Wild Mexico Links

http://www.latimes.com/world/mexico-americas/la-fg-mexico-activist-killed-20180123-story.html
https://www.cronicaambiental.com.mx/edicion-36/sobre-la-conservacion-el-turismo-y-el-desarrollo-en-mexico-i-de-iii
México: Si la Suprema Corte de Justicia de la Nación no nos protege, entonces ¿quién lo hará? –
@InfoAcbio
http://www.eluniversal.com.mx/articulo/ciencia-y-salud/ciencia/2017/02/17/fallece-juan-jose-morales-pionero-del-periodismo
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/jan/18/isidro-baldenegro-lopez-killed-goldman-environmental-prize-mexico-berta-caceres
Razones para liberar al defensor de los bosques, Ildefonso Zamora
http://www.nytimes.com/aponline/2016/05/13/world/americas/ap-lt-mexico-endangered-porpoise.html
Semarnat, la secretaría que más plazas canceló – El Economista
Pantanos de Centla, el humedal más importante de Mesoamérica
Rafael-pacchiano-titular-de-la-semarnat-un-gerente-de-bmw-sin-formacion-ambiental
Exequiel Ezcurra rompe silencio – Milenio – @Milenio
conanp-cronica-de-una-caida-no-anunciada-entrevista-a-luis-fueyo-mac-donald
Mexicos-Monarch-Butterfly-Reserve-face-increasing-threats–IUCN
River of Death
Mexico’s Congress Votes To Ban Animal Circuses As U.S. Lags Behind
People Power
Fall in love with pygmy raccoons
Ecocidio en Veracruz: expertos; díganle adiós a los arrecifes, advierten – @SinEmbargoMX
http://www.presidencia.gob.mx/dia-internacional-de-la-diversidad-biologica-2014
http://sfgate.com/mexico/mexicomix/article/Mind-bending-scenery-in-Mexico-s-national-parks-2304197.php
Raúl Marcó del Pont
editarenmexico.wordpress.com
ine.academia.edu
@rmarcodelpont
Vaquita
In Mexico, A Last-Ditch Effort To Save The Vaquita, On The Verge Of Extinction – NPR
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/11/11/climate/vaquita-porpoise-dies.html
Especies en Riesgo
Proyecto de cooperación internacional que contribuye a la conservación, conectividad y manejo sustentable de 14 especies en riesgo y sus hábitats en 21 ANP, implementado por PNUD México y CONANP con recursos GEF.
https://www.facebook.com/Especies-en-Riesgo-109054907178084/
Estrategia de Turismo Sustentable en ANP en México
http://www.conanp.gob.mx/pdf_publicaciones/TurismoEstrategia.pdf
https://www.gob.mx/conanp/prensa/turismo-sustentable-fortalecera-las-areas-naturales-protegidas-88150
Decentralization of Environmental Protection in Mexico: An Overview of State and Local Laws and Institutions (PDF)
Las áreas naturales protegidas de México – redalyc.org (PDF)
Ecovalormx
http://ecovalor.mx
http://ecovalor.mx/anp.html
https://www.facebook.com/EcoValor-Mx-205791496441661/
Biodiversidad = Biodiversity
https://www.gob.mx/conabio/articulos/estrategia-nacional-sobre-biodiversidad-de-mexico-y-plan-de-accion-2016-2030?idiom=es
http://www.biodiversidad.gob.mx/pais/ENBM.html
http://www.biodiversidad.gob.mx/pais/pdf/ENBIOMEX_baja.pdf
Tehuacán-Cuicatlán Valley at #41WHC
Committee #Defer the inscription of nominated mixed site Tehuacan-Cuicatlan, #Mexico, as recommended by ICOMOS and IUCN
Cultural aspects – Olmec connection
Referral or deferral? Referrals would exclude visit but not cooperation.
– Wish there were a pronunciation guide for those have trouble with ‘Tehuacán-Cuicatlán’
https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Reserva_de_la_biosfera_Tehuac%C3%A1n-Cuicatl%C3%A1n
http://www.eluniversal.com.mx/articulo/english/2017/06/8/tehuacan-valley-candidate-unesco-world-heritage
http://www.elfinanciero.com.mx/after-office/tehuacan-cuicatlan-ya-es-patrimonio-de-la-humanidad.html
http://eleconomista.com.mx/entretenimiento/2017/07/07/valle-tehuacan-nuevo-patrimonio-mundial-humanidad
http://tehuacan-cuicatlan.conanp.gob.mx
Popocatépetl
Exploring Popocatépetl and Ixtaccíhuatl National Park
Popocatepetl/
https://twitter.com/i/moments/958514722474782721
Popocatépetl Group
It’s best to climb either volcano between late November and early March during the dry season (which is also when Mexico City suffers thermal inversions, all the more reason to head for the hills). It’s possible to climb during the rest of the year. Climb early before the clouds roll in during the afternoon, sometimes as early as noon.
