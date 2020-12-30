Photo: Great Basin NP
Wilderness / wildlife / biodiversity fans, here is your guide to Wild Nevada, the public lands and the people committed to educating ourselves and taking meaningful actions. We take a deep dive into the 27 state parks, national parks, national monuments, proposed wilderness areas and more.
Recommended Viewing: Wild Nevada
Hosted by Chris Orr and Dave Santina
PBS Reno’s ‘Wild Nevada’ season 5 picked up for distribution by American Public Television
Honor Spirit Mountain
The proposed Avi Kwa Ame (Ah-VEE kwa-ah-may) National Monument in Southern Nevada contains some of the most visually stunning, biologically diverse, and culturally significant lands in the entire Mojave Desert.
The robbing of a wildlife refuge in Nevada
Burn recovery: Once a Nevada wildfire gets extinguished, land restoration begins – Las Vegas Sun
Climate change, conservation and development: Reshuffling the deck on the Las Vegas lands bill – Nevada Independent
Clark County Lands Plan: Balanced Approach To Growth Or Unbridled Sprawl? – KNPR
Geologic Photo Tour of Nevada
Nevada can’t miss too many chances to showcase natural wonders
Massacre Rim
Invasive Species
Kudos
Special kudos go to Jim Boone @Jlboone, a longtime vocal advocate for wilderness and wildlife conservation, focusing on southern Nevada and the greater Southwest. Public lands and national monuments are under threat in the United States with many people unaware of their value and often how to visit. Jim’s website Bird and Hike – http://birdandhike.com – encourages people to visit, learn about, and fall in love with the Mojave Desert.
Special kudos to to @NatureWriterVgs for numerous edits on the previous wiki.
Also of note, the Hiking with a Purpose meetups — https://www.meetup.com/HikeWithAPurposeLV — a service project working in numerous areas around southern Nevada, with a focus on the Gold Butte region, to locate and knock down illegal mining claim markers. For more information on the marker problem, see:
Desert Tortoises
Love this feature and map! This Desert Companion page does not credit the authors, but kudos! Question: Any recommended hikes near Jean? We are visiting Seven Magic Mountains with frequency and would like some options in that corner of the valley.
Spotlight on Deborah Wall
For a great winter hike, check out natural bridge
State Parks
3.5 million people visit Nevada’s state parks each year. World famous Lake Tahoe and Valley of Fire have a significant amount of visitation from outside Nevada and outside the USA. Off the radar parks include Beaver Dam (outside of Caliente). Adjacent to Tule Springs National Monument, Ice Age Fossils State Park will have a new visitor center in late 2019.
New Administrator Hopes To Bring Interpreter Programs To More State Parks
DCNR
The year that was: Looking back on Nevada’s conservation and preservation highlights in 2018
Recommended Listening
IndyMatters Episode 79: Brad Crowell, natural resources chief, talks water, sage grouse and wildfire in a Sisolak administration
The Nevada Independent’s #IndyMatters podcast. Reporter Daniel Rothberg sat down with Brad Crowell, who heads the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, to talk about water, sage grouse conservation and wildfires. They also talked about what policies and aren’t changing under a new gubernatorial administration. “I think you’ll see from this administration more leaning in on addressing climate and energy problems,… focusing on clean energy, focusing on reducing emissions,” he said. @danielrothberg @NevDCNR @TheNVIndy
Hangouts
Friday, August 21: Wild about Nevada Hangout
We talk to Friends of Nevada Wilderness and Friends of Gold Butte to explore rural and wild Nevada. What is the role of ecotourism in the newly-christened national monuments Basin and Range and Tule Springs? We’ll take a look at what’s wild, what’s protected, what can be protected.
Elsewhere on the Web
Fly Geyser
TNC
Friends of Nevada Wilderness
Nevada State Parks
Protect Basin and Range
Spring Mountain Ranch State Park
River Mountains Loop Trail
Nevada-Naturalist-Program
Southern Nevada Conservancy
Walker Lake Recreation Area
Nevada lake poised to become great restoration story
Parks
Federal legislation enacted in 1986 created the Great Basin National Park, the first national park in the state, which includes the area around Wheeler Peak and Lehman Caves in eastern Nevada. A small part of Death Valley National Park is located along Nevada’s western boundary with California.
Nevada Parks
Nevada Conservation and Natural Resources
Western Nevada/Carson Region
- Dayton State Park
- Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park
- Mormon Station State Historical Park
- Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park
- Washoe Lake State Park
Central Nevada/Fallon Region
- Berlin-Ichthyosaur State Park
- Belmont Courthouse State Historic Site
- Fort Churchill State Historic Park
- Lahontan State Recreation Area
- Walker Lake State Recreation Area
- Rye Patch State Recreation Area
- South Fork State Recreation Area
- Wild Horse State Recreation Area
Eastern Nevada/Panaca Region
- Beaver Dam State Park
- Cave Lake State Park
- Echo Canyon State Park
- Kershaw-Ryan State Park
- Elgin School House
- Spring Valley State Park
- Ward Charcoal Ovens State Historic Park
Southern Nevada/Las Vegas Region
- Big Bend of the Colorado State Recreation Area
- Old Las Vegas Mormon Fort
- Spring Mountain Ranch State Park
- Valley of Fire State Park
Great Basin National Park – Federal legislation enacted in 1986 created the Great Basin National Park, the first national park in the state, which includes the area around Wheeler Peak and Lehman Caves in eastern Nevada. A small part of Death Valley National Park is located along Nevada’s western boundary with California. In the shadow of 13,063-foot Wheeler Peak, 5,000 year old bristlecone pine trees grow on rocky glacial moraines. Come to Great Basin National Park to experience the solitude of the desert, the smell of sagebrush after a thunderstorm, the darkest of night skies, and the beauty of Lehman Caves. Far from a wasteland, the Great Basin is a diverse region that awaits your discovery.
Spring Valley State Park
Backyard jaunt: Gone fishing and hiking and camping
Ward Charcoal Ovens
Environmental Groups
State Trees
The Single-Leaf Pinon (Pinus monophylla) is an aromatic pine tree with short, stiff needles and gnarled branches. The tree grows in coarse, rocky soils and rock crevices. Though its normal height is about 15 feet, the single-leaf pinon can grow as high as 50 feet under ideal conditions.
The Bristlecone Pine (Pinus aristata) shares the state tree designation. The bristlecone pine is the oldest living thing on Earth, with some specimens in Nevada more than 4,000 years of age. The tree can be found at high elevations. Normal height for older trees is about 15 to 30 feet, although some have attained a height of 60 feet. Diameter growth continues throughout the long life of the tree, resulting in massive trunks with a few contorted limbs.
Mountains
White Mountains are home to Nevada’s tallest peak, Boundary Peak
Monitor Range
Wallace Canyon
Wallace Canyon – Explore Nevada
Features
