Wildlife

World Albatross Day

Jun 14, 2023
Photo: Ben Tullis, Wandering (Some rights reserved)

June 19 is World Albatross Day

Celebrating the First-ever World Albatross Day – Audubon
The first-ever World Albatross Day – Conservation blog
World Albatross Day – Charles Darwin Foundation

Agreement on the Conservation of Albatrosses and Petrels
ACAP – acap.aq – is a multilateral agreement which seeks to conserve listed albatrosses, petrels, and shearwaters by coordinating international activity to mitigate known threats to their populations.

2023 Plastic Pollution
The Albatross and Petrel Agreement has chosen “Plastic Pollution” as its theme to mark the fourth World Albatross Day, to be celebrated on 19 June 2023.  This follows the inaugural theme “Eradicating Island Pests” in 2020, “Ensuring Albatross-friendly Fisheries” in 2021 and “Climate Change” in 2022.

Albatross nesting

Albatross
Petrel
Shearwater
Agreement on the Conservation of Albatrosses and Petrels

Livestreaming: Royal Albatross Cam from Taiaroa Head/Pukekura
06 // June // Junio

