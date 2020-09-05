home Nature, Parks, USA Wild USA

Photo: NPS, Yosemite

The United States has a long history of conservation and lack thereof. The stories of the parks, protected areas, wilderness and wildlife are embedded throughout Planeta.com.

National Parks and Monuments

Bears Ears National Monument
Bisti/De-Na-Zin Wilderness
Death Valley National Park
Everglades National Park
Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park
Gold Butte National Monument
Grand Canyon National Park
Mesa Verde National Park
Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument
Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument
Yosemite National Park
Zion National Park

Institutions

National Park Service (USA)
Trust for Public Land

State Parks

Valley of Fire State Park

Celebrations/Events

What are your plans for Earth Day?
August 25 is Founders’ Day for the National Park Service
National Public Lands Day

Features

Yosemite’s Mariposa Grove

Recommended Listening
Icons of the spectacular: American National Parks and the rise of parkitecture – Architecture informed by rather than imposed on the natural landscape produced some of the 20th century’s most picturesque buildings.

