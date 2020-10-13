Wild New Zealand Links

New Zealand Flag

#wildnz

Kereru

are the only remaining species able to disperse the large seeds of forest trees.

Kereru in Wellington

kererudiscovery.org.nz



The world can be pretty dark, so here is a wonderful video of approx 30 kererū taking off in #Slowmotion all at once. Absolute #chonky madness. pic.twitter.com/gaPayBhhyS — BONE SOUP (@TawhaiMoss) June 22, 2020

This is #NewZealand’s endemic and magnificent pigeon, the #kererū. Making a comeback as we get introduced pests under control, plant natives and restore habitats. Sound on to hear the characteristic wingbeats. @AlbanyBiology @GoPro. #birds pic.twitter.com/c1DYeBANKA — James Dale (@jamesdale68) September 1, 2020

Pohutukawa

The Pohutukawa, (Metrosideros excelsa), is known as the New Zealand Christmas tree, as it flares into crimson display from late October until end November and into the Christmas holiday season.

http://www.nzhistory.net.nz/media/photo/pohutukawa-flowers

Wikipedia Explainer: What is the pōhutukawa, aka Metrosideros excelsa

http://www.stuff.co.nz/world/americas/4073469/San-Franciscos-pohutukawa-curse

Kauri



Because Kauri don't play any part in the magnificence of the ranges and people don't go walking through them to enjoy the trees? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/orhB5ScBPj — Greater Auckland (@GreaterAKL) April 22, 2019

The Kauri Dieback Programme is a partnership with Biosecurity New Zealand part of MPI, Department of Conservation, Auckland Council, Waikato Regional Council, Northland Regional Council, Bay of Plenty Regional Council, Te Roroa (tangata whenua for Waipoua Forest), and Tangata Whenua Roopu (representative body for iwi/hapu with an interest in kauri lands).

https://www.kauridieback.co.nz

https://www.facebook.com/TheKauriDiebackManagementProgramme

Cabbage Tree Cabbage_tree_%28Cordyline_australis%29

Ferns

The silver fern – prehistoric vegetation from the time of Gondwanaland – is the national symbol.

Cyathea_dealbata

http://blog.tepapa.govt.nz/2014/05/02/science-live-is-it-a-fern

Herbs

kawakawa

Kakabeak/kowhai ngutukaka is a shrub found only in New Zealand. It is a member of the pea family

http://www.doc.govt.nz/conservation/native-plants/kakabeak

Waipoua Forest

Waipoua Forest Trust is a bicultural partnership between conservationists and Te Iwi O Te Roroa whose vision is to protect, restore, interpret and promote the internationally significant natural heritage at Waipoua.

Waipoua Forest in Northland is New Zealand's largest sub-tropical rainforest; a unique environment with giant trees up to 3,000 years old at the centre of its ecology; an environment rich in biodiversity in which endangered species flourish.

Footprints Waipoua Crossings Hokianga: "Have you ever noticed how don't have lower branches on their trunk area? What the lower trunk does have though are a lot of divits. shed their lower branches in a process known as Abscission (from the Latin ab meaning away and scindere meaning to cut) so vines can't cling to or climb the trunk and they convert that energy they would have used to grow a limb into overall tree height, and punch for the Crown Canopy. Interesting to note, when abscise their lower branches, the branch takes the knot with it, hence the divits. Their majestic trunks made them ideal for masts on ships, which was a big contributor as to why they were plundered to near extinction."

Parks and Protected Areas

New Zealand has 14 national parks. The first national park was created in 1887 (Tongariro National Park). The largest park is Fiordland National Park.

Taking a long walk?

http://www.doc.govt.nz/parks-and-recreation/things-to-do/walking-and-tramping

Hikurangi Marine Reserve, the largest marine reserve adjoining the mainland, was recently opened near Kaikoura.

FYI: The Māori name for the silver fern that appears on the All Blacks jersey is the Ponga, aka Cyathea dealbata.

Events

October Conservation Week

New Zealand's Department of Conservation holds its annual Conservation Week with all types of ways to get involved. Teachers are asked to document outdoor activities with kids in the Flickr Group Conservation: Love New Zealand.

