home Communication Words

Words

By Guest Contributor   Posted in Communication
Posted on
Photo: Travis Wiens, Welcome to Hokitika (Some rights reserved)

Word = a single distinct meaningful element of speech or writing, used with others (or sometimes alone) to form a sentence and typically shown with a space on either side when written or printed

Two Words

  • Always on
  • Rescue dog
  • Sources say

Three Words

  • Build back better
  • Expand your horizons
  • Go for it
  • Make a copy
  • Read the room
  • Restore this autosave
  • Share the love
  • Try something new

Four Words

  • Get all new mail
  • Is our syllabus online?
  • One size fits most
  • Message failed to send
  • Set timer five minutes
  • What’s on the calendar?
  • You may also like

Five Words

  • Add or update items in cart
  • Can we edit the syllabus?
  • Did you make a copy?
  • Does this answer your question?
  • Is this on the calendar?
  • Please fill out required forms

Six Words

  • Will this be on the test?

Bingo

Language – Lingo – Narrative – Period – Punctuation – Question – Retainer – Sentence – Words

Features

Lingo Cards
Weasel Words
Passwords

Planeta

Language

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.