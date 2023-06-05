Poster: Giraffe in Downtown Las Vegas (Some rights reserved)
World Giraffe Day – giraffeconservation.org – is an annual event initiated by Giraffe Conservation Foundation (@Save_Giraffe) to celebrate the longest-necked animal on June 21, the longest day or night of the year (depending on which hemisphere you live).
This annual event creates awareness, raises support and sheds light on the challenges giraffe face in the wild. About 68,000 giraffe remain in the wild according to International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW). The time to act is now.
Zoos, schools, NGOs, governments, institutions, companies, and conservation organizations around the world are hosting events on June 21 every year to raise awareness and support for giraffe in the wild.
Key Links
giraffeconservation.org
Facebook
@Save_Giraffe
Questions // Preguntas
- How many giraffe remain in the wild? // ¿Cuántas jirafas quedan en la naturaleza?
Embedded Tweets
Planeta