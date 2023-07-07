Planeta.com

Wisconsin Links

Jul 4, 2023
Wisconsin flag

What would locals like others know about Wisconsin? Presenting relevant links in a somewhat random fashion:

Headlines
The Story Of Wisconsin’s Singular Partial Veto – WisContext
Yes, Wisconsin has seen a drop of more than a billion in tourism dollars – Polifact @Politifact
Why a bubbler?

Smart Speaker Commands

  • <Smart Speaker> Play WFHR (Wisconsin Rapids)
  • <Smart Speaker> Play WTMJ (Milwaukee)

Ice Age Trail
iceagetrail.org@IceAgeTrailOrg
#iceagetrail

Indigenous Cultures
Exploring Wisconsin’s Native-American Heritage
Menominee – Wikipedia
menominee-nsn.gov
Facebook

Native American Tourism of Wisconsin (NATOW) was launched as a statewide initiative in 1994 by Great Lakes Inter Tribal Council (GLITC).MissionTo promote the development of Native American tourism for the benefit of the Wisconsin Tribes and their surrounding communities, recognizing the unique contributions and significant impact tribes have on the Wisconsin’s tourism industry.
facebook.com/nativewisconsin

ho-chunknation.com@HoChunkNationPR

Menominee Forest
https://www.mtewood.com/SustainableForestry
https://www.americanforests.org/article/menominee-forest-keepers/

Food
Known as ‘America’s Dairyland,’ Wisconsin is famous for cheese.

The state’s German and Swiss migrants brought recipes for all sorts of smoked meats and cheeses. Specialties include bratwurst. Farmers’ markets are held throughout the state.

YouTube
uw madison

Government
State of Wisconsin

Recommended Listening
wpr.org@WPR

News
Wisconsin

Blogs
badgerandwhoopingcrane@WisReader
`
Parks
Parks, Forests, Recreation Areas & Trails

Horicon National Wildlife Refuge
Horicon National Wildlife Refuge & Leopold Wetland Management District – Flickr

Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest
Pigeon Lake

Tourism Portals
travelwisconsin.comFacebookYouTube@TravelWI
travelwisconsin.com/wisconsin/Travel-Green/Overview.aspx
Cheese factories
milwaukee.org@visitmilwaukee
Wisconsin Department of Tourism
Wisconsin Governor’s Council on Tourism
wigcot.org@WIGCOT

Tourism Federation of Wisconsin (TFW) is a lobbying coalition of trade and promotional associations and organizations actively involved in Wisconsin’s tourism industry. TFW serves as Wisconsin tourism industry’s unified voice in government relations, cooperatively seeking to improve Wisconsin’s $13 billion tourism industry through supportive legislation and policies. Formerly WTF
witourismfederation.org
switched.com

Universities
University of Wisconsin

Elsewhere on the Web
WisContext
wisconsinhistory.orgYoutube
drinkwisconsinbly.com@DrinkWi
Lake Property, Cabin Rentals & Resorts
Maps and Guides – Travel Wisconsin
Renew Wisconsin
Great Lakes Water Institute
Travel Wisconsin
Wisconsin Life
treasuresofoz.org – Celebrating the Natural Gems of Ozaukee County

Restaurants
cafehollander.com
visitmadison.com

Antigo
antigo-city.org

Apostle Islands
nps.gov/apis

Aztalan State Park
i94.biz/aztalan/aztalan.html
dnr.wi.gov/topic/parks/name/aztalan
Aztalan Artifacts from the Milwaukee Public Museum
Aztalan State Park

Bayfield
bayfield.org
bigtop.org
Tent Show Radio is a one-hour weekly radio program created from the best live recordings from acclaimed musical acts who grace the Big Top Chautauqua stage each summer. Facebook
Wikipedia

Cornucopia
cornucopiawisconsin.net
@southshorewi
Wikipedia
nps.gov

Delevan
ci.delavan.wi.usFacebook

Dodgeville
Oldest courthouse in Wisconsin. Cheese
dodgeville.com
uplandscheese.com

Door County
travelawaits.com/2482785/door-county-wisconsin-hidden-gems

Greenlake
Deepest lake in Wisconsin
cityofgreenlake.com
visitgreenlake.com

Iron River
townofironriver.com
visitironriver.com
Rustic Roost

Kenosha
Wikipedia

Kickapoo
organicvalley.coop/kickapoo

Kohler
Wikipedia
americanclubresort.com

Madison
Madison is the vibrant state capital of Wisconsin. There are more than 6,000 acres of parkland, including 250 parks and 14 conservation parks. Dane County boasts more than 150 miles of bike trails.
Madison Convention and Visitor Bureau
Madison Cluster – Flickr
Madison Group – Wikitravel
Wisconsin Historical MuseumFacebook
Youtube.com
badgerherald.com@badgerherald
isthmus.com@isthmus
wortfm.org@WORTRADIO
Men’s Basketball

Manitowoc
manitowoccarferry.com

Mequon
ci.mequon.wi.us

Monona
Monona

Parkside
uwp.edu

Prairie du Chien
cityofpdc.com

Rhinelander
rhinelandercityhall.org
rhodag.com@hodag
Wikipedia

Richland Center
Richland Center is located on Hwy 14 between Madison and LaCrosse.
ci.richland-center.wi.usFacebook
richlandcenterwi.gov
woodman-aquatic-center

St. Croix Valley
Earth Day founder Senator Gaylord Nelson, a native of Polk County, Wisconsin, worked to protect the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway as the first ‘Wild and Scenic River’ in the United States and established the first “Earth Day” on April 22, 1970.
thestcroixvalley.com
facebook
@VisitStCroixVly

Spring Green
springgreen.com
arenacheese.comArena Cheese is located in the Wisconsin River Valley on State Highway 14 in Arena, Wisconsin. Arena Cheese is the home of the original Colby Jack Cheese and is easily recognized by the mouse in front of the cheese and gift store.
Spring Green General Store

Stockholm
runningdogranch.org
page 1405
Facebook
Wikipedia

Waterloo
waterloowi.usFacebook
@TrekBikes

Watertown
watertownhistory.orgFacebook
octagonhousemuseum.org

Whitewater
whitewater.wi.us
uww.edu
Wikipedia

Wisconsin Dells
wisdells.com

Wisconsin Rapids
wirapids.org
wisconsinrapidstribune.com
wfhr.comScheduleFacebook – Locally grown radio, 97.5 FM, 1320 AM

Flickr
Horizons Gallery

Flickr Groups
Wisconsin Nature

Stray Observations

  • Wisconsin Dells is 55 miles (88km) from Wisconsin Rapids

Wisconsin Bingo
Badgers – Bubbler – Cheese – Earth Day – Cranberries – Green Bay Packers – Pop – Wisconsin

Wikipedia
Wisconsin
List of city nicknames in Wisconsin
Bodeans
Chief Oshkosh

Cities

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Features

Green Bay Packers
Cheese // Queso
Great Lakes

Wisconsin
