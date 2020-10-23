World Cities Day 2020

Photo

October 31 is World Cities Day.

Hashtags: #WorldCitiesDay, #WorldCitiesReport

Key Links

un.org/en/observances/cities-day

Official Spin: The United Nations General Assembly has designated the 31st of October as World Cities Day, by its resolution 68/239. The Day is expected to greatly promote the international community’s interest in global urbanization, push forward cooperation among countries in meeting opportunities and addressing challenges of urbanization, and contributing to sustainable urban development around the world.

2020 Theme: Valuing Our Communities and Cities

The impact of COVID-19 has re-shaped urban life around the world. Local communities have played a key role in contributing to keeping people safe and maintaining some economic activities.

Community value encompasses local volunteering and people organizing in their own neighbourhoods as well as social movements that challenge poverty, systemic discrimination and racism. In informal settlements and slums in particular, communities are making a significant contribution while individual households in urban areas are providing an enabling environment for work and study in the home.

UN-Habitat’s latest World Cities Report reinforces the benefits of cities that engage all stakeholders, including local communities to foster sustainable cities. The Secretary-General has identified cities and communities as being on the frontline of the COVID-19 response. Collectively, we can truly foster sustainable cities for all.

Community activities can no longer be taken for granted or under-resourced. Policy makers and urban managers need to engage communities systematically and strategically in urban planning, implementation and monitoring to co-create the cities of the future.

Embedded Tweets

The development clock has undoubtedly been turned backward by the pandemic. Join us for an engaging roundtable as we launch the #WorldCitiesReport 2020. #WCR2020 makes a case for cities to remain central in the pursuit of sustainability.

👉https://t.co/E789unTKNH

🏙️#ValueOfCities pic.twitter.com/4EBTOXWM0B — UN-Habitat (@UNHABITAT) October 19, 2020

Wikipedia

World Habitat Day

Planeta