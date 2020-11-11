Wild Mexico Links

The National Commission of Natural Protected Areas (CONANP) urges people to this season winter holiday note some tips for visiting the protected areas with respect and in harmony with nature. Recommendations:

1. Place the trash in the appropriate containers.

2. Follow the measures in place to prevent accidents or damage to the ecosystem.

3. Respect and value the local culture, for example, ask permission to take photographs or participate in any party or ritual.

4. Limit the use of sound devices.

5. Avoid wearing bright clothes.

6. Follow the recommendations to prevent accidents.

7. Limit the use of lights in the night tours.

8. Be informed about the necessary permits for shooting in the ANP for commercial purposes.

9. Follow the directions on how to turn, care for and extinguish a fire.

10. No pets to enter protected areas.

11. Do not buy illegal wildlife origin. Also, the CONANP available to the public site: http://natoural.conanp.gob.mx/, a guide to plan a visit to several protected areas including locations list, description, map location, code behavior, general services, among others. This site is ordered reef ecosystems, forests, deserts, wetlands, islands / island, mountains and jungle. In each of them there are several protected areas that can be visited. For example, the Arrecife de Puerto Morelos, located in the Caribbean Sea, an ideal place to look out the marine life and dive site, or Biosphere Reserve Meztitlán Canyon, spectacular scenery with colorful landforms, valleys, forests, arid and waterways offers everything for camping, biking, hiking, climbing, bird watching and rock paintings, and even a visit to a magnificent sixteenth-century Augustinian priory. One of the shows for this season is the arrival of the Monarch butterfly forests of fir and pine in the states of Mexico and Michoacan, therefore also Conanp has made ​​available the Code of responsible tourism: 1. Follow the directions and instructions of the and local guides.

2. During the tour walking alone on established trails.

3. Do not place any food, liquor, sharp objects, firearms, or pets to shrines.

4. Do not take plants, animals, fungi, or any other element that is part of the forest.

5. No smoking or campfires.

6. Respect the limits access for observation of the Monarch butterfly colonies.

7. Remain silent during the stay in the Sanctuary.

8. Do not use flash to take pictures.

9. Do not disturb, hold or capture Monarch butterflies.

10. Do not stay more than 18 minutes inside the Sanctuary, to give opportunity to others to experience it without altering the state of hibernation Monarch. Whichever option on this holiday is important to follow the recommendations which can reconcile tourism with conservation of our natural wealth and living with people living in those places.

La Comisión Nacional de Áreas Naturales Protegidas (CONANP) exhorta a la población para que en esta temporada de vacaciones de invierno tome en cuenta algunas recomendaciones para visitar las Áreas Naturales Protegidas de manera respetuosa y en armonía con la naturaleza. Recomendaciones:

1. Depositar la basura en los contenedores correspondientes.

2. Seguir las medidas establecidas para evitar accidentes o daños en el ecosistema.

3. Respetar y valorar la cultura local, por ejemplo, pedir permiso para tomar fotografías o participar en alguna fiesta o ritual.

4. Limitar el uso de aparatos de sonido.

5. Evitar el uso de ropa brillante.

6. Seguir las recomendaciones para evitar accidentes.

7. Limitar el uso de lámparas en los recorridos nocturnos.

8. Estar informados sobre los permisos necesarios para tomar fotografías en las ANP con fines comerciales.

9. Seguir las indicaciones de cómo encender, cuidar y apagar una fogata.

10. No introducir mascotas a las Áreas Naturales Protegidas.

11. No comprar fauna silvestre de origen ilegal. Asimismo, la CONANP pone a disposición del público el sitio: http://natoural.conanp.gob.mx/, una guía para planear la visita a diversas Áreas Naturales Protegidas que incluye lista de lugares, descripción, mapa de localización, código de conducta, servicios generales, entre otros. Este sitio está ordenado por ecosistemas como arrecifes, bosques, desiertos, humedales, islas/insulares, montañas y selva. En cada uno de ellos hay diversas Áreas Naturales Protegidas que pueden ser visitadas. Por ejemplo, el Arrecife de Puerto Morelos, ubicado en el mar Caribe, un lugar ideal para asomarse a la vida marina y bucear, o la Reserva de la Biosfera Barranca de Meztitlán, espectacular paisaje con vistosas formaciones topográficas, valles, bosques, zonas áridas y cauces de agua ofrece todo para campamentos, ciclismo, caminata, montañismo, observación de aves y pinturas rupestres, e incluso la visita a un magnífico convento agustino del siglo XVI. Uno de los espectáculos para esta temporada es el arribo de la mariposa Monarca a los bosques de oyamel y pino en los estados de México y Michoacán, por ello también la Conanp ha puesto a disposición el Código del turismo responsable: 1. Seguir las indicaciones e instrucciones de las y los guías locales.

2. Durante el recorrido caminar solo por los senderos establecidos.

3. No introducir alimentos, bebidas alcohólicas, objetos punzo cortantes, armas de fuego, ni mascotas a los santuarios.

4. No llevarse plantas, animales, hongos, ni cualquier otro elemento que forma parte del bosque.

5. No fumar o encender fogatas.

6. Respetar los límites de acceso para la observación de las colonias de mariposas Monarca.

7. Permanecer en silencio durante la estancia en el Santuario.

8. No usar flash para tomar fotografías.

9. No molestar, sujetar o capturar mariposas Monarca.

10. No permanecer más de 18 minutos dentro del Santuario, para dar oportunidad a otras personas de vivir esta experiencia sin alterar el estado de hibernación de las Monarca. Cualquiera que sea la opción en estas vacaciones es importante seguir las recomendaciones con las cuales se puede conciliar el turismo con la conservación de nuestra riqueza natural y la convivencia con poblaciones que viven en esos lugares.