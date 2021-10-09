Wordcloud: Biodiversity Conservation in China
Planeta.com launches our guide to Wild China – the country’s biodiversity, wildlife, parks and protected areas and the opportunities for ecotourism / conscious / local / responsible travel. Feedback and notes are welcome.
Kunming, China hosts the 15th Biodiversity COP with the theme “Ecological Civilization: Building a Shared Future for All Life on Earth.” The first part of the meetings will take place virtually from October 11-15, with the second part reconvening in face-to-face meetings in Kunming, China from April 25 to May 8, 2022.
Questions
- Share wild China on the social web. What are recommended Twitter accounts, Facebook pages, YouTube channels?
Headlines
The Triumph of Environmental Activism in China – Spiegel
Biodiversity White Paper (2021)
The State Council Information Office released the white paper “China’s Biodiversity Conservation” on October 8, 2021 (Friday), and held a press conference at 10 am of the same day. Zhao Yingmin, Vice Minister of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, Chief Engineer of the Ministry of Natural Resources, News Spokesperson Zhang Zhanhai, Deputy Director of the State Forestry and Grassland Administration Li Chunliang, and Director of the Information Bureau of the State Council Information Office and spokesperson Chen Wenjun attended the meeting to introduce the white paper and answer questions from reporters.
scio.gov.cn/xwfbh/xwbfbh/wqfbh/44687/47131/index.htm
Full Text: Biodiversity Conservation in China
Wildlife
China’s rich and abundant flora and fauna is attributed to its diverse climate and geography. China is home to giant panda, Siberian tiger, Yangtze river dolphin, Asian elephant, golden monkey, black-necked crane, crested ibis and many lesser-known species.
Huanglong National Park
world-heritage-site-huanglong
flickr.com/places/China#huanglong
Wkipedia
Zhangye Danxia National Geological Park
Zhangye Danxia National Geological Park
Wikipedia
Elsewhere
Biodiversity Conservation – UNDP
Embedded Tweets
Wikipedia
China
Environmental issues in China
Planeta.com