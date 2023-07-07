Wisconsin Links

Wisconsin flag
What would locals like others know about Wisconsin? Presenting relevant links in a somewhat random fashion:
Headlines
The Story Of Wisconsin’s Singular Partial Veto – WisContext
Yes, Wisconsin has seen a drop of more than a billion in tourism dollars – Polifact @Politifact
Why a bubbler?
Smart Speaker Commands
Ice Age Trail
iceagetrail.org – @IceAgeTrailOrg
#iceagetrail
Indigenous Cultures
Exploring Wisconsin’s Native-American Heritage
Menominee – Wikipedia
menominee-nsn.gov
Facebook
Native American Tourism of Wisconsin (NATOW) was launched as a statewide initiative in 1994 by Great Lakes Inter Tribal Council (GLITC).MissionTo promote the development of Native American tourism for the benefit of the Wisconsin Tribes and their surrounding communities, recognizing the unique contributions and significant impact tribes have on the Wisconsin’s tourism industry.
facebook.com/nativewisconsin
ho-chunknation.com – @HoChunkNationPR
Menominee Forest
https://www.mtewood.com/SustainableForestry
https://www.americanforests.org/article/menominee-forest-keepers/
Food
Known as ‘America’s Dairyland,’ Wisconsin is famous for cheese.
The state’s German and Swiss migrants brought recipes for all sorts of smoked meats and cheeses. Specialties include bratwurst. Farmers’ markets are held throughout the state.
YouTube
uw madison
Government
State of Wisconsin
Recommended Listening
wpr.org – @WPR
News
Wisconsin
Blogs
badgerandwhoopingcrane – @WisReader
Parks
Parks, Forests, Recreation Areas & Trails
Horicon National Wildlife Refuge
Horicon National Wildlife Refuge & Leopold Wetland Management District – Flickr
Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest
Pigeon Lake
Tourism Portals
travelwisconsin.com – Facebook – YouTube – @TravelWI
travelwisconsin.com/wisconsin/Travel-Green/Overview.aspx
Cheese factories
milwaukee.org – @visitmilwaukee
Wisconsin Department of Tourism
Wisconsin Governor’s Council on Tourism
wigcot.org – @WIGCOT
Tourism Federation of Wisconsin (TFW) is a lobbying coalition of trade and promotional associations and organizations actively involved in Wisconsin’s tourism industry. TFW serves as Wisconsin tourism industry’s unified voice in government relations, cooperatively seeking to improve Wisconsin’s $13 billion tourism industry through supportive legislation and policies. Formerly WTF
witourismfederation.org
switched.com
Universities
University of Wisconsin
Elsewhere on the Web
WisContext
wisconsinhistory.org – Youtube
drinkwisconsinbly.com – @DrinkWi
Lake Property, Cabin Rentals & Resorts
Maps and Guides – Travel Wisconsin
Renew Wisconsin
Great Lakes Water Institute
Travel Wisconsin
Wisconsin Life
treasuresofoz.org – Celebrating the Natural Gems of Ozaukee County
Restaurants
cafehollander.com
visitmadison.com
Antigo
antigo-city.org
Apostle Islands
nps.gov/apis
Aztalan State Park
i94.biz/aztalan/aztalan.html
dnr.wi.gov/topic/parks/name/aztalan
Aztalan Artifacts from the Milwaukee Public Museum
Aztalan State Park
Bayfield
bayfield.org
bigtop.org
Tent Show Radio is a one-hour weekly radio program created from the best live recordings from acclaimed musical acts who grace the Big Top Chautauqua stage each summer. Facebook
Wikipedia
Cornucopia
cornucopiawisconsin.net
@southshorewi
Wikipedia
nps.gov
Delevan
ci.delavan.wi.us – Facebook
Dodgeville
Oldest courthouse in Wisconsin. Cheese
dodgeville.com
uplandscheese.com
Door County
travelawaits.com/2482785/door-county-wisconsin-hidden-gems
Greenlake
Deepest lake in Wisconsin
cityofgreenlake.com
visitgreenlake.com
Iron River
townofironriver.com
visitironriver.com
Rustic Roost
Kenosha
Wikipedia
Kickapoo
organicvalley.coop/kickapoo
Kohler
Wikipedia
americanclubresort.com
Madison
Madison is the vibrant state capital of Wisconsin. There are more than 6,000 acres of parkland, including 250 parks and 14 conservation parks. Dane County boasts more than 150 miles of bike trails.
Madison Convention and Visitor Bureau
Madison Cluster – Flickr
Madison Group – Wikitravel
Wisconsin Historical Museum – Facebook
Youtube.com
badgerherald.com – @badgerherald
isthmus.com – @isthmus
wortfm.org – @WORTRADIO
Men’s Basketball
Manitowoc
manitowoccarferry.com
Mequon
ci.mequon.wi.us
Monona
Monona
Parkside
uwp.edu
Prairie du Chien
cityofpdc.com
Rhinelander
rhinelandercityhall.org
rhodag.com – @hodag
Wikipedia
Richland Center
Richland Center is located on Hwy 14 between Madison and LaCrosse.
ci.richland-center.wi.us – Facebook
richlandcenterwi.gov
woodman-aquatic-center
St. Croix Valley
Earth Day founder Senator Gaylord Nelson, a native of Polk County, Wisconsin, worked to protect the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway as the first ‘Wild and Scenic River’ in the United States and established the first “Earth Day” on April 22, 1970.
thestcroixvalley.com
facebook
@VisitStCroixVly
Spring Green
springgreen.com
arenacheese.com – Arena Cheese is located in the Wisconsin River Valley on State Highway 14 in Arena, Wisconsin. Arena Cheese is the home of the original Colby Jack Cheese and is easily recognized by the mouse in front of the cheese and gift store.
Spring Green General Store
Stockholm
runningdogranch.org
page 1405
Facebook
Wikipedia
Waterloo
waterloowi.us – Facebook
@TrekBikes
Watertown
watertownhistory.org – Facebook
octagonhousemuseum.org
Whitewater
whitewater.wi.us
uww.edu
Wikipedia
Wisconsin Dells
wisdells.com
Wisconsin Rapids
wirapids.org
wisconsinrapidstribune.com
wfhr.com – Schedule – Facebook – Locally grown radio, 97.5 FM, 1320 AM
Flickr
Horizons Gallery
Flickr Groups
Wisconsin Nature
Stray Observations
- Wisconsin Dells is 55 miles (88km) from Wisconsin Rapids
Wisconsin Bingo
Badgers – Bubbler – Cheese – Earth Day – Cranberries – Green Bay Packers – Pop – Wisconsin
Wikipedia
Wisconsin
List of city nicknames in Wisconsin
Bodeans
Chief Oshkosh
Cities
Features
Planeta.com