The town of Amecameca lies at the foot of the volcanoes. Further uphill is Tlamacas (3,950 meters), the staging ground for your ascent. You can stay at the Vicente Guerrero Tourist Hostel which is a good place to acclimatize. The hostel also serves as a meeting point for climbers.
Transportation (Double Checking)
There are regular buses from Mexico City to the town of Amecameca, just east of both volcanoes. From Amecameca, there are taxis and combis to Tlamacas. To climb Iztaccíhuatl, go from Amecameca to La Jolla for paths up to the volcano’s rim. Shelters are available at 4,600 and 5,000 meters. It takes another 3 hours to reach the top.
CONANP Huatulco
Reserva-de-la-Biosfera-del-Pinacate
Reserva-de-la-Biosfera Celestún
Parque Nacional Iztapopo Zoquiapan
Resiliencia Anp
BioDiversity Day
El Chico National Park, Hidalgo
April 29 is the National Day of Botanical Gardens in Mexico
https://www.planeta.com/1704gardens
Saturday, April 29 is the 12th National Day of Botanical Gardens in Mexico (12avo. Día Nacional de Jardines Botánicos). Celebrations take place at the Jardín Botánico at UNAM on Saturday, 10am-5pm. Donation of 15 pesos is requested.
Details online
http://diadejardinesbotanicos.unam.mx
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JBUNAM
Facebook Event Page
Twitter: https://twitter.com/jbunam
http://www.biodiversidad.gob.mx/SDB/
https://twitter.com/conabio/status/851511544366198785
Streetview
https://www.google.com/streetview/#mexico-national-parks-and-protected-natural-areas –
https://twitter.com/CONANP_mx/status/815694601977819136
Desierto de los Leones
https://www.la-prensa.com.mx/metropoli/208907-celebran-conanp-y-cdmx-el-exito-del-programa-desierto-de-los-leones-orgullosamente-limpio
Islands = Islas
LA CONANP TRABAJA EN LA PROTECCIÓN DE LAS ISLAS DE MÉXICO
http://elpais.com/elpais/2016/09/06/ciencia/1473134507_686992.html
https://noticias.terra.es/ciencia/mexico-protegera-todas-sus-islas-antes-de-finales-de-ano,3bd2466a0d3c793c715390d37ce8376c3wuj2388.html
https://twitter.com/IslasGECI
El Prontuario Estadístico y Geográfico de las ANP de México (Geographic and Statistical Handbook of Mexico’s National Parks) @CONANP_mx @IEcologiaUNAM
https://twitter.com/IEcologiaUNAM/status/763948172225814529
Spotlight: Reserva de la Biosfera Archipiélago de Revillagigedo
The Revillagigedo Islands (Spanish: Islas Revillagigedo) or Revillagigedo Archipelago are a group of four volcanic islands in the Pacific Ocean, known for their unique ecosystem. They lie approximately 390 kilometres (240 mi) southwest of Cabo San Lucas, the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula, and 720 to 970 kilometres (450 to 600 mi) west of Manzanillo.
http://www.conanp.gob.mx/difusion/comunicado.php?id_subcontenido=940
https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Archipi%C3%A9lago_de_Revillagigedo
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Revillagigedo_Islands
http://www.noticiasmvs.com/#!/noticias/inician-proceso-para-declarar-patrimonio-de-la-humanidad-al-archipielago-de-revillagigedo-592
http://www.eluniversal.com.mx/articulo/nacion/sociedad/2015/11/17/evaluan-inscribir-al-archipielago-de-revillagigedo-como
http://www.gob.mx/semarnat/articulos/efemerides-y-decreto-anp-de-mayo
https://www.flickr.com/photos/semarnat/sets/72157663145209101
Trees
Mexico celebrates its National Tree Day the second Thursday of July.