Conservation Week gives you the opportunity to celebrate the natural environment and make a connection with your local special places. There are heaps of special places in New Zealand that you can visit all year round with your family and friends.

Albatross

http://albatross.org.nz

Resources

Get English and Te Reo Māori posters

Find Conservation Week posters to print at home, or for commercial printers. Both English and Te reo Māori versions are available in a range of sizes.

Hashtag: #conservationweek

Daily Quiz

http://www.doc.govt.nz/getting-involved/events-and-awards/conservation-week/about-conservation-week/social-media

https://www.facebook.com/wildsidenz

Headlines

The 10 unofficial natural wonders of New Zealand

http://www.latimes.com/science/sciencenow/la-sci-sn-giant-penguins-20171212-story.html

https://www.stuff.co.nz/environment/95152815/tourism-concessions-failing-to-deliver-conservation-advantages-study-suggests

http://www.radionz.co.nz/news/national/335869/little-environmental-payoff-for-tourism-concessions

https://twitter.com/valentinadinica/status/892710005450735616

http://stuff.co.nz/entertainment/books/90152484/environmental-history-of-manawatu-takes-prestigious-award

http://www.radionz.co.nz/news/national/323934/’they’ve-basically-stolen-public-land‘

http://www.radionz.co.nz/national/programmes/summerreport/audio/201829189/whale-watch-kaikoura-opens-for-business-today-after-nov-quake

http://www.stuff.co.nz/business/87220617/Tapping-the-tourists-to-keep-NZ-100-pure

http://www.stuff.co.nz/national/86702463/the-price-of-paradise-new-zealands-great-walks-are-losing-millions-of-dollars

http://www.radionz.co.nz/news/national/318782/what-did-kaikoura’s-wildlife-go-through

Environment NZ’s weak point for UN goals – @sciblogsnz

The beginning of the end?

Department-of-Conservation-funding-why-don-t-the-numbers-match-up

Editorial: DOC cuts threaten not just flora and fauna but tourism and lives as well

Department of Conservation revamp badly flawed

Wikipedia Edit-a-thon for New Zealand Species, 29 May 2016

Poor marks for NZ on environment – OECD

http://www.radionz.co.nz/news/national/287833/vote-fixing-hits-bird-of-the-year – @Forest_and_Bird @rnz_news @radionz

http://www.radionz.co.nz/news/rural/271271/doc,-fur-council-cosy-up

Government expands national parks

What was New Zealand’s first fully protected native bird?

http://upcountry.co.nz/an_excelletn_substitute – @upcountrynz

Kiwis don’t have Aussie roots

$26.5m-over-four-years-to-protect-

Marine reserves south of NZ approved by MPs

Cycle operator seeks money from trail users

The clearest lake in the world

No swimming: 52% impure NZ rivers – NZ Herald

NZ’S 10 most endangered species

whanganui-river-given-rights-as-a-legal-identity

Protected marine areas and inland waters

http://www.radionz.co.nz/collections/john-kendrick

Heaphy Track

Roadmap

https://www.beehive.govt.nz/release/conservation-and-environment-science-roadmap-announced

http://www.mfe.govt.nz/about-us/our-policy-and-evidence-focus/conservation-and-environment-science-roadmap

New Zealand Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan

The New Zealand Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan expresses New Zealand’s commitment to stem the loss of biodiversity worldwide.

The 2016-2020 Action Plan showcases some of the significant national actions being undertaken through the combined efforts of central and local government, whānau, hapū, iwi, resource managers, communities, private landowners and businesses.

Toitū te marae a Tāne-Mahuta, Toitū te marae a Tangaroa, Toitū te tangata.

If the land is well and the sea is well, the people will thrive.

http://www.doc.govt.nz/nature/biodiversity/nz-biodiversity-strategy-and-action-plan

http://www.doc.govt.nz/Documents/conservation/new-zealand-biodiversity-action-plan-2016-2020.pdf

Our Waters in Common

http://www.tasman.govt.nz/environment/water/rivers/our-waters-in-common

http://www.tasman.govt.nz/environment/water/rivers/river-flow

http://www.tasman.govt.nz/environment/water

http://www.tasman.govt.nz

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gJb_D1RJ02c

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=81zNEmTCYVY

Our Waters in Common is a movie exploring the state of our Tasman environment.

