Wollumbin (also called Mount Warning) is located in the Tweed Range in the Northern Rivers region of New South Wales, Australia, formed from a volcano that erupted around 23 million years ago.

Jo Ann Palmer: In anticipation of permanent full closure of the Wollumbin National Park, and its transition to “Wollumbin Aboriginal Place”, NSW NPWS has released the Caldera Rim Walk Draft Master Plan” for public consultation.

Wollumbin Caldera: We are planning the Caldera Rim Walk in Wollumbin National Park and invite community feedback on the draft master plan for this exciting proposal. The Caldera Rim Walk Draft Master Plan provides overarching concepts for the proposed 8-kilometre (return) half-day bushwalk and associated facilities in Wollumbin National Park.”

Big Volcano is located in the region.

Visit NSW: World Heritage-listed Wollumbin National Park, in the Northern Rivers region, is a great place for a picnic or a hike. Wollumbin, which dramatically rises from World Heritage-listed Wollumbin National Park to a height of 1,157 metres above sea level, is a remnant central vent of an ancient volcano. This spectacular feature can be viewed from a range of vantage points in the surrounding massive crater (caldera), including Cudgen Nature Reserve, Border Ranges National Park and Nightcap National Park, Cape Byron Lighthouse, and various settlements.

Wikipedia: Wollumbin National Park (previously known as ‘Mount Warning National Park’) is a national park located in northern New South Wales, Australia, 642 kilometres (399 mi) north of Sydney near the border with the state of Queensland. It surrounds Mount Warning, part of a remnant caldera of a much larger extinct volcano (the Tweed volcano). The park is administered by the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service. The park is part of the Scenic Rim Important Bird Area, identified as such by BirdLife International because of its importance in the conservation of several species of threatened birds.

