlines

‘Nothing short of remarkable’: Study finds parents’ chats with their toddlers pay off 10 years later