The film examines the amazing things that rivers provide us, the issues they face, and how communities and agencies are working together to improve them.

Riding on the back of a big water quality reporting effort, the movie was a year in the making and was helped by a huge volunteer effort.

The beauty and diversity of the district’s rivers shines through and the stories of so many good people working to improve our rivers’ health are warmly and poignantly portrayed.

With such a wonderful community in Tasman looking after our rivers, it is hard not to be encouraged. While you are bound to learn lots, the film presents the information in a very engaging and easily-understood way.

Department of Conservation (DOC)

Department of Conservation

Great Walks

Weather

Sirocco

Getting Involved in Conservation

http://www.doc.govt.nz/about-doc/news/media-releases

Recommended Viewing

Project Whenua is a brand new environmental science series for Māori Television.

https://www.facebook.com/maoritv.nz

Journeys in National Parks – Peter Hayden travels through some of New Zealand’s most varied, awe-inspiring and spiritual environments. Though there is superbly filmed flora and fauna, geology and other standard natural history documentary staples, it is the history of people’s relationship with these sublime landscapes and a genial New Zealand passion for the environment, that makes a lasting impression.

Journeys in National Parks: Westland / Aoraki

Journeys in National Parks: Tongariro te Maunga

Journeys in National Parks: Te Urewera

Journeys in National Parks: Hauraki Gulf

Journeys in National Parks: Fiordland

Recommended Listening

http://www.radionz.co.nz/national/programmes/ninetonoon/audio/201827339/privatising-the-great-walks

Voice of the Iceberg – Alison Ballance – @AlisonBallance

Rediscovered – the New Zealand storm petrel –

@AlisonBallance

A new future for marine protected areas – Environment Minister Nick Smith is championing new legislation for marine protected areas, and Raewyn Peart from the Environmental Defence Society has some thoughts on its strengths and weaknesses.

http://www.radionz.co.nz/national/programmes/ninetonoon/audio/201795651/submariner,-terry-kerby-on-the-wonders-of-the-ocean-depths

Critter Of The Week – Nicola Toki – Our Critter Of The Week, isn’t a critter at all. It’s the Parapara tree, also known as the bird-catching tree. It catches insects, birds, and even more birds who come in to catch the little birds caught in it. It’s like Roald Dahl’s The Twits!

Northland’s Forest Collapse – Forest and Bird’s Northland advocate Dean Baigent-Mercer this week released drone-footage shot above Northland’s Whangaroa, Russell and Otangaroa forests and tells RNZ’s Jeremy Rose the forests are on the point of collapse. Then Northland Regional Council Bio-Security manager Don McKenzie, Northland Conservation Board chair Mita Harris, Reconnecting Northland’s David Mules, and DoC Conservation Partnerships Manager for the Far North Carolyn Smith respond.

How Project Janszoon is restoring Abel Tasman National Park – Devon Mclean believes philanthropy in conservation a is the way of the future. He’s the director of Project Janszoon which is working to protect and preserve Abel Tasman National Park, thanks to 25 million dollars of funding from philanthropists Neil and Annette Plowman

Offsetting biodiversity losses – Radio NZ

Vanishing Nature

Restoring the Dawn Chorus at Windy Hill Sanctuary – From small beginnings in 1999, a consortium of private land-owners in southern Great Barrier Island is making a big ecological impact on their land.

http://www.naturespace.org.nz/groups/windy-hill-rosalie-bay-catchment-trust

http://www.sanctuariesnz.org/projects/windyhill.asp

@AlisonBallance @RNZ_Science

Island lifeboats for New Zealand’s birds and reptiles – When humans first set foot in New Zealand almost a thousand years ago, they encountered a rich fauna of reptiles and flightless birds. These first human visitors, and visitors and settlers since brought with them rats, cats, mice, rabbits and stoats which feasted on the local fauna, or degraded the environment, driving many original species to extinction. But luckily, a few small offshore islands remain undisturbed. Now scientists are using these islands as ecological lifeboats, as a source supplying birds and reptiles back to the mainland. Matthew Crawford reports for The Science Show.

