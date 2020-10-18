Transitioning from a national monument to a national park, White Sands National Park protects the largest gypsum dune field in the world. Park managers and friends of the park work toward public access and maintenance of the solitude and silence of the dunes.

Located in southern New Mexico, the park is located outside of the city of Alamogordo. The White Sands Visitor Center and Dunes Drive is off U.S. Route 70 between Alamogordo and Las Cruces.

Driving Tour

Dunes Drive is an 8 mile road into the dunes.

Key Links

nps.gov/whsa/index.htm

Facebook

Flickr

YouTube

@WhiteSands_NPS

Google Maps

https://goo.gl/maps/AKJcQ621BS9os14o6



Headlines

Fossilized Human Trackway Discovered At White Sands National Park

Posts From The Road: White Sands National Park – Los Alamos Daily Post

https://www.lcsun-news.com/story/news/2019/12/19/new-mexico-politicians-plan-celebrate-white-sands-national-park-designation/2687737001

https://www.usatoday.com/story/travel/experience/america/national-parks/2019/12/12/white-sands-national-monument-step-closer-becoming-national-park/4407768002

nationalparks.org/explore-parks/white-sands-national-monument

http://krwg.org/post/white-sands-celebrates-national-park-services-100th-anniversary

National Park Bill

In May 2018, U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich, a Democrat, introduced a bill to designate White Sands a national park. Heinrich consulted with monument officials, the National Park Service, White Sands Missile Range, the U.S. Army, and Holloman Air Force Base before the bill was introduced in Congress. The bill is supported by the Alamogordo City Commission, the Las Cruces City Council, the Mescalero Apache Tribal Council, the Town of Mesilla Board of Trustees, Alamogordo Mayor Richard Boss, New Mexico Senator Ron Griggs (Republican), the Alamogordo Chamber of Commerce, the Greater Las Cruces Chamber of Commerce, the Las Cruces Green Chamber of Commerce, the National Parks Conservation Association, and the Southern New Mexico Public Lands Alliance.

On December 11, 2019, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act, which included legislation that would re-designate White Sands National Monument into White Sands National Park.[26] President Trump signed the bill on December 20, redesignating it as a national park and transferring land both to and from the missile range and protecting additional land, adding a net 4,855 acres to the park.

Elsewhere on the Web

Protected Planet

lascrucescvb.org

Embedded Tweets

https://twitter.com/martinheinrich/status/1207006967044157440

Twitter

https://twitter.com/WhiteSands_NPS

Sister Park Collaboration

https://youtu.be/Qh4Rn6g8fjA

Photos



Wikipedia

White Sands National Park

Planeta