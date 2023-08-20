Wild Mexico Links

Photo: Hotel Medio Mundo, Jaguar (Some rights reserved)
What would those in the know like others understand about Mexico’s biodiversity, parks and wildlife? Presenting relevant links in a somewhat random fashion:
Headlines
The mystery of Mexico’s vanishing stream oaks – BBC
Mexico abandons fishing-free zone for endangered porpoise – Mark Stevenson/@AP
¿Cuáles son las 13 Maravillas Naturales de México? @MXC_Insider
Environmental Groups Urge Mexican Senate To Ban Mining In Protected Areas – Fronteras
Queremos leyes que protejan la naturaleza: Fuera minería de las Áreas Naturales Protegidas – Change.org
‘Unprecedented’ Cuts To Mexico’s Park Service Threaten Conservation In Sonora, Arizona – KJZZ
2023 Park News
Se anuncia el decreto de 13 nuevas ANP en seis estados de la República mexicana – Comisión Nacional de Áreas Naturales Protegidas
Semarnat decreta 13 nuevas Áreas Naturales Protegidas; estos son los estados donde se ubican – Proceso
Aristegui Noticias
Área natural en Oaxaca, declarada por AMLO como nuevo Parque nacional – Noticias
Mongabay: The wave of new of protected areas came in response to a mandate from President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to establish a conservation status in areas with “high environmental value.” Since taking office in 2018, López Obrador’s administration has protected over 4 million hectares (9.8 million acres) of land and water. “I want to go down in history as the president with the second-most protected reserves created,” López Obrador said earlier this year. “…Lázaro Cárdenas has the first spot. I want to aspire to that.”
Protocolos Comunitarios Bioculturales
Trabaja Semarnat con comunidades indígenas para la implementación del Protocolo de Nagoya – Secretaría de Medio Ambiente y Recursos Naturales
Environmental Defenders
globalwitness.org
Mexico is world’s deadliest spot for environmental activists – Mark Stevenson/AP
Elsewhere
https://fmcn.org – Facebook – YouTube
iki-alliance.mx – YouTube – @IKI_Mexico
portalambiental.com.mx/ – Facebook – YouTube – @PortAmbiental
CONANP Huatulco
Reserva de la Biosfera del Pinacate
Parque Nacional Iztapopo Zoquiapan
Resiliencia Anp
CONANP
https://www.gob.mx/conanp/
https://www.gob.mx/conanp/es/archivo/prensa
Estrategia de Turismo Sustentable en ANP en México
http://www.conanp.gob.mx/pdf_publicaciones/TurismoEstrategia.pdf
https://www.gob.mx/conanp/prensa/turismo-sustentable-fortalecera-las-areas-naturales-protegidas-88150
ANPR
https://anpr.org.mx
https://anpr.org.mx/green-flag-award-en-mexico
https://www.facebook.com/ANPRMexico
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMGvj0YauNqeK4Micq9Wy0w
https://twitter.com/ANPRMexico
Archives
Decentralization of Environmental Protection in Mexico: An Overview of State and Local Laws and Institutions (PDF)
Las áreas naturales protegidas de México – redalyc.org (PDF)
Ecovalormx
http://ecovalor.mx
http://ecovalor.mx/anp.html
https://www.facebook.com/EcoValor-Mx-205791496441661
Biodiversidad = Biodiversity
https://www.gob.mx/conabio/articulos/estrategia-nacional-sobre-biodiversidad-de-mexico-y-plan-de-accion-2016-2030?idiom=es
http://www.biodiversidad.gob.mx/pais/ENBM.html
http://www.biodiversidad.gob.mx/pais/pdf/ENBIOMEX_baja.pdf
Islands = Islas
LA CONANP TRABAJA EN LA PROTECCIÓN DE LAS ISLAS DE MÉXICO
http://elpais.com/elpais/2016/09/06/ciencia/1473134507_686992.html
https://noticias.terra.es/ciencia/mexico-protegera-todas-sus-islas-antes-de-finales-de-ano,3bd2466a0d3c793c715390d37ce8376c3wuj2388.html
https://twitter.com/IslasGECI
Recommended Reading
El Prontuario Estadístico y Geográfico de las ANP de México (Geographic and Statistical Handbook of Mexico’s National Parks) @CONANP_mx @IEcologiaUNAM
https://twitter.com/IEcologiaUNAM/status/763948172225814529
Spotlight: Reserva de la Biosfera Archipiélago de Revillagigedo
The Revillagigedo Islands (Spanish: Islas Revillagigedo) or Revillagigedo Archipelago are a group of four volcanic islands in the Pacific Ocean, known for their unique ecosystem. They lie approximately 390 kilometres (240 mi) southwest of Cabo San Lucas, the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula, and 720 to 970 kilometres (450 to 600 mi) west of Manzanillo.
http://www.conanp.gob.mx/difusion/comunicado.php?id_subcontenido=940
https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Archipi%C3%A9lago_de_Revillagigedo
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Revillagigedo_Islands
http://www.noticiasmvs.com/#!/noticias/inician-proceso-para-declarar-patrimonio-de-la-humanidad-al-archipielago-de-revillagigedo-592
http://www.eluniversal.com.mx/articulo/nacion/sociedad/2015/11/17/evaluan-inscribir-al-archipielago-de-revillagigedo-como
Calendars
http://www.gob.mx/semarnat/articulos/efemerides-y-decreto-anp-de-mayo
https://www.flickr.com/photos/semarnat/sets/72157663145209101
Trees
Mexico celebrates its National Tree Day the second Thursday of July.
#DíadelÁrbol
@CONAFOR
Tree Tour
DF – Tronco, Sargento, Xochimilco
Oaxaca – Tule, Train Station, Ricardo Lopez Pinacho sculptures
Planeta