Photo: Grand Canyon Parking Lot (North Rim)
The Impacts of Overcrowding in Our National Parks on Park Resources and Visitor Experiences, and to Consider Strategic Approaches to Visitor Use Management
Recap of the hearing held on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. in Room SD-366 of the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, DC.
The purpose of the hearing is to review the impacts of overcrowding in our national parks on park resources and visitor experiences, and to consider strategic approaches to visitor use management.
- Sen. Energy & Natural Resources Subcmte. Chair King Opening Statement
- Sen. Energy & Natural Resources Subcmte. Ranking Member Daines Opening Statement
- Nat’l Park Service Regional Director Opening Statement
- Nat’l Parks Conservation Assn. Governmental Affairs SVP Opening Statement
- Whitefish Chamber of Commerce Exec. Director Opening Statement
Questions
- Is there a transcript of this hearing?
- Which parks have information in multiple languages?
- How do we promote visibility of lesser known parks?
- How can parks collaborate across apps and platforms with locals and visitors?
- Is there a calendar of upcoming events related to state and national parks?
Witness List, U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources Subcommittee on National Parks
Mr. Michael T. Reynolds Regional Director, Interior Regions 6, 7 & 8 National Park Service
U.S. Department of the Interior
Accompanied by: Mr. Kevin Schneider Superintendent Acadia National Park
Ms. Kristen Brengel
Senior Vice President, Government Affairs National Parks Conservation Association
Mr. Kevin Gartland Executive Director Whitefish Chamber of Commerce
Quotes
The demand is there but we can’t go out and build more Glacier National Parks.
Parks Mentioned
Acadia
Glacier
Grand Canyon
Zion
Grant-Kohrs Ranch National Historic Site
Dead Horse Point State Park
Apps
Recreation.gov – also see boozallen.com
FYI
The Committee will follow guidelines developed in consultation with the Office of the Attending Physician and the Senate Rules Committee to protect the health of members, staff, and the public. Pursuant to this guidance, Senate office buildings are not open to the public other than official business visitors and credentialed press at this time. Accordingly, in-person visitors cannot be accommodated at this hearing. The hearing will be webcast live on the committee’s website, and an archived video will be available shortly after the hearing concludes. Witness testimony will be available on the website at the start of the hearing.
