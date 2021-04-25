home Wildlife Wolves

Wolves

By Guest Contributor   Posted in Wildlife
Posted on
Photo: Steve Jurvetson/Creative Commons

Wolf = a wild carnivorous mammal of the dog family, living and hunting in packs. It is native to both Eurasia and North America, but has been widely exterminated.

Question: How is ‘wolf’ and ‘wolves’ translated in other languages? = ¿Cómo se traducen ‘lobo’ y ‘lobos’ a otros idiomas?

2020 Webinars

Charlas sobre la conservación del #LoboMexicano (Canis lupus baileyi). La cita es HOY, a las 4:00 p.m., en la página de Facebook de Especies en Riesgo: https://www.facebook.com/Especies-en-Riesgo-109054907178084

Embedded Tweets

Videos

Cat Empire

Parks

Yellowstone National Park

Planeta.com

Mammals
Dogs
Foxes
Wildlife
Wildlife Tourism

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.