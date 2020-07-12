home 2020 World Listening Day 2020

Poster

July 18 is World Listening Day.

Hashtags: #WLD2020, #acousticecology, #deeplistening, #WorldListeningDay

This year’s theme for World Listening Day 2020 is the Collective Field created by Wild Sanctuary Vice President, Katherine Krause (@KatKrause).

World Listening Day is hosted by the World Listening Project.

Around the world contests and walks focus attention on improving listening skills and conserving critical soundscapes. July 18 was chosen because it is the birthday of the Canadian composer R. Murray Schafer, one of the founders of the Acoustic Ecology movement.

Key Links
worldlisteningproject.org
Listening with
Survey

Embedded Tweets

Requests

  • Record a soundscape
  • Retweet a #wld2020 post

Questions

  • Who do you listen with?
  • What is a collective field?

07 • July • Julio

