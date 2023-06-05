Planeta.com

Global Journal of Practical Ecotourism

Nature Wildlife

World Giraffe Day

ByGuest Contributor

Jun 1, 2023
Poster: Giraffe in Downtown Las Vegas (Some rights reserved)

World Giraffe Daygiraffeconservation.org – is an annual event initiated by Giraffe Conservation Foundation (@Save_Giraffe) to celebrate the longest-necked animal on June 21, the longest day or night of the year (depending on which hemisphere you live).

This annual event creates awareness, raises support and sheds light on the challenges giraffe face in the wild. About 68,000 giraffe remain in the wild according to International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW). The time to act is now.

Zoos, schools, NGOs, governments, institutions, companies, and conservation organizations around the world are hosting events on June 21 every year to raise awareness and support for giraffe in the wild.

Key Links
giraffeconservation.org
Facebook
@Save_Giraffe

Questions // Preguntas

  • How many giraffe remain in the wild? // ¿Cuántas jirafas quedan en la naturaleza?

Embedded Tweets

Planeta

Giraffes
Giraffes Links
Wildlife Tourism
06 // June // Junio

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Also see

Cities Mexico

Mexico City Parks Links

Jun 5, 2023 Ron Mader
Events Nature

June 5 is World Environment Day

Jun 4, 2023 Ron Mader
Wildlife

Hummingbirds

Jun 4, 2023 Guest Contributor
Ecotourism Mexico Planeta.com World Travel

Colibri Ecotourism Award

Jun 4, 2023 Ron Mader