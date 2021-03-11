Planeta.com continues to update our guide to Wild Africa – the country’s biodiversity, wildlife, parks and protected areas and the opportunities for ecotourism and conscious local responsible travel.

What would locals like visitors to know about responsible travel and wildlife tourism in Africa?

Why Black Lives Don’t Matter in Kenya’s Colonial ‘Conservancies’ – The Elephant

The Big Conservation Lie: Overview and Interview With the Authors

Is-the-vilification-of-wildlife-sightings-apps-justified

Let’s keep wildlife wild

The commodification of South Africa’s wildlife – Andreas Wilson-Späth

Ecotourism and protected areas in Southern Africa – @SueSnyman @iucn

Did you know that South Africa is home to four of the world's fastest land mammals? The cheetah, lion, springbok and wildebeest. #FunFacts pic.twitter.com/KR07obqqFv — Flow Travel (@flowtravel_1) March 10, 2021

Plants

Flora of the Western Cape

Flora of Southern Africa

Spotlight on Conservation Guardians

– Animal Care Score

– Conservation Achievement Score

– Conservationists have lost ability to focus on real conservation

September 12-16 National Parks Week

South African National Parks (SANParks) celebrates National Parks Week from September 12-16 in most of South Africa’s national parks, some of which celebrate the week for a week (through September 18). Free access is given to day visitors, with a particular focus on attracting people from local communities. Free access to parks does not in include free access to accommodation facilities and other tourist activities.

Parks not participating are Namaqua National Park and Boulders Penguin Colony in Table Mountain National Park.

This initiative in partnership with Total SA and FNB is in line with SANParks vision statement of ‘A sustainable National Park System Connecting Society’.

It should be noted that free access to parks does not in include free access to accommodation facilities and other tourist activities. Some of the parks will be extending the week to include the weekend. For More information visit https://www.sanparks.org/about/events/parks_week

Addo Elephant National Park

Agulhas National Park

Augrabies Falls National Park

Bontebok National Park

Camdeboo National Park

Garden Route National Park

Golden Gate Highlands National Park

Karoo National Park

Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park

Kruger National Park

Mapungubwe National Park

Marakele National Park

Mokala National Park

Mountain Zebra National Park

Table Mountain National Park

Tankwa Karoo National Park

West Coast National Park

Richtersveld

Butterflies and bugs

Emoya Big Cat Sanctuary

Better Tourism Africa

@SANParks

@SAASA_RSA

@monkeylandRSA

@JukaniWildlife

@Birds_Eden

@SueSnyman

@anna_spenceley

@WhaleWatchSA

@environmentza

@flauna_za

@TenikwaWildlife

Ecotourism Africa

Biodiversity Sector Messaging Strategy Document (PDF)

South Africa’s national tree is the yellowwood – http://buff.ly/1orm05n

Parks and Protected Areas

SANParks

SANParks – Forums – Map – Facebook – Twitter

Cape Floral Region Protected Areas World Heritage Site

Kruger National Park

Tsitsikamma National Park

South African National Parks

Bird Island Group Marine Protected Area

Tankwa Karoo National Park – Facebook

Koedoe, with the sub-title ‘African Protected Area Conservation and Science’ is an influential, frequently cited, accredited, peer reviewed and Open Access journal published since 1958. The journal promotes and contributes to the scientific (biology) and environmental (ecology and biodiversity) conservation practices of Africa, by defining the key practices that will ensure biological diversity in Africa.

Established by the government in 1926, South African National Parks (SANParks) is one of the world’s leading conservation and scientific research bodies and a leading agent in maintaining the country’s indigenous natural environment. It manages a system of parks that preserve the indigenous fauna, flora, landscapes and associated cultural heritage of South Africa:

South African National Parks’ annual research report states that the TAPAS Group’s 2014 special edition of Koedoe on “Tourism and protected areas: A growing nexus of challenge an opportunity” has “gained widespread attention” and has been downloaded more than 15,300 times

Department of Environmental Affairs

@environmentza

Hiking Organisation of Southern Africa (HOSA)

iSimangaliso Wetland Park

https://twitter.com/iSimangalisoZA

Facebook

Cape Floral Region

Cape Floral Region Protected Areas World Heritage Site

Garden Route (Tsitsikamma, Knysna, Wilderness) National Park

also see: knysna

https://www.facebook.com/groups/147847698591558

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Garden_Route_National_Park

@nandimgwa

Swartberg Trail

Three of the five fastest land animals live in South Africa – the cheetah (101km/h), the wildebeest and the lion

South Africa is home to the world’s smallest succulent plants (less than 0.39 inches) and the largest (the baobab tree)

Accessible Travel in Parks

South Africa

The South African Animal Sanctuary Alliance (SAASA) is the current winners of the Lilizela Tourism Visitor Experience of the Year Award – ‘Wildlife Encounters’, Skål International Sustainable Tourism Award, Overall winner of the World Responsible Tourism Award and in the category ‘Best Animal Welfare Initiative‘

The Touch a Monkey’s Heart Foundation (TAMHF) sanctuaries – named Monkeyland and Birds of Eden – provide the primates and birds who live there with a stable environment, one with permanence and where there is definitely no exploitation.

