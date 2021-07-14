Photo: Julia Chapple, Wollumbin

Wollumbin (Mount Warning) is located in the Tweed Range in the Northern Rivers region of New South Wales, Australia, formed from a volcano that erupted around 23 million years ago.

Big Volcano is located in the region.

Visit NSW: World Heritage-listed Wollumbin National Park, in the Northern Rivers region, is a great place for a picnic or a hike. Organise a school excursion to view the summit of Wollumbin from nearby locations. Wollumbin, which dramatically rises from World Heritage-listed Wollumbin National Park – formerly known as Mount Warning National Park – to a height of 1,157 metres above sea level, is a remnant central vent of an ancient volcano. This spectacular feature can be viewed from a range of vantage points in the surrounding massive crater (caldera), including Cudgen Nature Reserve, Border Ranges National Park and Nightcap National Park, Cape Byron Lighthouse and various settlements. Explore this exquisite Gondwana Rainforest of Australia – rich in plant, bird and animal life – by taking a short walk on Lyrebird track. Hike this winding path under towering palms listening out for the calls of whipbirds, noisy pitta and, of course, lyrebirds. Enjoy a picnic beside Breakfast Creek or at Korrumbyn picnic area.

Wikipedia: Wollumbin National Park (previously known as ‘Mount Warning National Park’) is a national park located in northern New South Wales, Australia, 642 kilometres (399 mi) north of Sydney near the border with the state of Queensland. It surrounds Mount Warning, part of a remnant caldera of a much larger extinct volcano (the Tweed volcano). The park is administered by the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service. The park is part of the Scenic Rim Important Bird Area, identified as such by BirdLife International because of its importance in the conservation of several species of threatened birds.