Protecting the environmental and cultural heritage on the North Island

Wetlands in around Hamilton are under threat with more than 3000 dairy farms having a significant impact on water quality according to the latest State of the Environment report.

A Life Worth Having – In November 2014, a forum called A Place to Live : for the life worth having in Whanganui focussed on the link between economic and environmental health in New Zealand, in particular in the regions and smaller centres.

Sunday, 13 May 2012: A Hard Nut to Crack

Listen to this programme

Spectrum for 13 May 2012 (duration:26′10″)

Download: Ogg Vorbis MP3 | Embed

The distinctive vomit-like smell of ripe fruit from a Ginkgo tree is enough to put most people off harvesting it. But each Autumn, members of the Asian community can be seen shaking the leaves of trees, particularly around Tauranga, to encourage the Ginkgo bilba fruit to fall to the ground. The fruit is highly prized for its medicinal purposes and the nuts inside are considered an important food delicacy in Japan, Taiwan and other parts of South-East Asia.

Nga Uruoara – As tribute to the noted New Zealand botanist and eco-historian Geoff Park who died in 2009, Radio New Zealand National is featuring his 6-part radio series Paralleling his 1995 book Nga Uruora – The Groves of Life Ecology and History in a New Zealand Landscape.

Te Ahi Ka (Sep 25 2011)

Ethnobotany is the science that looks at the relationships between people and plants and if there is a single body of work that encapsulates that within New Zealand, it is the groundbreaking Waitangi Tribunal Claim Wai 262 also known as the Flora and Fauna Claim. Saana Murray (1926 – 2011) will always be associated with the claim that took 20 years to complete. In Te Ahi Kaa, three years before her and five others were to create a historical precedent we have an archival recording of her speaking at the Ethnobotany N<ga mahi Māori o Te Wao nui a Tane hui held at Rehua Marae, Christchurch

Individual Episodes

Nga Uruora Part 1: The Immense Trees of OoahaourageEcologist Geoff Park examines the impact of European agriculture on the Hauraki Plains country, once the site of the richest pre-colonial Maori culture. It’s also where the country’s future landscape was shaped. (duration: 54′44″)

Nga Uruora Part 2: The Perfect ValePetone foreshore was the ‘beachhead’ of the New Zealand Company who had arrived expecting to find tens of thousands of acres of flat land suitable for agriculture. Settlers were to be bitterly disappointed. (duration: 55′41″)

Nga Uruora Part 3: The RiverbendEcologist Geoff Park goes in search of the reason why a small stand of ancient Kahikatea trees on a bend of the Mokau River has survived, despite the onslaught of forest-clearing and dairying. (duration: 54′29″)

Nga Uruora Part 4: The Lake in the Sand CountryPapaitonga is the name that Sir Walter Buller gave to his country estate. It was his site for a ‘grand theatre’ of Maori artefacts, and also the place where the philosophy of modern conservation was formed. (duration: 54′23″)

Nga Uruora Part 5: The Sandplain ForestThe continued existence of the fragile Nikau Scenic Reserve near Paparoa is an anomaly amidst the dairy country. As it turns out, it’s survival is linked to the story of the Western Black Petrel. (duration: 53′27″)

Nga Uruora Part 6: Necessary ProtectionWhat significance should be placed on a few surviving remnants of the pre-agricultural landscape of Aoteraoa, and what would Joseph Banks made of his ‘properest place for a colony…’? (duration: 54′27″)

Our Changing World – Discovering prehistoric New Zealand

A research programme at the University of Otago is forcing a re-think about the impact of early Maori on our fauna, especially coastal species. Alison Ballance is at Dunedin’s Sandfly Bay with zoologist Jon Waters and PhD student Catherine Collins. It seems prehistoric Otago was home to different kinds of penguins and sea lions from those present now.

Our Big Blue Backyard – New Zealand’s marine reserves – Our Big Blue Backyard is the title of the latest book from Taranaki-based natural history writer, academic and graphic designer, Janet Hunt. Her latest focus – Our Big Blue Backyard, is about the 38 marine reserves around the country, and what is needed to protect and preserve New Zealand’s seas and foreshores.

