Wild USA Links

Photo: Wetlands Park
Links related to Wild USA presented in somewhat random fashion:
Great American Outdoors Act
New Interior order undermines conservation bill Trump campaigned on, critics say
During a time of uncertainty, Great American Outdoors Act deserves our support
The Great American Outdoors Act passes Senate with bipartisan support
Federal Land Ownership: Overview and Data – Congressional Research Service (PDF)
Headlines
How to Apply for a Job That Pays $50K to Explore National Parks
California’s Desert Fauna Will Never Recover – The Nation
Cheney asks DOJ to probe environmental groups
US national park gateway towns ‘devastated’ as visitors stay away amid pandemic – Guardian
How Trump bent the National Park Service to do his bidding – Mashable
National Parks chief exit sparks concerns over replacement
These US national parks are closed because of coronavirus – CNN – @jenrosesmithvt
America’s most popular national park is … – CNN
The great dismantling of America’s national parks is under way
Trump aims to weaken prime environmental law – Politico
‘The Silenced’: Meet the Climate Whistle-Blowers Muzzled by Trump – The Nation
Interior whistleblowers say agency has sidelined scientists under Trump
Midwestern GOP: We voted for Trump, but we’re not out to wreck the environment
Instagramming Crowds Pack National Parks
The Senate just passed the decade’s biggest public lands package. Here’s what’s in it. – Washington Post
S. 47
Proposed Rule Aims To Curb Public Records Requests As Demand For Documents Increases
National parks are getting trashed amid the government shutdown – Vox
National parks left to rot during government shutdown: ‘I hope Congress is working hard … so we can have our parks back’
In shutdown, national parks transform into Wild West — heavily populated and barely supervised – Washington Post
Trump’s retreat on the environment – NYT
Between environmentalists and energy developers, Zinke shot down environmental center
I led the National Park Service. Ryan Zinke leaves lasting damage
Zinke’s likely replacement has been ‘the man behind the curtain’ – Politico
Trump will seek to weaken Obama-era wetlands protections: report
Trump’s environmental rollback rolls on – BBC
A one-woman team tried to protect cultural sites from warming. She just quit. – Grist
Monumental Disaster at the Department of the Interior
Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke must resign. His multiple scandals show he’s unfit to serve – Raúl M. Grijalva/USA Today
Trump to nominate former Monsanto exec to top Interior position
Ozone pollution in US national parks is nearly the same as in large cities – The Conversation
The Essential Guide to Not Ruining a National Park for Everyone – Wired
Threats to Parks
Conservation Webinars
4th graders
Parade
Fee Hike
The National Park Service is considering increases to fees at 17 national parks during peak visitor seasons. The peak season for each park would be defined as its busiest contiguous five-month period of visitation. During the peak season at each park, the entrance fee would be $70 per private, non-commercial vehicle; $50 per motorcycle; and $30 per person on bike or foot.
The National Park Service is also proposing entry and permit fee adjustments for commercial tour operators. The proposal would increase entry fees for commercial operators and standardize commercial use authorization (CUA) requirements for road-based commercial tours, including application and management fees.
Public comments are being accepted on the proposals from October 24 to November 23, 2017.
Read the news release to learn more about the proposals: National Park Service Proposes Targeted Fee Increases at Parks to Address Maintenance Backlog
For proposal details, FAQs, and instructions for submitting comments, visit the NPS Planning, Environment, and Public Comment (PEPC) website:
- National Park Service Proposes Targeted Fee Increases at Parks to Address Maintenance Backlog
- Proposed Changes to Road-based Commercial Tour Requirements and Fees
Stories
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/wonk/wp/2017/10/26/the-park-services-proposal-to-double-entry-fees-could-fix-their-maintenance-problem-161-years-from-now
http://www.latimes.com/business/la-fi-national-parks-fees-20171024-story.html
Zinke / Interior
Assault on Nature / Climate Change
National Parks / Twitter
Public Lands
Indigenous Connections
Native Hawaiian and National Park Service employee, Melia Lane-Kamahele writes that “a national park in its conventional form – complete with boundary lines on a map, non-indigenous places names and an operating structure comprised of statutes, regulations and policies – is far removed from how many indigenous people understand the world.”
Flickr
nationalparkservice
evergladesnps
joshuatreenp
glaciernps
yellowstonenps
indianadunes
Mount Rainier NPS
RockyNPS
CraterLakeNPS
drytortugasnps
denalinps
Get Inspired – US Fish and Wildlife Service
nevadadcnr
Flickr Groups
North American Ecotourism
World Parks
Missouri State Parks and Historical Areas
National Park Foundation
National Parks Conservation Association
America’s State Parks
PortlandVancouverNationalWildlifeRefuges
Periscope
Slideshare
US Interior
House Committee on Natural Resources
Department of the Interior
Trump confirms the nomination of David Bernhardt as secretary of interior
Twitter Hashtags
#wildusa tags posts about biodiversity, parks and protected areas in the USA
YouTube
US Interior
House Committee on Natural Resources
April 15-23 National Park Week
Hashtag: #NationalParkWeek
The US National Park Service hosts National Parks Week April 15-23 and Planeta.com invites readers to contribute tips and suggestions for visiting and protecting the wilderness areas and historical landmarks.
“National Parks Week coincides with the annual celebration of Earth Day,” says Planeta.com founder Ron Mader. “We will be paying attention to activities around the USA.”
Among the parks that will be featured this week: Everglades, Grand Canyon, Lake Mead, Yosemite and Zion.
Volunteering
Buzzword Bingo
bison – great lakes – sagebrush
Recommended Listening/Podtours
Indiana State Parks History Tour
Recommended Viewing
ParkScience
Blogs
Ron’s Blog
National Parks Week (2014)
people and parks (2012)
Call to action (2011)
Endangered Species Act
Bureau of Land Management
National Park Service
Events / Free Entrance Days
- April National Park Week
- August 25 National Park Service Birthday
- September 28 National Public Lands Day
If you’re planning a trip that includes multiple national parks, you might consider the $80 annual America the Beautiful National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Pass. Entrance to all national parks, national wildlife refuges, national forests, and many other Federal lands.
US Fish and Wildlife
Parks and Protected Areas
Did you know that USA state parks contribute more than $20 billion to the economy? Read more facts about the… http://fb.me/CXagqoUL
Park Science: Integrating Research and Resource Management in the National Parks: http://go.usa.gov/XXM
TIPS – In the meantime, get a simple and cost-effective way to visit multiple recreation sites with an annual Lands Pass. The new Annual Interagency Pass offers access to Federal Recreation Areas* that charge entrance or standard amenity fees. The new annual pass is $80, available online at: http://store.usgs.gov/pas
State Parks
State Parks: Assessing Their Benefits
US Parks Fonts
NPS_Rawlinson_Roadway
Clarendon
Clearview
George Melendez Wright
National Park Foundation
Conservation Lands Foundation
Plateaus & Canyons Association
Plateaus & Canyons Association promotes understanding and stewardship of the Colorado Plateau.
Wilderness Society
ECOS
Plants
Wikipedia
National_Park_Service
List_of_the_United_States_National_Park_System_official_units
Ecotourism in the United States
National Park Service Ranger
Stephen_Mather
Edmund_Jaeger
List_of_U.S._state_birds
List_of_national_parks_of_the_United_States
Older Features
National Parks and Monuments
Institutions
State Parks
Celebrations/Events
Features
Recommended Listening
Icons of the spectacular: American National Parks and the rise of parkitecture – Architecture informed by rather than imposed on the natural landscape produced some of the 20th century’s most picturesque buildings.
Planeta.com