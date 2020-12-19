home Biodiversity, New Zealand Wild New Zealand

Hashtags

Wildlife, biodiversity, and parks in New Zealand (Aotearoa) Hashtag: #WildNZ

Ministry for the Environment
Motto: Aotearoa – he whenua mana kura mō te tangata
Making New Zealand Aotearoa the most liveable place in the world

Headlines
New Zealand’s biodiversity is in crisis and so are we
https://gizmodo.com/undead-tree-stump-is-being-kept-alive-by-neighboring-tr-1836693364/amp
New Zealand’s New Way: Lou Sanson
In a national park, an avalanche of opposition – Newsroom

Twitter
@docgovtnz
@AlisonBallance
@Spokesbird
@envirohistoryNZ
@NzSkink
@Forest_and_Bird
@Pohutukawa6
@OSNZBirdsNZ
@NatForsdick

Embedded Tweets

Questions

  • Which government institutions and non-governmental groups are working toward environmental conservation?

Well-Being
https://www.nzrecreation.org.nz
https://www.nzrecreation.org.nz/site/conference/covid-19
https://twitter.com/recaotearoa

Amokura
Amokura – Wiktionary
Red-tailed_tropicbird – Wikipeida

Features

Department of Conservation New Zealand
Great Walks in New Zealand
Conservation Week in New Zealand 2020

Birds

Kea
Livestreaming Now: Royal Cam from Taiaroa Head/Pukekura
Kākāpō
Waikato River

Planeta.com

Wild New Zealand Links
New Zealand = Aotearoa

