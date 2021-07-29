The Impacts of Overcrowding in Our National Parks on Park Resources and Visitor Experiences, and to Consider Strategic Approaches to Visitor Use Management

Photo: Grand Canyon Parking Lot (North Rim)

The Impacts of Overcrowding in Our National Parks on Park Resources and Visitor Experiences, and to Consider Strategic Approaches to Visitor Use Management

Recap of the hearing held on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. in Room SD-366 of the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, DC.

The purpose of the hearing is to review the impacts of overcrowding in our national parks on park resources and visitor experiences, and to consider strategic approaches to visitor use management.

Witness List, U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources Subcommittee on National Parks

Mr. Michael T. Reynolds Regional Director, Interior Regions 6, 7 & 8 National Park Service

U.S. Department of the Interior

Accompanied by: Mr. Kevin Schneider Superintendent Acadia National Park

Ms. Kristen Brengel

Senior Vice President, Government Affairs National Parks Conservation Association

Mr. Kevin Gartland Executive Director Whitefish Chamber of Commerce

Quotes

The demand is there but we can’t go out and build more Glacier National Parks.

Parks Mentioned

Acadia

Glacier

Grand Canyon

Zion

Grant-Kohrs Ranch National Historic Site

Dead Horse Point State Park

Apps

‘Around Me’

Google Maps

Recreation.gov – also see boozallen.com

FYI

The Committee will follow guidelines developed in consultation with the Office of the Attending Physician and the Senate Rules Committee to protect the health of members, staff, and the public. Pursuant to this guidance, Senate office buildings are not open to the public other than official business visitors and credentialed press at this time. Accordingly, in-person visitors cannot be accommodated at this hearing. The hearing will be webcast live on the committee’s website, and an archived video will be available shortly after the hearing concludes. Witness testimony will be available on the website at the start of the hearing.

