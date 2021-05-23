Poster: Giraffe in Downtown Las Vegas
World Giraffe Day – giraffeconservation.org/world-giraffe-day – is an annual event initiated by Giraffe Conservation Foundation (@Save_Giraffe) to celebrate the longest-necked animal on June 21, the longest day or night of the year (depending on which hemisphere you live). Hashtag: #WorldGiraffeDay
This annual event creates awareness, raises support and sheds light on the challenges giraffe face in the wild. Only 110,000 giraffe remain in the wild. The time to act is now.
Zoos, schools, NGOs, governments, institutions, companies and conservation organizations around the world are hosting events on June 21 every year to raise awareness and support for giraffe in the wild.
