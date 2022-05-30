Photo: m.prinke, Reindeer on the Nipfjäll (Some rights reserved)

June 5 is World Environment Day and we are taking a look backward 50 years to 1972’s historic Stockholm Conference on the Human Environment and the first World Environment Day. The host country for 2022 is Sweden.

Hashtags: #WorldEnvironmentDay, #DiaMundialDelMedioAmbiente

“We recommend celebrating World Environment Day every day of the year,” said Planeta.com founder Ron Mader.

Questions = Preguntas

How do we improve understanding of biodiversity?

How is ‘World Environment Day’ translated in other languages? Bonus points for Indigenous languages.

Are there WED events happening in Sweden?

What would insiders like outsiders to know about UNEP?

What is the theme of 2023’s World Environment Day?

2022

World Environment Day 2022 will showcase some of Sweden’s pioneering work on the environment over the past 50 years. UNEP will work with Sweden to showcase these innovations through a series of written stories and short videos that will be shared online.

2022 is a historic milestone for the global environmental community. It marks 50 years since the 1972 United Nations Conference on the Human Environment, widely seen as the first international meeting on the environment. The 1972 Stockholm Conference spurred the formation of environment ministries and agencies around the world and kickstarted a host of new global agreements to collectively protect the environment. At the Stockholm Conference the idea of World Environment Day was formalized, with the first one being celebrated in 1974.

Stockholm+50

Stockholm+50: On June 2-3, a crucial international environmental meeting will be held in Stockholm, Sweden. Anchored in the Decade of Action, under the theme “Stockholm+50: a healthy planet for the prosperity of all – our responsibility, our opportunity,” this high-level meeting will follow months of consultations and discussions with individuals, communities, organizations and governments around the world.

Stockholm+50 will commemorate the 1972 United Nations Conference on the Human Environment and celebrate 50 years of global environmental action. By recognizing the importance of multilateralism in tackling the Earth’s triple planetary crisis – climate, nature, and pollution – the event aims to act as a springboard accelerate the implementation of the UN Decade of Action to deliver the Sustainable Development Goals, including the 2030 Agenda, Paris Agreement on climate change, the post-2020 global Biodiversity Framework, and encourage the adoption of green post-COVID-19 recovery plans.

