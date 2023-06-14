Photo: Ben Tullis, Wandering (Some rights reserved)
June 19 is World Albatross Day
Agreement on the Conservation of Albatrosses and Petrels
ACAP – acap.aq – is a multilateral agreement which seeks to conserve listed albatrosses, petrels, and shearwaters by coordinating international activity to mitigate known threats to their populations.
2023 Plastic Pollution
The Albatross and Petrel Agreement has chosen “Plastic Pollution” as its theme to mark the fourth World Albatross Day, to be celebrated on 19 June 2023. This follows the inaugural theme “Eradicating Island Pests” in 2020, “Ensuring Albatross-friendly Fisheries” in 2021 and “Climate Change” in 2022.
