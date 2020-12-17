Wild France = France Sauvage

Photo: Bruno Jargot, Village of Arvieux
Planeta.com spotlights biodiversity and conservation in France. This page curates relevant resources related to the parks, reserves, and world heritage sites across the country. Suggestions are welcome.
Wikipedia: The national parks of France is a system of ten national parks throughout metropolitan France and its overseas departments, coordinated by the government agency Parcs Nationaux de France. The first national park was established in 1963 and the most recent park was created in 2012. The French national parks protect a total area of 3,710 square kilometers (1,430 sq mi) in core area and 9,162 square kilometers (3,537 sq mi) in buffer zones in metropolitan France. This puts more than 2% of the total area of metropolitan France under some level of protection. French national parks draw over seven million visitors every year.
