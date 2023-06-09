Photo: Summer Escapes (Some rights reserved)

June 5 is World Environment Day and we are taking a look backward 50 years to 1972’s historic Stockholm Conference on the Human Environment and the first World Environment Day. The host country for 2023 is Côte d’Ivoire

“We recommend celebrating World Environment Day every day of the year,” said Planeta.com founder Ron Mader.

How is ‘World Environment Day’ translated in other languages? Bonus points for Indigenous languages.

What would insiders like outsiders to know about UNEP?

When will the theme of 2024’s World Environment Day be announced?

World Environment Day 2023 off to a start in Côte d’Ivoire

Blue Awakening as Latin American and Caribbean states say no to plastic

Let’s do better

