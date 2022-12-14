Photo: Ben Rodgers, Skyline (Some rights reserved)

Winnipeg is the capital and largest city of the province of Manitoba in Canada. It is located at the confluence of the Red and Assiniboine Rivers.

The word Winnipeg comes from the Cree words “Win” meaning muddy and “Nippee” for water.

Brown Town Muddy Water documents Winnipeg’s early indigenous music scene – CBC

The Forks

Museums

Canadian Museum for Human Rights (CMHR) is located next to The Forks.

Trip Avisor review



Notable Buildings

The Manitoba Legislative Building is a neoclassical building located in Winnipeg. It was completed in 1920, and stands seventy-seven meters tall (253 ft). Watch the video here

Hockey: NHL Jets

Wikipedia

Bell MTS Place is an indoor sports arena and entertainment venue in downtown Winnipeg. The arena is the home of the Winnipeg Jets of the National Hockey League and the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League.

Winnipeg

