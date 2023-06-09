Planeta.com

2023

World Environment Day 2023

ByGuest Contributor

Jun 5, 2023
Photo: Summer Escapes (Some rights reserved)

June 5 is World Environment Day and we are taking a look backward 50 years to 1972’s historic Stockholm Conference on the Human Environment and the first World Environment Day. The host country for 2023 is Côte d’Ivoire

“We recommend celebrating World Environment Day every day of the year,” said Planeta.com founder Ron Mader.

Key Links
worldenvironmentday.global
Media
Facebook
@UNEnvironment

Questions // Preguntas

  • How is ‘World Environment Day’ translated in other languages? Bonus points for Indigenous languages.
  • What would insiders like outsiders to know about UNEP?
  • When will the theme of 2024’s World Environment Day be announced?

UNEP Newsroom
World Environment Day 2023 off to a start in Côte d’Ivoire
Blue Awakening as Latin American and Caribbean states say no to plastic

Videos

Let’s do better

Institutions

International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN)
United Nations Environment Programme

Planeta.com

June 5 is World Environment Day
Côte d’Ivoire
06 // June // Junio

