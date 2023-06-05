Poster: Giraffe in Downtown Las Vegas (Some rights reserved)

World Giraffe Day – giraffeconservation.org – is an annual event initiated by Giraffe Conservation Foundation (@Save_Giraffe) to celebrate the longest-necked animal on June 21, the longest day or night of the year (depending on which hemisphere you live).

This annual event creates awareness, raises support and sheds light on the challenges giraffe face in the wild. About 68,000 giraffe remain in the wild according to International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW). The time to act is now.

Zoos, schools, NGOs, governments, institutions, companies, and conservation organizations around the world are hosting events on June 21 every year to raise awareness and support for giraffe in the wild.

Key Links

giraffeconservation.org

Facebook

@Save_Giraffe

Questions // Preguntas

How many giraffe remain in the wild? // ¿Cuántas jirafas quedan en la naturaleza?

Embedded Tweets

68,000. That is the number of giraffes left in the wild—& they could be gone before most of the world even knows they’re in trouble.



Giraffes deserve the strongest protections possible & we need your help to get it for them. Take action: https://t.co/gCBqfG9Hjz #WorldGiraffeDay pic.twitter.com/ip6ReZ18nZ — ifaw (@ifawglobal) June 21, 2022

Happy #WorldGiraffeDay 🦒! Giraffes are not only the tallest animal on Earth but are also important for biodiversity. They help the growth of flora and fauna by eating the upper regions of plants to let light through. pic.twitter.com/m3e4CWOcXt — UN Environment Programme (@UNEP) June 21, 2022

Demain c’est la journée mondiale des girafes #WorldGiraffeDay connaissez-vous les espèces et sous-espèces de la girafe ?? pic.twitter.com/7GVbJi7Ifh — Abdoul Razack Moussa Zabeirou (@RazackMoussa87) June 20, 2020

After over 20,000 votes, #BabyLongLegs has name! 🦒 Don’t miss our Facebook Live tomorrow at 1pm to celebrate #WorldGiraffeDay and find out what it is 🙊 pic.twitter.com/EicMnD8W9u — The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) June 20, 2020

Giraffe surveilance by @WajirCountyKE Department of Environment, Energy and Natural resources led by CECM Mrs. Roney Mayow together with @kwskenya officials in preparation for #WorldGiraffeDay which is celebrated on 21st June every year. pic.twitter.com/LaAuJ6St98 — Ahmed Shakur (NduguSHAKS). (@NduguShaks) June 20, 2020

Tomorrow is #WorldGiraffeDay. What are you doing to #StandTallForGiraffe? Show us your talent for giraffe and don't forget to tell your friends. Check our social media tomorrow for exciting giraffe news and updates. Together we can make a difference and save giraffe in Africa! pic.twitter.com/FbpOPNzqrg — Giraffe Conservation Foundation (GCF) (@Save_Giraffe) June 20, 2020

Planeta