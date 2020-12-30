Wilderness / wildlife / biodiversity fans, here is your guide to Wild Nevada, the public lands and the people committed to educating ourselves and taking meaningful actions. We take a deep dive into the 27 state parks, national parks, national monuments, proposed wilderness areas and more.

Recommended Viewing: Wild Nevada

PBS Reno’s ‘Wild Nevada’ season 5 picked up for distribution by American Public Television



Honor Spirit Mountain

The proposed Avi Kwa Ame (Ah-VEE kwa-ah-may) National Monument in Southern Nevada contains some of the most visually stunning, biologically diverse, and culturally significant lands in the entire Mojave Desert.

The proposed Avi Kwa Ame (Ah-VEE kwa-ah-may) National Monument in Southern Nevada contains some of the most biologically diverse & culturally significant lands in the entire Mojave Desert.

2020



ICYMI: I sat down with the @ElkoDaily to talk about outdoor recreation and the impact the industry is already having across Nevada. https://t.co/mCXW2wOYAP — Lt. Governor Kate Marshall (@LGKateMarshall) February 10, 2020

Headlines

The robbing of a wildlife refuge in Nevada

Burn recovery: Once a Nevada wildfire gets extinguished, land restoration begins – Las Vegas Sun

Climate change, conservation and development: Reshuffling the deck on the Las Vegas lands bill – Nevada Independent

Clark County Lands Plan: Balanced Approach To Growth Or Unbridled Sprawl? – KNPR

Geologic Photo Tour of Nevada

Nevada can’t miss too many chances to showcase natural wonders

Massacre Rim

Invasive Species

Kudos

Special kudos go to Jim Boone @Jlboone, a longtime vocal advocate for wilderness and wildlife conservation, focusing on southern Nevada and the greater Southwest. Public lands and national monuments are under threat in the United States with many people unaware of their value and often how to visit. Jim’s website Bird and Hike – http://birdandhike.com – encourages people to visit, learn about, and fall in love with the Mojave Desert.

Special kudos to to @NatureWriterVgs for numerous edits on the previous wiki.

Also of note, the Hiking with a Purpose meetups — https://www.meetup.com/HikeWithAPurposeLV — a service project working in numerous areas around southern Nevada, with a focus on the Gold Butte region, to locate and knock down illegal mining claim markers. For more information on the marker problem, see:

Desert Tortoises

Google Maps



Question: Any recommended hikes near Jean? We are visiting Seven Magic Mountains with frequency and would like some options in that corner of the valley.

Spotlight on Deborah Wall

For a great winter hike, check out natural bridge

https://www.reviewjournal.com/business/business-columns/inside-gaming/las-vegas-is-an-ideal-base-camp-for-outdoor-adventure

Amazon.com

State Parks

3.5 million people visit Nevada’s state parks each year. World famous Lake Tahoe and Valley of Fire have a significant amount of visitation from outside Nevada and outside the USA. Off the radar parks include Beaver Dam (outside of Caliente). Adjacent to Tule Springs National Monument, Ice Age Fossils State Park will have a new visitor center in late 2019.

New Administrator Hopes To Bring Interpreter Programs To More State Parks

DCNR

The year that was: Looking back on Nevada’s conservation and preservation highlights in 2018

Recommended Listening

IndyMatters Episode 79: Brad Crowell, natural resources chief, talks water, sage grouse and wildfire in a Sisolak administration

The Nevada Independent’s #IndyMatters podcast. Reporter Daniel Rothberg sat down with Brad Crowell, who heads the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, to talk about water, sage grouse conservation and wildfires. They also talked about what policies and aren’t changing under a new gubernatorial administration. “I think you’ll see from this administration more leaning in on addressing climate and energy problems,… focusing on clean energy, focusing on reducing emissions,” he said. @danielrothberg @NevDCNR @TheNVIndy

Recommended listening: Water, sage grouse, wildlife, mitigation, climate change, and state parks in Nevada. A broad and insightful conversation with listener applause at minute 33 https://t.co/c9OFYF6OGd @danielrothberg @NevDCNR @TheNVIndy pic.twitter.com/q1DYPUcegt — Ron Mader (@ronmader) January 18, 2019

Hangouts

Friday, August 21: Wild about Nevada Hangout

We talk to Friends of Nevada Wilderness and Friends of Gold Butte to explore rural and wild Nevada. What is the role of ecotourism in the newly-christened national monuments Basin and Range and Tule Springs? We’ll take a look at what’s wild, what’s protected, what can be protected.

Basin and Range



Elsewhere on the Web

Southern Nevada Agency Partnership

Southern Nevada District, for BLM

Lake Mead National Recreation Area, for NPS

Desert National Wildlife Refuge Complex, for FWS

Spring Mountains National Recreation Area, for USFS

Outside Las Vegas Foundation, for youth and family activities, volunteer opportunities and trails

State Historic Preservation Office, for volunteer cultural site stewardship

Friends of Nevada Wilderness, for wilderness stewardship

The Tahoe Rim Trail

The John Muir Trail

Kershaw Ryan State Park

Fly Geyser

TNC

Southern Nevada Conservancy

Walker Lake Recreation Area

Nevada lake poised to become great restoration story

Parks

Federal legislation enacted in 1986 created the Great Basin National Park, the first national park in the state, which includes the area around Wheeler Peak and Lehman Caves in eastern Nevada. A small part of Death Valley National Park is located along Nevada’s western boundary with California.

Western Nevada/Carson Region

Central Nevada/Fallon Region

Eastern Nevada/Panaca Region

Southern Nevada/Las Vegas Region

Great Basin National Park – Federal legislation enacted in 1986 created the Great Basin National Park, the first national park in the state, which includes the area around Wheeler Peak and Lehman Caves in eastern Nevada. A small part of Death Valley National Park is located along Nevada’s western boundary with California. In the shadow of 13,063-foot Wheeler Peak, 5,000 year old bristlecone pine trees grow on rocky glacial moraines. Come to Great Basin National Park to experience the solitude of the desert, the smell of sagebrush after a thunderstorm, the darkest of night skies, and the beauty of Lehman Caves. Far from a wasteland, the Great Basin is a diverse region that awaits your discovery.

Spring Valley State Park

Backyard jaunt: Gone fishing and hiking and camping

Ward Charcoal Ovens

Environmental Groups

State Trees

The Single-Leaf Pinon (Pinus monophylla) is an aromatic pine tree with short, stiff needles and gnarled branches. The tree grows in coarse, rocky soils and rock crevices. Though its normal height is about 15 feet, the single-leaf pinon can grow as high as 50 feet under ideal conditions.

The Bristlecone Pine (Pinus aristata) shares the state tree designation. The bristlecone pine is the oldest living thing on Earth, with some specimens in Nevada more than 4,000 years of age. The tree can be found at high elevations. Normal height for older trees is about 15 to 30 feet, although some have attained a height of 60 feet. Diameter growth continues throughout the long life of the tree, resulting in massive trunks with a few contorted limbs.

Mountains

White Mountains are home to Nevada’s tallest peak, Boundary Peak

Monitor Range

Wallace Canyon

