World Listening Day 2021

Poster

Take time to find some quiet on this unquiet earth. It’s less than one month until this year’s celebration of World Listening Day (July 18). Organizers are developing a 24-hour live stream and encouraging audiophiles to host local, public events around the globe.

July 18 is World Listening Day hosted by the World Listening Project. 2021 topic: The Unquiet Earth.

Background

The day features livestreaming audio, contests, and listening-focused walks around the world which focus attention on improving listening skills and conserving critical soundscapes. July 18 was chosen because it is the birthday of the Canadian composer R. Murray Schafer, one of the founders of the Acoustic Ecology movement.

Listeners of all kinds are invited to host and participate in three activity types: curated 24-hour live stream program, self-organized and initiated local live and public events in your own locale, and/or your own personal celebrations.

Key Links
worldlisteningproject.org
Listening with
Questions

  • Who do you listen with?
  • Where and what are the places that should be more quiet?
  • Is anyone hosting soundwalks?

Embedded Tweets

Videos

Introduction by Raquel Castro

Hildegard Westerkamp on Listening for the State of Our World

Radio Aporee
aporee.org

07 • July • Julio