At Monkeyland and Birds of Eden, care exceeds the regulations regarding animal welfare. Monkeyland and Birds of Eden is, most importantly, a place where primates and birds are rehabilitated both physically and emotionally.

It is because of sanctuaries such as Monkeyland and Birds of Eden which go beyond idealism, and who strive to do something positive, that we can look forward to a more optimistic future.

Therefore we have decided to do more and ultimately become the custodian of even more sanctuaries. Thus we needed to bring along change. From here on out TAMHF will be known as Saasa.org.za (South African Animal Sanctuary Alliance).

@SAASA_RSA

http://www.sanparks.org/ The forums (found under the ‘interactive’ menu) discuss sightings of wildlife, tips on photography or what to do if surrounded by elephants, advice to travelers on how to book a good cabin or campsite (e.g. one with views into the woodland or close to bathroom if you have to walk there during the night), the best routes for driving, what to bring in different seasons, where you can get wifi, just about every topic you can think of to do with visiting the national parks, and when you ask a question it is generally answered within a couple of days (sometimes within a couple of hours). You need to register and choose a password to contribute and ask questions, but it’s free.

Whales

35% of the #ProtectedArea network in #SouthAfrica are #PrivatelyProtectedAreas, help fulfils global targets Candice Stevens #BirdLife

Ecotourism and protected areas in Southern Africa – @SueSnyman @iucn

First Pan African conference on Sustainable Tourism in African National Parks

Questionable-ethics-wildlife-tourism-south-africa

https://www.flickr.com/photos/martin_heigan

Addo Elephant National Park

Wildlife Spotting

Consortium Cafe2015

DAKTARI Bush School and Wildlife Orphanage

https://www.facebook.com/South.African.National.Parks

@AfricanConserve

@SANParks

@SANParksKNP

@Zimparks

@MartinHeigan

@AfricanConserve

@TFPD_SA

@anna_spenceley

@SueSnyman

@cafeconsortium

@FAPBM

Livestreaming Wildebeest Migration

@HerdTracker

@MakeItKenya

Track Africa’s great wildebeest migration. Broadcasting live from the Maasai Mara 29 Sep – 5 Oct 2015

#MaraLive

Game Changer – How best to protect the world’s stock of wild animals, the so-called Big Five – lion, elephant, leopard, hippo and rhino – together with all the related animals that comprise the incomparable eco-system of Africa? Are we humans, with our new-found care and dedication, helping or hindering?

ULINZI AFRICA FOUNDATION is a new Kenyan not-for-profit organization.

East Africa’s first non-profit that aims to bring a on the challenges faced by rangers on the ground in the fight against poaching, ULINZI AFRICA FOUNDATION is dedicated to working together with governmental, non-governmental, private and public stakeholders to lend greater support to the men and women in the frontlines.

Through sound conservation and innovative research and outreach projects, ULINZI AFRICA FOUNDATION remains committed to working in partnership with governmental, non-governmental, and community bodies to achieve sustainable and flourishing ecosystems in Africa.

https://www.facebook.com/Ulinzi-Africa-Foundation-379643615553301

Kavango Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area

The Kavango Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area, or KAZA TFCA, is potentially the world’s largest conservation area, spanning five southern African countries; Angola, Botswana, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe, centred around the Caprivi-Chobe-Victoria Falls area.

Peace Parks

Five presidents sign a treaty to establish the Kavango Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area (KAZA TFCA)

South African National Parks

(see more links on south africa links)

South African visitors comprise 75.8% of total visitors to national parks.

SANParks

Cape Floral Region Protected Areas World Heritage Site

Kruger National Park

Tsitsikamma National Park

South African National Parks

Bird Island Group Marine Protected Area

Tankwa Karoo National Park – Facebook

South Africa 2022

SANParks makes public its Ten Year Responsible Tourism Strategy

Uganda

Uganda has ten national parks ,12 wildlife reserves and 14 wildlife sanctuaries managed by Uganda Wildlife Authority which was established in August 1996. The parks offer savanna safaris along with boat tours, forest hikes, mountain climbing and wildlife research. Facebook; Twitter: @ugwildlife

List of Protected Areas in Uganda – Wikipedia

Uganda – Protected Planet

african world heritage sites

Big Five

Big Five Game is a term coined by the hunting fraternity in Africa to refer to the five animals said to be most dangerous to hunt: Rhinoceros, Leopard, Cape Buffalo, Elephant and Lion. The term is still used in most tourist and wildlife guides.

Birds

http://www.birdlife.org.za

Dassie

Dassie

Kudu

Lemur

Meerkat

Ostrich

The Ostrich, (Struthio camelus), is a large flightless bird native to Africa. It is the only living species of its family, Struthionidae.

Rhino

rhinos

Sardine

Warthog

Whales

Plants: Rooibos

Trees

Mossel Bay: The Post Office Tree is an ancient milkwood (Sideroxylon inerme) that’s become one of Mossel Bay’s favourite tourist attractions.

Calodendrum capense (Cape Chestnut)

The average mature male ostrich stands 2.8 meters tall.

The Baobab tree can store up to 1,000 liters of water in its trunk

2021

