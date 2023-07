Photo: Chocoluchy (Some rights reserved)

July 7 is World Chocolate Day, chocolate said to have been introduced from Mexico to Europe on this date in 1550.

We celebrate by giving a shoutout to Doña Lucia and family, makers of Chocoluchy. There are many fine cooks and vendors of chocolate goodness in Oaxaca, Mexico.

Embedded Tweets

💝 Happy #WorldChocolateDay! 💝



🍫 #Chocolate can be tempting, but take a closer took at this tasty treat's production 🍫



1 bar:

🌱 90 cacao beans from a tree taking 4 years to mature

🐄 200 ml of milk, cows after 2-3 years of maturity

🌱 4-5 tablespoons of sugar, 8-22 months pic.twitter.com/3NCgjFq2PS — ipbes (@IPBES) July 7, 2019

Planeta.com