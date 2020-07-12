Poster
July 18 is World Listening Day.
Hashtags: #WLD2020, #acousticecology, #deeplistening, #WorldListeningDay
This year’s theme for World Listening Day 2020 is the Collective Field created by Wild Sanctuary Vice President, Katherine Krause (@KatKrause).
World Listening Day is hosted by the World Listening Project.
Around the world contests and walks focus attention on improving listening skills and conserving critical soundscapes. July 18 was chosen because it is the birthday of the Canadian composer R. Murray Schafer, one of the founders of the Acoustic Ecology movement.
Key Links
worldlisteningproject.org
Listening with
Facebook
@World_Listening
Survey
Embedded Tweets
World Listening Day 2020:The Collective Field
You are invited to participate in World Listening Day 2020, an annual global event held every July 18.
This year’s theme is THE COLLECTIVE FIELD created by Wild Sanctuary Vice President, Katherine Krause. #WLD2020 #thecollectivefield pic.twitter.com/fDmrKPuMI5
— WLP (@World_Listening) June 3, 2020
Isn't is interesting how quietly developing events continue to unfold? #Listen #Biophony #Gephony #Anthropophony #TheCollectiveField #Soundscape #Music #Science #Technology #WLP #Global #Events https://t.co/83nQOeDSfS
— Katherine Krause (@KatKrause) June 12, 2020
Just a moment. #Listen ‘Marian R. Byrnes PK, May 06, 2020’ by normanlong on #SoundCloud #np https://t.co/W92GyoDK1J #TheCollectiveField @World_Listening @eleona #art #sound #performance #connection #solitude #fieldrecording #biophony
— Katherine Krause (@KatKrause) June 14, 2020
Help us share and grow participation in this global community event by adding your information to this short online survey: https://t.co/lyDi4SapRn #WLD2020 #thecollectivefield #worldlisteningproject #soundscape #fieldrecording pic.twitter.com/G6GOLzH9o1
— WLP (@World_Listening) June 5, 2020
Requests
- Record a soundscape
- Retweet a #wld2020 post
Questions
- Who do you listen with?
- What is a collective field?
Soundcloud
Tweets by World_Listening
Previously
Planeta.com