Logo
Among the world’s most engaging events … WOMADelaide, this weekend celebrating its 30th anniversary in Adelaide/Tandanya, South Australia.
womadelaide.com.au
Facebook
Youtube
@WOMADelaide
Botanic Gardens
botanicgardens.sa.gov.au
Facebook
@BotGardensSA
ABC Radio National
Peter Gabriel and 30 years of WOMADelaide – The genesis of music festival WOMAD, plus highlights from The Music Show’s live broadcasts from there. (8:00 Gabriel: The process of any artist and responsibility is to grab the things that most excite and inspire them and to do something with them; 15:25 These experiences are often life-changing for many people; 22:45 World Music)
The Music Show Live from WOMADelaide 2022!
Embedded Tweets
Wikipedia
WOMADelaide
World of Music, Arts and Dance
Planeta