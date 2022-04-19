World Heritage Day 2022

Logo
The International Day for Monuments and Sites, aka World Heritage Day is April 18. This year’s theme: Heritage and Climate = El Día Internacional de los Monumentos y Sitios, también conocido como Día del Patrimonio Mundial, es el 18 de abril. El tema de este año: Patrimonio y clima.
Hashtags: #worldheritageday #IDMS2022
The day provides a timely opportunity to showcase strategies to promote the full potential of heritage conservation research and practice to deliver climate-resilient pathways to strengthen sustainable development, while advocating for just transitions to low-carbon futures. It is part of the ICOMOS Triennial Scientific Plan 2021-2024 and also supports the 2020 ICOMOS’ resolution on People-Centered Approaches to Cultural Heritage.
- What are the this year’s publications, resources, and events focusing on world heritage? = ¿Cuáles son las publicaciones, recursos y eventos de este año centrados en el patrimonio mundial? = Quelles sont les publications, ressources et événements de cette année axés sur le patrimoine mondial?
