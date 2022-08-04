Photo: Travis Wiens, Welcome to Hokitika (Some rights reserved)

Word = a single distinct meaningful element of speech or writing, used with others (or sometimes alone) to form a sentence and typically shown with a space on either side when written or printed

Two Words

Always on

Rescue dog

Sources say

Three Words

Build back better

Expand your horizons

Go for it

Make a copy

Read the room

Restore this autosave

Share the love

Try something new

Four Words

Get all new mail

Is our syllabus online?

One size fits most

Message failed to send

Set timer five minutes

What’s on the calendar?

Five Words

Add or update items in cart

Can we edit the syllabus?

Did you make a copy?

Does this answer your question?

Is this on the calendar?

Please fill out required forms

Six Words

Will this be on the test?

Bingo