Estuaries

http://www.teara.govt.nz/en/map/4613/significant-estuaries

Ecosystems

New Zealand can be divided into nine ecoregions: http://tr.im/Newe

Parks

General Policy for National Parks

National Parks visitor statistics

Journeys in National Parks documentary on NZ on Screen

http://www.doc.govt.nz/parks-and-recreation/national-parks

Kermadec Marine Reserve

59s59 seconds agoTe Ohu Kaimoana back in Kermadec sanctuary talks

The Kermadec region is significant to New Zealand and the world, providing an important safe haven for threatened species and an underwater frontier that scientists are only now beginning to explore. Pew and its partners are calling for a large scale, fully protected marine reserve around the Kermadecs. If the entire region were to be protected, at 620,000 square kilometers it would be one of the largest marine reserves in the world. – http://www.pewtrusts.org/en/projects/global-ocean-legacy-kermadec

@thekermadecs

http://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-34387945

http://www.beehive.govt.nz/release/pm-announces-kermadec-ocean-sanctuary

http://mfe.govt.nz/marine/kermadec-ocean-sanctuary

http://www.doc.govt.nz/parks-and-recreation/places-to-go/auckland/places/kermadec-islands

http://www.nzherald.co.nz/news/article.cfm?c_id=1&objectid=11520435

http://www.stuff.co.nz/national/politics/72497269/john-key-to-announce-one-of-the-worlds-largest-ocean-sanctuaries

http://www.pewtrusts.org/en/about/news-room/press-releases/2015/09/28/pew-praises-new-zealands-announcement-of-kermadecs-marine-sanctuary

Hashtag: Kermadec

Abel Tasman

http://www.abeltasmannationalpark.co.nz

Kahurangi National Park

Kahurangi National Park may increase in size

http://www.doc.govt.nz/parks-and-recreation/places-to-go/nelson-tasman/places/kahurangi-national-park

http://www.radionz.co.nz/news/national/292120/a-new-road-for-west-coast-and-nelson

Te Urewera National Park

Te Urewera National Park is the largest single block of native forest in New Zealand’s north island. Established in 1954 the park covers 212,600 hectares and contains more than 650 different native plant species. This is the fourth largest national park in New Zealand, and the largest in the North Island, covering 212,673 hectares.

largest rainforest on the North Island

Te Urewera National Park lies between the Bay of Plenty and Hawke’s Bay in the North Island. The nearest towns are Whakatane, Murupara and Wairoa.

http://www.teureweratreks.co.nz/about_te_urewera.htmhttp://www.doc.govt.nz/parks-and-recreation/national-parks/te-ureweraTe_Urewera_National_ParkLake_Waikaremoana

Tongariro National Park

http://www.the-park.co.nz

http://www.nzherald.co.nz/travel/news/article.cfm?c_id=7&objectid=10751285

http://www.doc.govt.nz/parks-and-recreation/national-parks/tongariro

http://www.teara.govt.nz/en/photograph/6848/volcanoes-of-tongariro-national-park

Established in 1887, Tongariro was the first national park in New Zealand and the fourth in the world. It is also a dual World Heritage area, a status which recognizes the park’s important Maori cultural and spiritual associations as well as its outstanding volcanic features.

Whanganui National Park

http://www.doc.govt.nz/parks-and-recreation/national-parks/whanganui

http://www.protectedplanet.net/sites/Whanganui_National_Park

Fiordland National Park

Fiordland_National_Park

Fauna

Before human influence, New Zealand’s only land mammals were two species of bats. Small populations of both these species remain in Puketi and require protection.

