Logo

Spotlight on the Whova app

Key Links

whova.com

Whova User Guides

@WhovaSupport

Questions

Does the Whova app easily connect with other social web applications / portals?

How would Whova event hosts like participants to be more engaged?

For users, do you know your Whova login and password?

Background

Thinking of transitioning to a virtual event? Whova has tips that can help. With the app, participants can:

View the event agenda and plan your schedule

and plan your schedule Ask speakers questions in Session Q&A

Plan meet-ups such as a morning run, city tour, or even virtual coffee break with your fellow attendees

with your fellow attendees Post job openings to recruit talent from the conference/event

to recruit talent from the conference/event Receive updates such as last minute room change from the organizers

from the organizers Get presentation documents and slides (if the organizers uploaded them)

Whova-Using Events

Planeta