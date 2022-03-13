home Australia WOMADelaide

By Ron Mader   Posted in Australia
Posted on
Among the world’s most engaging events … WOMADelaide, this weekend celebrating its 30th anniversary in Adelaide/Tandanya, South Australia.

womadelaide.com.au
@WOMADelaide

Botanic Gardens
botanicgardens.sa.gov.au
@BotGardensSA

ABC Radio National

Peter Gabriel and 30 years of WOMADelaide – The genesis of music festival WOMAD, plus highlights from The Music Show’s live broadcasts from there. (8:00 Gabriel: The process of any artist and responsibility is to grab the things that most excite and inspire them and to do something with them; 15:25 These experiences are often life-changing for many people; 22:45 World Music)

The Music Show Live from WOMADelaide 2022!

Wikipedia
WOMADelaide
World of Music, Arts and Dance

Planeta

Adelaide = Tandanya
South Australia

