Wild Ireland

Parks

Ireland has 6 National Parks and 78 Nature Reserves designated under the Wildlife Acts, 1976 and 2000 and various older Acts. All the National Parks and the majority of the reserves are owned by the State. The National Parks and Wildlife Service manages parks and reserves for the benefit of future generations. Ireland’s nature reserves are scattered throughout the country, mostly in rural areas although one, North Bull Island, is within Dublin. Five of the National Parks are on the western seaboard, with one in the east, just south of Dublin city.

Ballycroy National Park was established in November 1998, it is Ireland’s sixth National Park and is located on the Western seaboard in northwest Mayo.

Killarney National Park

Glenveagh National Park

Connemara National Park

Wicklow Mountains National Park

The Burren National Park

Lough Boora Parklands is a wetlands in the centre of Ireland, created from previously cut-away bog. Bord na Móna, the state-owned company for exploiting bogs for turf (a fuel) has now turned Lough Boora into a wildlife reserve which, it is hoped, will soon become Ireland’s 7th National Park.

Skellig Michael

Biosphere reserves

North Bull Island

Killarney

Sustainable land use management for the conservation of freshwater pearl mussel Project acronym: LIFE Kerry (KerryLIFE)

Native Woodland Strategy is Launched

For the first time, a national Native Woodland Strategy 2016-2020 has been published, which sets out a comprehensive, multi-sector vision for Ireland’s native woodlands, and a chartered course for realising that vision. [more]

Environment

