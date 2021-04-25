Wolf = a wild carnivorous mammal of the dog family, living and hunting in packs. It is native to both Eurasia and North America, but has been widely exterminated.

Question: How is ‘wolf’ and ‘wolves’ translated in other languages? = ¿Cómo se traducen ‘lobo’ y ‘lobos’ a otros idiomas?

2020 Webinars

Charlas sobre la conservación del #LoboMexicano (Canis lupus baileyi). La cita es HOY, a las 4:00 p.m., en la página de Facebook de Especies en Riesgo: https://www.facebook.com/Especies-en-Riesgo-109054907178084

Te invitamos a la tercera sesión de las charlas sobre la conservación del #LoboMexicano (Canis lupus baileyi). 🐺 La cita es HOY, a las 4:00 p.m., en la página de Facebook de Especies en Riesgo. ➡️ https://t.co/Z3VHv26Eew #ConservarParaVivir 🐺🌊🌿 pic.twitter.com/CTdF8dXg3f — CONANP (@CONANP_mx) September 23, 2020

Embedded Tweets

Idaho senate passes bill allowing 90% of the state's wolves to be killed https://t.co/ZNQZF0CCvL pic.twitter.com/eX0XZoyRGg — The Hill (@thehill) April 24, 2021

It's not all doom and gloom:

"Three guys saved a dog from ice-cold river and carried the hypothermic animal to a vet. Only then it turned out it was not a dog but a young wolf instead. The wolf will be released tomorrow after getting a satellite collar."https://t.co/hKqZknyB4k pic.twitter.com/D7uZoIDVaF — Triin Kaasiku (@TriinKaasiku) February 21, 2019

Videos

Cat Empire

Parks

Planeta.com