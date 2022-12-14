Planeta.com

Winnipeg

Dec 13, 2022 , ,
Photo: Ben Rodgers, Skyline (Some rights reserved)

Winnipeg is the capital and largest city of the province of Manitoba in Canada. It is located at the confluence of the Red and Assiniboine Rivers.

The word Winnipeg comes from the Cree words “Win” meaning muddy and “Nippee” for water.

Google Maps
goo.gl/maps/23TxJ8rXJeR2pn1v8

Key Links
winnipeg.ca
parkmaps.winnipeg.ca
tourismwinnipeg.com

Headlines
Brown Town Muddy Water documents Winnipeg’s early indigenous music scene – CBC

The Forks
theforks.com
@TheForks

Museums
Canadian Museum for Human Rights (CMHR) is located next to The Forks.
humanrights.ca
Trip Avisor review

Notable Buildings
The Manitoba Legislative Building is a neoclassical building located in Winnipeg. It was completed in 1920, and stands seventy-seven meters tall (253 ft). Watch the video here

Hockey: NHL Jets
nhl.com/jetsd
Wikipedia
Bell MTS Place is an indoor sports arena and entertainment venue in downtown Winnipeg. The arena is the home of the Winnipeg Jets of the National Hockey League and the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League.
bellmtsplace.ca
@bellmtsplace

Elsewhere on the Web
Things to do – TripAdvisor

Wikipedia
Winnipeg

Canada
Manitoba
Human Rights