#DíadelÁrbol
Tree Tour
DF – Tronco, Sargento, Xochimilco
Oaxaca – Tule, Train Station, Ricardo Lopez Pinacho sculptures
Guía para la Certificación y Manejo de Áreas Destinadas Voluntariamente a la Conservación (Guide for Certification and Management of Areas Voluntarily Destined (?) to Conservation) (PDF)
Segundo Encuentro Nacional sobre Estrategias de Biodiversidad
Boca del Río – Veracruz, 2016
http://www.biodiversidad.gob.mx/region/EEB/presentaciones_2eneb.html
http://www.biodiversidad.gob.mx/region/EEB/carteles_2eneb.html
Presentaciones
Día 1, 26 de enero 2016
Día 2, 27 de enero 2016
2018-2019 20th Anniversary of Mexico Adventures in Nature
http://www.amazon.com/Mexico-Adventures-Nature-Ron-Mader/dp/1562613405
July 1-3 Primer Congreso Nacional del Ahuehuete
http://www.oem.com.mx/diariodexalapa/notas/n4103779.htm
http://www.itvalleoaxaca.edu.mx/index/noticias/115-ahuehuete.html
http://www.lanigua.com/2015/11/13/preparan-primer-congreso-nacional-del-ahuehuete
http://parquesyjardines.mex.tl/dia-nacional-ahuehuete.html
https://www.facebook.com/DiaNacionaldelAhuehuete
October Semana Nacional Por La Conservación (National Conservation Week)
http://www.conanp.gob.mx
https://snc.conanp.gob.mx
November 10-11 1er. #Congreso Internacional de Áreas Naturales Protegidas
http://www.anpsestatales.mx
December cbdcop13
Subsistema de Información sobre el Ordenamiento Ecológico
El Subsistema de Información sobre el Ordenamiento Ecológico (SIORE) es una herramienta EN ETAPA DE DESARROLLO y en contínua actualización. Está dirigida a la sociedad en general para la difusión y consulta de los Programas de Ordenamiento Ecológico decretados en el territorio nacional.Integra información proporcionada por los Gobiernos Estatales o Municipales, no sustituye las atribuciones y responsabilidades de dichas entidades referidas en la LGEEPA y su Reglamento en la materia. De existir alguna diferencia entre la información contenida en el SIORE y los respectivos Decretos o Acuerdos de Expedición de los Programas de Ordenamiento Ecológico publicados en los órganos oficiales de difusión en los Estados o Municipios o sus bitácoras ambientales, prevalecerá lo establecido en estos últimos.
Faros de Esperanza (Beacons of Hope)
conanp2
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCs73MGVXWoi_D6IJJ3llYvA
Patrimonio Mundial Natural en México
http://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLrFkZrRQk9nllvGk5K1tMyaPQ5CofAR3f
– The uploader has not made this video available in your country.
Wikipedia
List_of_national_parks_of_Mexico
Recomendaciones para un turismo responsable = Responsible Tourism Recommendations
Translating from Spanish to English
http://www.conanp.gob.mx/difusion/comunicado.php?id_subcontenido=784
|Responsible Tourism Recommendations
|Recomendaciones para un turismo responsable
|The National Commission of Natural Protected Areas (CONANP) urges people to this season winter holiday note some tips for visiting the protected areas with respect and in harmony with nature.
Recommendations:
Also, the CONANP available to the public site: http://natoural.conanp.gob.mx/, a guide to plan a visit to several protected areas including locations list, description, map location, code behavior, general services, among others.
This site is ordered reef ecosystems, forests, deserts, wetlands, islands / island, mountains and jungle. In each of them there are several protected areas that can be visited.
For example, the Arrecife de Puerto Morelos, located in the Caribbean Sea, an ideal place to look out the marine life and dive site, or Biosphere Reserve Meztitlán Canyon, spectacular scenery with colorful landforms, valleys, forests, arid and waterways offers everything for camping, biking, hiking, climbing, bird watching and rock paintings, and even a visit to a magnificent sixteenth-century Augustinian priory.
One of the shows for this season is the arrival of the Monarch butterfly forests of fir and pine in the states of Mexico and Michoacan, therefore also Conanp has made available the Code of responsible tourism:
1. Follow the directions and instructions of the and local guides.
Whichever option on this holiday is important to follow the recommendations which can reconcile tourism with conservation of our natural wealth and living with people living in those places.
|La Comisión Nacional de Áreas Naturales Protegidas (CONANP) exhorta a la población para que en esta temporada de vacaciones de invierno tome en cuenta algunas recomendaciones para visitar las Áreas Naturales Protegidas de manera respetuosa y en armonía con la naturaleza.
