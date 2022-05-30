Photo: NASA Goddard, Earth’s Horizon (Some rights reserved)

June 5 is World Environment Day.

Planeta.com celebrates by paying attention to the annual theme (see below), hosting conversations on the social web that bring attention to various environmental concerns around the globe, and by revisiting the winners of the Colibri Ecotourism Award.

2022

The host country for 2022 is Sweden.

World Environment Day 2022 will be an opportunity to showcase some of Sweden’s pioneering work on the environment over the past 50 years. UNEP will work with Sweden to showcase these innovations through a series of written stories and short videos that will be shared online.

2022 is a historic milestone for the global environmental community. It marks 50 years since the 1972 United Nations Conference on the Human Environment, widely seen as the first international meeting on the environment. The 1972 Stockholm Conference spurred the formation of environment ministries and agencies around the world and kickstarted a host of new global agreements to collectively protect the environment. It was also where the goals of poverty alleviation and environmental protection became linked, paving the way for the Sustainable Development Goals. At the Stockholm Conference the idea of World Environment Day was formalized, with the first one being celebrated in 1974.

In early June 2022 the high-level Stockholm+50 international meeting will be held in Sweden, a few days before World Environment Day. The communications around these events are connected and will be mutually reinforcing.

Some History

In 1972 the United Nations General Assembly established the first World Environment Day to mark the opening of the Stockholm Conference on the Human Environment. Another resolution led to the creation of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

“Stockholm was without doubt the landmark event in the growth of international environmentalism,” writes John McCormick in Reclaiming Paradise. “It was the first occasion on which the political, social and economic problems of the global environment were discussed at an intergovernmental forum with a view to actually taking corrective action.”

World Environment Day Themes

2021 – Ecosystem Restoration

2020 – Biodiversity

2019 – Air Pollution

2018 – Plastic Pollution

2017 – Connecting People to Nature

2016 – Go Wild for Life

2015 – Seven Billion Dreams. One Planet. Consume with Care

2014 – Small Islands

2013 – Food Waste

2012 – Green Economy

2011 – Forests

2010 – Biodiversity

2009 – Climate Change

2008 – Low-Carbon Economies

2007 – Melting Ice

2006 – Deserts and Desertification

2005 – Green Cities

2004 – Seas and Oceans: Dead or Alive?

2003 – Water – Two Billion People are Dying for It!

2002 – Give Earth a Chance

2001 – Connect with the World Wide Web of Life

2000 – The Environment Millennium: Time to Act

1999 – Our Earth: Our Future

1998 – For Life on Earth: Save Our Seas

1997 – For Life on Earth

1996 – Our Earth, Our Habitat, Our Home

1995 – We the Peoples: United for the Global Environment

1994 – One Earth One Family

1993 – Poverty and the Environment: Breaking the Vicious Circle

1992 – Only One Earth, Care and Share

1991 – Climate Change. Need for Global Partnership

1990 – Children and the Environment

1989 – Global Warming; Global Warning

1988 – When People Put the Environment First, Development Will Last

1987 – Environment and Shelter: More Than A Roof

1986 – A Tree for Peace

1985 – Youth: Population and the Environment

1984 – Desertification

1983 – Managing and Disposing Hazardous Waste: Acid Rain and Energy

1982 – Ten Years After Stockholm (Renewal of Environmental Concerns)

1981 – Ground Water; Toxic Chemicals in Human Food Chains

1980 – A New Challenge for the New Decade: Development Without Destruction

1979 – Only One Future for Our Children – Development Without Destruction

1978 – Development Without Destruction

1977 – Ozone Layer Environmental Concern; Lands Loss and Soil Degradation

1976 – Water: Vital Resource for Life

1975 – Human Settlements

1974 – Only one Earth

Translating: World Environment Day (additional translations welcome)

German: Weltumwelttag (also: Tag der Umwelt)

Swedish: Världsmiljödagen

Spanish: Día Mundial del Medio Ambiente

Chinanteco: (San Felipe Usila) Jhum kie la ta m qu

Mixteco (San Pedro Tida’a): Buaha Kiwi

Zapoteco: (Teotitlan del Valle, Oaxaca) Xchii guish-liu nabain

Russian: Всемирный день окружающей среды

