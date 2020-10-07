Wild Europe Links

Photo: Soomaa
Links related to wild europe presented in a somewhat random fashion
Headlines
Walking holidays in Europe – Horizon – @paulbtravel @horizonguides
‘Alarming’ extinction threat to Europe’s trees
wilderness-and-the-european-long-distance-trails – @EUWilderness
15 Local Food/Farmers Markets in the UK National Parks – @uknationalparks
Alemania convierte 62 bases militares en reservas naturales – AP
The economic value of England’s AONBs and National Parks – Green Traveller
Il turismo green vale 12 miliardi Oltre 100 milioni di visitatori nei parchi italiani
top-10-national-parks-europe-readers-travel-tips
Privatisation of UK woodlands is happening by the backdoor | Mark Avery
Fracking will be allowed under national parks, UK decides
Britain’s National Parks
Bone China Tea Party
Nationalpark Eifel eröffnet barrierefreien Naturerlebnispfad
‘Chaotic’ biodiversity offsetting threatens UK wildlife – @bluegreentweet
eu-celebrates-biodiversity-day-sort
uk-carnivores-rewild-wolves-bison-conservation
going-wild-a-guest-blog-from-george-monbiot
Pool-of-experts-with-strong-knowledge-and-skills-on-sustainable-tourism-indicators
European Tourism Indicators System : for Sustainable Management at Destination Level
Beauty reduced to bricks and mortar
Travelodge to expand into rural locations
Wild wonders of Europe
Snail’s trail reveal ancient human migration
Stories of Wilderness
Walk4Wilderness
Listening
From the Festivals — Tim Flannery on Europe’s bizarre prehistory
Ramblings with Clare Balding
Recommended viewing
Wild wonders of Europe
Campaign for Parks
Events
June 1-30 30 Days Wild
⚡️ Twitter Moment
@30DaysWild
June 2017 European Wilderness Days
@EUWilderness
Celebrations
4th Sunday in July International Bog Day
National Parks Week (UK)
#NationalParksWeek
@natparksengland
@Campaign4Parks
@NorthumberlndNP
@BroadsNP
@NewForestNPA
@BBNatPark
@uknationalparks
Dover Straight
Jura Mountains
European Charter for Sustainable Tourism
ECEAT – European Centre for Ecological and Agricultural Tourism
Starter Guide – Sustainable Tourism in Protected Areas (PDF)
Blogs
European Ecotourism
hans friederich
Flickr
EDEN Pictures
Flickr Groups
Ecotourism Europe
East European Ecotourism
European Ecotourism Conversations
PAN Parks, the European Wilderness
Adventure (wilderness) Travel
European Wilderness Society’s’ wilderness travel website
Travel2Wild specialised on wilderness travel in Europe
YouTube
European Ecotourism
EuroParc
Europarc — http://www.europarc.org— Europe’s largest protected area network. Protecting biodiversity and cultural heritage through international cooperation and sustainable development.
UK: State of Nature
As well as the full report, there’s a short summary for each UK country
State of Nature report – England
State of Nature report – Northern Ireland
State of Nature report – Scotland
State of Nature report – Wales
State of Nature report – Wales (Welsh language version)
So much more than the view
National Parks England
National Associaton for Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty
Elsewhere on the Web
European Wilderness Society
Environmental Funding
LIFE is the EU’s financial instrument supporting environmental and nature conservation projects throughout the EU, as well as in some candidate, acceding and neighbouring countries. Since 1992, LIFE has co-financed some 3115 projects, contributing approximately €2 billion to the protection of the environment.
European Ecotourism Network (EEN)
The European Ecotourism Network (EEN) is a network of organisations aiming to ensure that ecotourism services in Europe contribute to a genuine conservation and sustainability effort. Our target is to connect ecotourism stakeholders across Europe and facilitate the transfer of knowledge and experience for the benefit of ecotourism practitioners, academics and policy makers. EEN supports the development and implementation of the European Ecotourism Labelling Standard (EETLS) – an initiative that ensures baseline standards of quality in ecotourism while avoiding at the same time green-washing and unsustainable operations. EEN supports the training resources and the quality evaluation tools developed by the ECOLNET project, which are accessible online and free to use by all EEN members.
Buzzword Bingo
Badgers – Beavers – Biodiversity – Bog – Conkers – Ecosystem – Ecotourism – Forest – Islands – Nature – Parks – Rewilding – Savannah – Tatra Mountains – Trees
Wikipedia
Maria Sibylla Merian
European Geoparks Network
Anna Atkins
Conkers