Bees

New Zealand has 28 native and 13 (deliberately and accidentally) introduced species of bees

http://www.teara.govt.nz/en/beekeeping

Birds

https://www.planeta.com/kakapo

http://www.birdoftheyear.org.nz

https://github.com/dragonfly-science/new-zealand-birds

New Zealand Birds Online

http://www.osnz.org.nz – https://twitter.com/OSNZBirdsNZ –

https://www.facebook.com/Birdsnewzealand

Birds Broadcast – Radio New Zealand National

http://www.osnz.org.nz/PRESS_RELEASE – https://twitter.com/OSNZBirdsNZ

http://www.pce.parliament.nz/publications/taonga-of-an-island-nation-saving-new-zealands-birdshttp://www.pce.parliament.nz/media/1696/faq-taonga-of-an-island-nation-2017.pdfhttps://twitter.com/NZ_PCE

Huia

http://collections.tepapa.govt.nz/object/48313

Kiwi are flightless birds endemic to New Zealand, in the genus Apteryx and family Apterygidae.

Kiwi

Penguins: Yellow Eyed Penguins (Hoiho) are native New Zealand penguins that can be found on the coast of Dunedin in Otago Peninsula.

Extinct birds

Adzebill

The extinct Moa derives its name from the Polynesian word for chicken

Moa Moa

Dinosaurs

Extinct. Places in NZ dinosaurs have roamed: Port Waikato, Hawkes Bay, the Chatham Islands (Rekohu)…. and Auckland Museum! http://bit.ly/eZyIa9

Insects

http://www.nhc.net.nz/index/insects-new-zealand/dragonfly/giant-bush-dragonfly.htm

Weta

http://www.doc.govt.nz/conservation/native-animals/invertebrates/weta

Weta

http://www.doc.govt.nz/getting-involved/home-and-garden/build-a-weta-motel

Shellfish

Paphies ventricosa, or toheroa in the Māori language, is a large bivalve mollusc of the family Mesodesmatidae, endemic to New Zealand.

Paua or pāua is the Māori name given to three species of large edible sea snails, marine gastropod molluscs which belong to the family Haliotidae (there is only genus Haliotis), known in the USA as abalone.

kōura – crayfish (see Kaikoura)

Reptiles: Tuatara

http://www.teara.govt.nz/en/tuatara

Snails

Powelliphanta

Worms

There are 173 known species of native earthworms in New Zealand

Flora

http://www.doc.govt.nz/conservation/native-plants

Georgina Burne Healey documented native New Zealand flowers in her 1888 publication http://s.si.edu/2lBSyPs #IWD2017 Digitized @NYBG

The native flowers of New Zealand. Illustrated in colours in the best

Glaciers

https://www.franzjosefglacier.com

http://www.project-pressure.org

Quotes

Last year New Zealand honoured the United Nations Year of Biodiversity with the revelation that we are among the world’s worst biodiversity losers We have 2788 species listed as threatened with extinction. Worse still is the reality that if more funding were available for further investigation, the species now classified as “data limited” would likely be listed as threatened and double the number on that list. The historical reasons for this biodiversity tragedy are unmistakable. We drained 90 per cent of our wetlands, removed over 70 percent of our native forests and dammed, straightened, stop-banked and engineered most rivers.

– Mike Joy, The dying myth of a clean, green Aotearoa

Expedition travel company Heritage Expeditions was born in the mid-1980s out of the belief that New Zealand’s precious birdlife must be protected for future generations. In his early working life, founder Rodney Russ was instrumental in the conservation of many birds on New Zealand’s endangered species list including the Campbell Island flightless teal, kākāpō and the black robin. The Christchurch-based, family-owned company he founded remains true to his passion and commitment to conservation. This December, a special fundraising voyage to New Zealand’s Subantarctic Islands will be run as part of Heritage Expeditions’ longstanding partnership with Forest & Bird. Heritage Expeditions is pleased to extend this support to Forest & Bird as sponsor for Bird of the Year in 2015. – See more at: birdoftheyear.org.nz

Seabed Mining (2014)

http://www.radioaustralia.net.au/pacific/radio/program/pacific-beat/nz-no-to-seabed-mining-a-cautionary-tale-for-the-pacific/1332558

http://www.stuff.co.nz/business/industries/10101378/Phosphate-seabed-mining-close-to-fruition

http://www.stuff.co.nz/environment/10189522/Don-t-waste-our-time-on-appeal-says-seabed-watchdog

August 10-11 Wild Places

http://www.edsconference.com

https://vimeo.com/user33383507

program

#EDSWildPlaces2016

@EDS_NewZealand @Forest_and_Bird @RobSuisted

