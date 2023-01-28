Planeta.com

Global Journal of Practical Ecotourism

Australia Biodiversity

Wild Australia

ByGuest Contributor

Jan 25, 2023
Hashtags

Planeta.com is updating our guide to Wild Australia – the country’s biodiversity, wildlife, parks and protected areas and the opportunities for ecotourism, conscious, local, Indigenous, and responsible travel. Relevant additions and suggestions are welcome.

Hashtag: #WildOz

Key Links: Parks Australia
Parks Australia
National Parks
Facebook
Flickr
@Parks_Australia

Headlines
The bushfires have devastated Australia’s trees. But they also bear the scars of colonisation
On land, Australia’s rising heat is ‘apocalyptic.’ In the ocean, it’s worse.
Destruction of threatened species habitat taking place on ‘scandalously huge scale’
Marketing makes our favourite animals seem common as they slide towards extinction

Geography and Geology

Much of the continent has lain flat for hundreds of millions of years with no volcanoes or earth movements to bring nutrients to the surface, so soils tend to be poor. It is also the driest of all non-polar continents and has the least predictable rainfall, so fauna and flora have had a few challenging conditions to adapt.

Features

Australia’s State of the Environment 2021
Murray-Darling Basin
National Bilby Day

Animals

Bandicoots
Kangaroos
Koalas
Tasmanian Devil
Wombats

Plants

Eucalyptus, aka Eucalypts
Wollemi Pines

Parks

Budj Bim National Park and Cultural Landscape World Heritage Site
Ikara-Flinders Ranges National Park
K’Gari = Fraser Island
Gondwana Rainforests
Great Barrier Reef Marine Park
Kalbarri National Park
Kakadu National Park
Nitmiluk National Park
The Otways
Tasmanian Wilderness World Heritage Area
Uluru – Kata Tjuta National Park

Planeta.com

Wild Australia Links
Australia
Travel and Tourism in Australia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Also see

Cities Parks USA

Henderson Bird Viewing Preserve

Jan 28, 2023 Ron Mader
Lingo

Seed Swap

Jan 27, 2023 Guest Contributor
USA Water

Las Vegas DIY Water Tour

Jan 26, 2023 Ron Mader
Australia Biodiversity

Wild Australia

Jan 25, 2023 Guest Contributor