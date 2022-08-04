Photo: Travis Wiens, Welcome to Hokitika (Some rights reserved)
Word = a single distinct meaningful element of speech or writing, used with others (or sometimes alone) to form a sentence and typically shown with a space on either side when written or printed
Two Words
- Always on
- Rescue dog
- Sources say
Three Words
- Build back better
- Expand your horizons
- Go for it
- Make a copy
- Read the room
- Restore this autosave
- Share the love
- Try something new
Four Words
- Get all new mail
- Is our syllabus online?
- One size fits most
- Message failed to send
- Set timer five minutes
- What’s on the calendar?
- You may also like
Five Words
- Add or update items in cart
- Can we edit the syllabus?
- Did you make a copy?
- Does this answer your question?
- Is this on the calendar?
- Please fill out required forms
Six Words
- Will this be on the test?
Bingo
Language – Lingo – Narrative – Period – Punctuation – Question – Retainer – Sentence – Words
Features
Planeta