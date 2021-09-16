Photo: James Marvin Phelps, Roadhouse
Wikipedia: White Pine County is a largely rural, mountain county along the central eastern boundary of the U.S. state of Nevada. As of the 2010 census, the population was 10,030. Its county seat is Ely. The name “(Rocky Mountain) white pine” is an old name for the limber pine (Pinus flexilis), a common tree in the county’s mountains. The county boasts dark skies, clean air and millions of acres of unspoiled public land. It is the home of Great Basin National Park, one of America’s most remote and least visited national parks. It is also home to no less than 14 federally designated wilderness areas, offering an abundance of terrain available to explore for hikers, backpackers, skiers, hunters and anglers. The Ely Shoshone Indian Reservation is located in the county, on the south side of the City of Ely. The reservation has a land area of 104.99 acres (0.4249 km2) and a 2000 census official resident population of 133 people.
