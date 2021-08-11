August 12 is World Elephant Day. Hashtag: #WorldElephantDay

To bring attention to the urgent plight of Asian and African elephants, World Elephant Day was launched in 2012. Keep an eye on events around the world.

We are celebrating by translating ‘World Elephant Day’ in other languages. Suggestions are welcome in the comments.

Translating: World Elephant Day

Spanish: Día Mundial del Elefante

French: Journée mondiale de l’éléphant

