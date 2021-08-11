home Celebrations, Wildlife World Elephant Day

World Elephant Day

August 12 is World Elephant Day. Hashtag: #WorldElephantDay

To bring attention to the urgent plight of Asian and African elephants, World Elephant Day was launched in 2012. Keep an eye on events around the world.

Key Links
worldelephantday.org
events
@wrldelephantday
Facebook

We are celebrating by translating ‘World Elephant Day’ in other languages. Suggestions are welcome in the comments.

Translating: World Elephant Day
Spanish: Día Mundial del Elefante
French: Journée mondiale de l’éléphant

