Wisconsin Links

Wisconsin flag

What would locals like others know about Wisconsin? Presenting relevant links in a somewhat random fashion:

Headlines

The Story Of Wisconsin’s Singular Partial Veto – WisContext

Yes, Wisconsin has seen a drop of more than a billion in tourism dollars – Polifact @Politifact

Why a bubbler?

Ice Age Trail

iceagetrail.org – @IceAgeTrailOrg

#iceagetrail

Indigenous Cultures

Exploring Wisconsin’s Native-American Heritage

Menominee – Wikipedia

menominee-nsn.gov

Facebook

Native American Tourism of Wisconsin (NATOW) was launched as a statewide initiative in 1994 by Great Lakes Inter Tribal Council (GLITC).MissionTo promote the development of Native American tourism for the benefit of the Wisconsin Tribes and their surrounding communities, recognizing the unique contributions and significant impact tribes have on the Wisconsin’s tourism industry.

facebook.com/nativewisconsin

ho-chunknation.com – @HoChunkNationPR

Menominee Forest

https://www.mtewood.com/SustainableForestry

https://www.americanforests.org/article/menominee-forest-keepers/

Food

Known as ‘America’s Dairyland,’ Wisconsin is famous for cheese.

The state’s German and Swiss migrants brought recipes for all sorts of smoked meats and cheeses. Specialties include bratwurst. Farmers’ markets are held throughout the state.

YouTube

uw madison

Government

State of Wisconsin

Recommended Listening

wpr.org – @WPR

News

Wisconsin

Blogs

badgerandwhoopingcrane – @WisReader

Parks

Parks, Forests, Recreation Areas & Trails

Horicon National Wildlife Refuge

Horicon National Wildlife Refuge & Leopold Wetland Management District – Flickr

Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest

Pigeon Lake

Tourism Portals

travelwisconsin.com – Facebook – YouTube – @TravelWI

travelwisconsin.com/wisconsin/Travel-Green/Overview.aspx

Cheese factories

milwaukee.org – @visitmilwaukee

Wisconsin Department of Tourism

Wisconsin Governor’s Council on Tourism

wigcot.org – @WIGCOT

Tourism Federation of Wisconsin (TFW) is a lobbying coalition of trade and promotional associations and organizations actively involved in Wisconsin’s tourism industry. TFW serves as Wisconsin tourism industry’s unified voice in government relations, cooperatively seeking to improve Wisconsin’s $13 billion tourism industry through supportive legislation and policies. Formerly WTF

witourismfederation.org

switched.com

Universities

University of Wisconsin

Elsewhere on the Web

WisContext

wisconsinhistory.org – Youtube

drinkwisconsinbly.com – @DrinkWi

Lake Property, Cabin Rentals & Resorts

Maps and Guides – Travel Wisconsin

Renew Wisconsin

Great Lakes Water Institute

Travel Wisconsin

Wisconsin Life

treasuresofoz.org – Celebrating the Natural Gems of Ozaukee County

Restaurants

cafehollander.com

visitmadison.com

Antigo

antigo-city.org

Apostle Islands

nps.gov/apis

Aztalan State Park

i94.biz/aztalan/aztalan.html

dnr.wi.gov/topic/parks/name/aztalan

Aztalan Artifacts from the Milwaukee Public Museum

Aztalan State Park

Bayfield

bayfield.org

bigtop.org

Tent Show Radio is a one-hour weekly radio program created from the best live recordings from acclaimed musical acts who grace the Big Top Chautauqua stage each summer. Facebook

Wikipedia

Cornucopia

cornucopiawisconsin.net

@southshorewi

Wikipedia

nps.gov

Delevan

ci.delavan.wi.us – Facebook

Dodgeville

Oldest courthouse in Wisconsin. Cheese

dodgeville.com

uplandscheese.com

Door County

travelawaits.com/2482785/door-county-wisconsin-hidden-gems

Greenlake

Deepest lake in Wisconsin

cityofgreenlake.com

visitgreenlake.com

Iron River

townofironriver.com

visitironriver.com

Rustic Roost

Kenosha

Wikipedia

Kickapoo

organicvalley.coop/kickapoo

Kohler

Wikipedia

americanclubresort.com

Madison

Madison is the vibrant state capital of Wisconsin. There are more than 6,000 acres of parkland, including 250 parks and 14 conservation parks. Dane County boasts more than 150 miles of bike trails.

Madison Convention and Visitor Bureau

Madison Cluster – Flickr

Madison Group – Wikitravel

Wisconsin Historical Museum – Facebook

Youtube.com

badgerherald.com – @badgerherald

isthmus.com – @isthmus

wortfm.org – @WORTRADIO

Men’s Basketball

Manitowoc

manitowoccarferry.com

Mequon

ci.mequon.wi.us

Monona

Monona

Parkside

uwp.edu

Prairie du Chien

cityofpdc.com

Rhinelander

rhinelandercityhall.org

rhodag.com – @hodag

Wikipedia

Richland Center

Richland Center is located on Hwy 14 between Madison and LaCrosse.

ci.richland-center.wi.us – Facebook

richlandcenterwi.gov

woodman-aquatic-center

St. Croix Valley

Earth Day founder Senator Gaylord Nelson, a native of Polk County, Wisconsin, worked to protect the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway as the first ‘Wild and Scenic River’ in the United States and established the first “Earth Day” on April 22, 1970.

thestcroixvalley.com

facebook

@VisitStCroixVly



Earth Day founder Senator Gaylord Nelson, a native of Polk County, WI, worked to protect the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway as the first 'Wild and Scenic River' in the United States and established the first "Earth Day" on April 22, 1970.

#EarthDay

#EarthDay2019

Spring Green

springgreen.com

arenacheese.com – Arena Cheese is located in the Wisconsin River Valley on State Highway 14 in Arena, Wisconsin. Arena Cheese is the home of the original Colby Jack Cheese and is easily recognized by the mouse in front of the cheese and gift store.

Spring Green General Store

Stockholm

runningdogranch.org

page 1405

Facebook

Wikipedia

Waterloo

waterloowi.us – Facebook

@TrekBikes

Watertown

watertownhistory.org – Facebook

octagonhousemuseum.org

Whitewater

whitewater.wi.us

uww.edu

Wikipedia

Wisconsin Dells

wisdells.com

Wisconsin Rapids

wirapids.org

wisconsinrapidstribune.com

wfhr.com – Schedule – Facebook – Locally grown radio, 97.5 FM, 1320 AM

Flickr

Horizons Gallery

Flickr Groups

Wisconsin Nature

Stray Observations

Wisconsin Dells is 55 miles (88km) from Wisconsin Rapids

Wisconsin Bingo

Badgers – Bubbler – Cheese – Earth Day – Cranberries – Green Bay Packers – Pop – Wisconsin

Wikipedia

Wisconsin

List of city nicknames in Wisconsin

Bodeans

Chief Oshkosh

Cities

Features

