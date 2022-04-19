home 2022 World Heritage Day 2022

World Heritage Day 2022

By Ron Mader   Posted in 2022
Posted on
Logo

The International Day for Monuments and Sites, aka World Heritage Day is April 18. This year’s theme: Heritage and Climate = El Día Internacional de los Monumentos y Sitios, también conocido como Día del Patrimonio Mundial, es el 18 de abril. El tema de este año: Patrimonio y clima.

Hashtags: #worldheritageday #IDMS2022

Key Links
International Day – ICOMOS
@ICOMOS

2022

The day provides a timely opportunity to showcase strategies to promote the full potential of heritage conservation research and practice to deliver climate-resilient pathways to strengthen sustainable development, while advocating for just transitions to low-carbon futures. It is part of the ICOMOS Triennial Scientific Plan 2021-2024 and also supports the 2020 ICOMOS’ resolution on People-Centered Approaches to Cultural Heritage.

Questions

  • What are the this year’s publications, resources, and events focusing on world heritage? = ¿Cuáles son las publicaciones, recursos y eventos de este año centrados en el patrimonio mundial? = Quelles sont les publications, ressources et événements de cette année axés sur le patrimoine mondial?

Embedded Tweets

Videos

Argentina

Features

Climate Heritage Network
World Heritage and Tourism in a Changing Climate (2016)

Planeta.com

World Heritage Day
World Heritage
45th Session of UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee
International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS)
04 • April • Abril

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.