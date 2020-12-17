Wild France = France Sauvage

Photo: Bruno Jargot, Village of Arvieux

Planeta.com spotlights biodiversity and conservation in France. This page curates relevant resources related to the parks, reserves, and world heritage sites across the country. Suggestions are welcome.

Wikipedia: The national parks of France is a system of ten national parks throughout metropolitan France and its overseas departments, coordinated by the government agency Parcs Nationaux de France. The first national park was established in 1963 and the most recent park was created in 2012. The French national parks protect a total area of 3,710 square kilometers (1,430 sq mi) in core area and 9,162 square kilometers (3,537 sq mi) in buffer zones in metropolitan France. This puts more than 2% of the total area of metropolitan France under some level of protection. French national parks draw over seven million visitors every year.

Ecologique Solidaire

https://www.ecologique-solidaire.gouv.fr

https://www.ecologique-solidaire.gouv.fr/presse

https://www.youtube.com/c/Transition%C3%A9cologiqueetsolidaire

https://www.facebook.com/Ecologie.Gouv

https://www.flickr.com/photos/franceecologieenergie

@Ecologie_Gouv

Parks

Parcs Nationaux de France

Facebook

YouTube

@pnfbiodiversite

Haut-Languedoc Regional Nature Park

parc-haut-languedoc.fr

Wikipedia

@PNRHL

Biodiversity

afbiodiversite.fr

Elsewhere on the Web

Ministère de la Transition écologique et solidaire

Facebook

YouTube



Fédération des Parcs Naturels Régionaux de France

Facebook

Flickr

@federationpnr

Réserves Naturelles de France

Publications

Camping

http://www.huttopia.com – https://www.facebook.com/pages/Huttopia/107121005988379

http://www.ethicaltraveller.co.uk/2009/04/huttopia-campsites-france-2

Parc National de Forêts

http://www.forets-parcnational.fr/en

At France’s newest national park, it’s all about the trees

https://www.facebook.com/parcnationaldeforets

@parcnationalFCB

French Ministry for the Ecological and Inclusive Transition

Ministère de la Transition écologique et solidaire

https://www.ecologique-solidaire.gouv.fr

https://www.facebook.com/TransitionEcologiqueEtSolidaire

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ministry_of_Ecology

https://www.youtube.com/c/Transition%C3%A9cologiqueetsolidaire



Morvan National Park

Wikipedia

List of national parks of France

Regional nature parks of France

Events

Planeta.com