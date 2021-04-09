home Buzzwords Whova

Buzzwords
Spotlight on the Whova app

Questions

  • Does the Whova app easily connect with other social web applications / portals?
  • How would Whova event hosts like participants to be more engaged?
  • For users, do you know your Whova login and password?

Background

Thinking of transitioning to a virtual event? Whova has tips that can help. With the app, participants can:

  • View the event agenda and plan your schedule
  • Ask speakers questions in Session Q&A
  • Plan meet-ups such as a morning run, city tour, or even virtual coffee break with your fellow attendees
  • Post job openings to recruit talent from the conference/event
  • Receive updates such as last minute room change from the organizers
  • Get presentation documents and slides (if the organizers uploaded them)

Whova-Using Events

IUCN Global Youth Summit 2021
2020 American Indian Tourism Conference

