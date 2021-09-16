Photo: James Marvin Phelps, Roadhouse

Wikipedia: White Pine County is a largely rural, mountain county along the central eastern boundary of the U.S. state of Nevada. As of the 2010 census, the population was 10,030. Its county seat is Ely. The name “(Rocky Mountain) white pine” is an old name for the limber pine (Pinus flexilis), a common tree in the county’s mountains. The county boasts dark skies, clean air and millions of acres of unspoiled public land. It is the home of Great Basin National Park, one of America’s most remote and least visited national parks. It is also home to no less than 14 federally designated wilderness areas, offering an abundance of terrain available to explore for hikers, backpackers, skiers, hunters and anglers. The Ely Shoshone Indian Reservation is located in the county, on the south side of the City of Ely. The reservation has a land area of 104.99 acres (0.4249 km2) and a 2000 census official resident population of 133 people.

Treasures lay and hang in the White Pine Public Museum. Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. everyday, what better way is there to find stories through the heritage that's on #display? #visitelynevada #History #getelevated @NVMuseums pic.twitter.com/c3L7vE09gz — White Pine County Tour and Rec. (@VisitElyNevada) September 15, 2021

Our amazing bike rides aren't limited to just single track. High elevation, cooler temps, and all the gravel you can grind. #RideElyNV #bikes #mountains pic.twitter.com/5fstOfeTgw — White Pine County Tour and Rec. (@VisitElyNevada) August 10, 2021

We're so excited to see the #maps put into the new downtown trail kiosk, showcasing both our motorized and non-motorized trails. #Congratulations White Pine Main Street on another successful project, and thank you Reck Brothers going above and beyond these kiosks stand out! pic.twitter.com/W6WlcjB4lt — White Pine County Tour and Rec. (@VisitElyNevada) June 29, 2021

