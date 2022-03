Work = To be engaged in physical or mental activity in order to achieve a purpose or result, especially in one’s job

Also see: TWaT

The TWaT revolution: office on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday only

I should explain that TWAT is an acronym for people who only come into the office on "Tuesday, Wednesday And Thursday". https://t.co/A5Or84KmG0 — Rory Sutherland (@rorysutherland) July 25, 2020

Embedded Tweets

The word yakka means hard work

The word yakka means hard work, especially manual labour. This has been Australian slang since the 1880s but is one of many words we have in Australian English to originate from an Aboriginal language. https://t.co/sEdbjh7w2q pic.twitter.com/ZK05lpHzuQ — Macquarie Dictionary (@MacqDictionary) January 18, 2022

Do what you love and you’ll work super hard all the time with no separation or any boundaries and also take everything extremely personally – Adam J. Kurtz

Wikipedia

Work

Jobsworth

Planeta.com