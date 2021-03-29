World Environent Day 2021

Photo: Generation Restoration June 5
June 5 is World Environment Day. Hashtags: #WorldEnvironmentDay, #GenerationRestoration
“We recommend celebrating World Environment Day every day of the year,” said Planeta.com founder Ron Mader.
Pakistan will be the global host of 2021’s World Environment Day with the theme of ecosystem restoration.
Details online UNEP
decadeonrestoration.org/what-ecosystem-restoration
Key Links
Announcement
worldenvironmentday.global
Media
Facebook
@UNEnvironment
Questions = Preguntas
- How do we improve understanding of biodiversity?
- Besides email, are there other ways to communicate with the organizers?
- How is ‘World Environment Day’ translated in other languages? Bonus points for Indigenous languages.
- Are there WED events happening in Pakistan?
- What would insiders like outsiders to know about UNEP?
- What is the theme of 2022’s World Environment Day?
Planeta.com Coverage
Developing our calendar now
Some History
In 1972 the United Nations General Assembly established the first World Environment Day to mark the opening of the Stockholm Conference on the Human Environment. Another resolution led to the creation of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).
Embedded Tweets
Institutions
Planeta.com