The World Heritage Committee – whc.unesco.org/en/committee – meets once a year, and consists of representatives from 21 of the States Parties to the Convention elected by their General Assembly. At its first session, the Committee adopted its Rules of Procedure of the World Heritage Committee.

The Committee is responsible for the implementation of the World Heritage Convention, defines the use of the World Heritage Fund and allocates financial assistance upon requests from States Parties. It has the final say on whether a property is inscribed on the World Heritage List. It examines reports on the state of conservation of inscribed properties and asks States Parties to take action when properties are not being properly managed. It also decides on the inscription or deletion of properties on the List of World Heritage in Danger.

During the nomination process the site and its protection and management plan are evaluated by experts from the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) and the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

2022

World Heritage Watch: Russia can no longer chair the UNESCO World Heritage Committee. World Heritage Watch is following with horror the Russian assault on Ukraine, by which Russia leaves the circle of civilized states and negates its great culture and history.

World Heritage Watch hereby calls on the Russian rulers to spare the common heritage of humankind in Ukraine, as required by the Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property in Armed Conflicts. In 1954, this convention was the first to be adopted by UNESCO member states as a direct consequence of the devastations of World War II.The work of UNESCO is guided by the conclusions drawn from Germany’s breach of civilization and the attack on its neighbors:”Since wars begin in the minds of men, it is in the minds of men that the defenses of peace must be constructed.” (Preamble to the UNESCO Charter)With its war of aggression, Russia has lost all legitimacy to exercise functions in the context of the UNESCO World Heritage Convention, and to host the meeting of the World Heritage Committee in Kazan in the summer of 2022, as originally planned. We demand that the World Heritage Committee meeting instead takes place under the Presidency of UNESCO at its headquarters in Paris.Today we stand with our Ukrainian friends who have been working to protect their cultural and natural heritage for years. We also stand with all our Russian friends who, out of deepest conviction, reject their country’s attack on a peaceful neighbor.

#Russia can no longer chair the #UNESCO WHC!#WHW is following with horror the Russian assault on #Ukraine, and hereby calls on the Russian rulers to spare the heritage of humankind, as required by the #HagueConvention for the Protection of Cultural Property in #ArmedConflicts. pic.twitter.com/gvhZ09CJH0 — World Heritage Watch (@WH_Watch) February 26, 2022

UNESCO is deeply concerned about the ongoing military operations & escalation of violence in #Ukraine.



We call for respect for Int'l humanitarian law, restraint from attacks on education, journalists & the protection of cultural heritage in all its forms:https://t.co/H0V66cfqG0 pic.twitter.com/GQIy31ZFJc — UNESCO 🏛️ #Education #Sciences #Culture 🇺🇳😷 (@UNESCO) February 24, 2022