Recomendaciones:
Asimismo, la CONANP pone a disposición del público el sitio: http://natoural.conanp.gob.mx/, una guía para planear la visita a diversas Áreas Naturales Protegidas que incluye lista de lugares, descripción, mapa de localización, código de conducta, servicios generales, entre otros.
Este sitio está ordenado por ecosistemas como arrecifes, bosques, desiertos, humedales, islas/insulares, montañas y selva. En cada uno de ellos hay diversas Áreas Naturales Protegidas que pueden ser visitadas.
Por ejemplo, el Arrecife de Puerto Morelos, ubicado en el mar Caribe, un lugar ideal para asomarse a la vida marina y bucear, o la Reserva de la Biosfera Barranca de Meztitlán, espectacular paisaje con vistosas formaciones topográficas, valles, bosques, zonas áridas y cauces de agua ofrece todo para campamentos, ciclismo, caminata, montañismo, observación de aves y pinturas rupestres, e incluso la visita a un magnífico convento agustino del siglo XVI.
Uno de los espectáculos para esta temporada es el arribo de la mariposa Monarca a los bosques de oyamel y pino en los estados de México y Michoacán, por ello también la Conanp ha puesto a disposición el Código del turismo responsable:
1. Seguir las indicaciones e instrucciones de las y los guías locales.
Cualquiera que sea la opción en estas vacaciones es importante seguir las recomendaciones con las cuales se puede conciliar el turismo con la conservación de nuestra riqueza natural y la convivencia con poblaciones que viven en esos lugares.
Tajamar
tajamar
CONANP
http://www.conanp.gob.mx/que_hacemos/galeria_areas_certificadas
http://mastrettayanes-lab.org
http://www.biodiversidad.gob.mx/ecosistemas/mapas/mapa.html
http://www.biodiversidad.gob.mx/Difusion/cienciaCiudadana/c_ciudadana.html
- Huellas de los mamíferos mexicanos (PDF tríptico)
- Manual para el rastreo de mamíferos silvestres de México (libro)
- Árboles comunes de la Ciudad de México(PDF tríptico)
- Aves comunes de la Ciudad de México (PDF tríptico)
- Mariposas comunes de la Ciudad de México(PDF tríptico)
- Colibríes de México y Norteamérica (libro)
Mexico’s Parks and Climate Change>
-La CONANP presenta la Estrategia de Cambio Climático para las Áreas Naturales Protegidas (ECCAP)
UNA CONVOCATORIA PARA LA RESILIENCIA DE MÉXICO 2015-2020
http://cambioclimatico.conanp.gob.mx/documentos/ECCAP.pdf
Reports: Mexico: Strengthening Management Effectiveness and Resilience of Protected Areas to Safeguard Biodiversity Threatened by Climate Change
thegef.org
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QocigKz8Vpo
Spotlight: Basilica de Guadalupe
https://flic.kr/s/9jKb
176 protected areas, 25 million hectares
http://www.protectedplanet.net/search?q=mexico&commit=Search
http://natoural.conanp.gob.mx
http://www.conanp.gob.mx/acciones/fanp.php
http://www.conanp.gob.mx/que_hacemos/parques_nacionales.php
Guías de Senderos de México
http://www2.ine.gob.mx/publicaciones/consultaPublicacion.html?id_pub=108
Download map in PDF
Cuatro Cienegas
tk
El Pinacate
http://visitaelpinacate.org
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Reserva-de-la-Biosfera-del-Pinacate/323593404910
La Encrucijada
Revelan desastre ecológico en área natural protegida de Chiapas – Proceso
Nevado de Toluca
http://www.eluniversalmas.com.mx/editoriales/2013/10/67052.php
http://www.animalpolitico.com/2013/10/epn-cancela-proteccion-al-nevado-de-toluca-otorgada-por-lazaro-cardenas
Celestún
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Reserva-de-la-Biosfera-R%C3%ADa-Celest%C3%BAn/226384847520085
Parques Nacionales de México http://www2.ine.gob.mx/publicaciones/consultaPublicacion.html?id_pub=108
Mammals
Tlacuaches or Mexican possums are marsupials.
