Wild Mexico Links

What would those in the know like others understand about Mexico’s biodiversity, parks and wildlife? Presenting relevant links in a somewhat random fashion:

The mystery of Mexico’s vanishing stream oaks – BBC

Mexico abandons fishing-free zone for endangered porpoise – Mark Stevenson/@AP

¿Cuáles son las 13 Maravillas Naturales de México? @MXC_Insider

Environmental Groups Urge Mexican Senate To Ban Mining In Protected Areas – Fronteras

Queremos leyes que protejan la naturaleza: Fuera minería de las Áreas Naturales Protegidas – Change.org

‘Unprecedented’ Cuts To Mexico’s Park Service Threaten Conservation In Sonora, Arizona – KJZZ

2023 Park News

Se anuncia el decreto de 13 nuevas ANP en seis estados de la República mexicana – Comisión Nacional de Áreas Naturales Protegidas

Semarnat decreta 13 nuevas Áreas Naturales Protegidas; estos son los estados donde se ubican – Proceso

Aristegui Noticias

Área natural en Oaxaca, declarada por AMLO como nuevo Parque nacional – Noticias

Mongabay: The wave of new of protected areas came in response to a mandate from President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to establish a conservation status in areas with “high environmental value.” Since taking office in 2018, López Obrador’s administration has protected over 4 million hectares (9.8 million acres) of land and water. “I want to go down in history as the president with the second-most protected reserves created,” López Obrador said earlier this year. “…Lázaro Cárdenas has the first spot. I want to aspire to that.”

Protocolos Comunitarios Bioculturales

Trabaja Semarnat con comunidades indígenas para la implementación del Protocolo de Nagoya – Secretaría de Medio Ambiente y Recursos Naturales

Environmental Defenders

globalwitness.org

Mexico is world’s deadliest spot for environmental activists – Mark Stevenson/AP

Defending the planet is one of the deadliest jobs out there. @Global_Witness counted and found 200 environment and land defenders killed last year alone, with Mexico by far the most dangerous country for activists.



Mark Stevenson has the details for @AP.https://t.co/Cq4SFzwjP7 — Mark Olalde (@MarkOlalde) September 29, 2022

Elsewhere

CONANP Huatulco

Reserva de la Biosfera del Pinacate

Parque Nacional Iztapopo Zoquiapan

Resiliencia Anp

CONANP

El Prontuario Estadístico y Geográfico de las ANP de México (Geographic and Statistical Handbook of Mexico’s National Parks) @CONANP_mx @IEcologiaUNAM

Spotlight: Reserva de la Biosfera Archipiélago de Revillagigedo

The Revillagigedo Islands (Spanish: Islas Revillagigedo) or Revillagigedo Archipelago are a group of four volcanic islands in the Pacific Ocean, known for their unique ecosystem. They lie approximately 390 kilometres (240 mi) southwest of Cabo San Lucas, the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula, and 720 to 970 kilometres (450 to 600 mi) west of Manzanillo.

http://www.conanp.gob.mx/difusion/comunicado.php?id_subcontenido=940

https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Archipi%C3%A9lago_de_Revillagigedo

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Revillagigedo_Islands

http://www.noticiasmvs.com/#!/noticias/inician-proceso-para-declarar-patrimonio-de-la-humanidad-al-archipielago-de-revillagigedo-592

http://www.eluniversal.com.mx/articulo/nacion/sociedad/2015/11/17/evaluan-inscribir-al-archipielago-de-revillagigedo-como

Trees

Mexico celebrates its National Tree Day the second Thursday of July.

#DíadelÁrbol

@CONAFOR

De la superficie de #ÁreasNaturalesProtegidas, 21,483,510 hectáreas corresponden a superficie terrestre protegida, lo que representa el 10.93% de la superficie terrestre nacional. 🌲⛰️



En superficie marina se protegen 69,458,613 hectáreas, lo que corresponde al 22.05%. 🌊🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/mKoUdI6LZU — CONANP (@CONANP_mx) January 16, 2022

