World Environent Day 2021

Photo: Generation Restoration June 5

June 5 is World Environment Day. Hashtags: #WorldEnvironmentDay, #GenerationRestoration

“We recommend celebrating World Environment Day every day of the year,” said Planeta.com founder Ron Mader.

Pakistan will be the global host of 2021’s World Environment Day with the theme of ecosystem restoration.

decadeonrestoration.org/what-ecosystem-restoration

Some History
In 1972 the United Nations General Assembly established the first World Environment Day to mark the opening of the Stockholm Conference on the Human Environment. Another resolution led to the creation of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

Institutions

Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) 
International Institute for Environment and Development (IIED)
Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES)
International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN)
United Nations Environment Programme