http://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tlacuache
Comadreja = Least Weasel
Mustela_nivalis
Least_weasel
Ocelot
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ocelot
Insects
Mexican_jumping_bean
Aguila = Eagle
Águila Real, emblema del Escudo Nacional
http://www.presidencia.gob.mx/acciones-de-conservacion-del-aguila-real
http://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aquila_chrysaetos
http://www.aguilarealmexico.org
Turtles = Tortugas
http://www.biodiversidad.gob.mx/especies/gran_familia/animales/reptiles/menuTortugas.html
http://procer.conanp.gob.mx/tortugas/sitio/Centros.php
http://saladeprensa.semarnat.gob.mx/index.php/ideas-en-verde/infografias/1671-infografiasemarnat-diadelastortugasmarinas-worldturtleday
Plants http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Canna_(plant)
ecologica.jornada.com.mx – Iván Restrepo Facebook
http://www.biodiversidad.gob.mx
http://endesu.org.mx – @EspaciosNat
http://www.ecosur.mx – @ecosurmx
Mexico Resiliente
http://www.endesu.org.mx/noticias/mexico-resiliente/#.UzLsBK1ddFw
http://www.fws.gov/international/wildlife-without-borders/mexico/
- PROFEPA
- North American Comission for Environmental Cooperation
- Instituto Nacional de Ecologia y Cambio Climatico
- CONANP
Conabio
CONABIO
http://www.biodiversidad.gob.mx/publicaciones/publicaciones.php
Calakmul
@RBCalakmul
Nomenclatura geográfica de México
http://rivieranayaritone.blogspot.mx/2014/06/mexico-hacia-la-ruina-ecologica-juntos.html
New: Naturalista
http://www.naturalista.mx
facebook
May 21-22 Simposio Sobre ANP
La transmisión #EnVivo del #SimposioSobreANP #CONANP15Años
http://www.colmex.mx
Nevado de Toluca
https://www.planeta.com/nevado-de-toluca
ACRÓNIMOS ADVC Áreas destinadas voluntariamente a la conservación ANP Áreas Naturales Protegidas CONAFOR Comisión Nacional Forestal CONANP Comisión Nacional de Áreas Naturales Protegidas LGDFS Ley General de Desarrollo Forestal Sustentable LGEEPA Ley General del Equilibrio Ecológico y la Protección al Ambiente PET Programa de Empleo Temporal PROCER Programa de Recuperación y Repoblación de Especies en Peligro de Extinción PROCODES Programa de Conservación para el Desarrollo Sostenible PROFEPA Procuraduría Federal de Protección al Ambiente PROMAC Programa de Conservación del Maíz Criollo PROMOBI Programa de Monitoreo Biológico en Áreas Naturales Protegidas PRONAFOR Programa Nacional Forestal PROVICOM Programa de Vigilancia Comunitaria en Áreas Naturales Protegidas y Zonas de Influencia RANP Reglamento de la Ley General del Equilibrio Ecológico y la Protección al Ambiente en materia de Áreas Naturales Protegidas RNAP Registro Nacional de Áreas Naturales Protegidas RISEMARNAT Reglamento Interior de la Secretaria de Medio Ambiente y Recursos Naturales SEMARNAT Secretaria de Medio Ambiente y Recursos Naturales
Live Video Monday, November 28, 4pm Mexico time
La situación de los bosques en México y en el mundo (The situation of forests in Mexico and in the world)
@IISUNAM
http://www.iiec.unam.mx/video
What’s new? Canal 11 is about to start a series of videos about environmental education! Available online except in the USA and Canada
Presenta Canal Once noticiero exclusivo de temas ambientales. Canal Once busca generar contenidos que promuevan la conciencia y educación ambiental con un nuevo espacio noticioso: Agenda Verde. En 13 capítulos, presentarán acciones realizadas para resguardar la naturaleza, el manejo de los recursos que provee y propuestas para los miembros de la familia. Agenda verde contará con invitados del sector industrial y especialistas de diversos temas: “nos acercamos con fotógrafos, con biólogos, con las industrias que ya están haciendo un cambio dentro de sus políticas para que la gente se vaya involucrando y sumando para hacer un cambio sustancial”.
Canal 11
https://canalonce.mx
https://canalonce.mx/senal-internet
https://canalonce.mx/vod/
https://www.facebook.com/CANALONCETV
https://canalonce.mx/vod/programa/patrimonio-mundial-natural-en-mexico/
Do the speakers have Twitter handles? = ¿Los ponentes tienen cuentas de Twitter?
Will the video be archived for later viewing? = ¿Se archivará el vídeo para verlo más tarde?
Are presentations and relevant reading available for online reading? = ¿Están disponibles presentaciones y lecturas relevantes en línea?
