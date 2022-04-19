World Heritage Day 2022

Logo

The International Day for Monuments and Sites, aka World Heritage Day is April 18. This year’s theme: Heritage and Climate = El Día Internacional de los Monumentos y Sitios, también conocido como Día del Patrimonio Mundial, es el 18 de abril. El tema de este año: Patrimonio y clima.

Hashtags: #worldheritageday #IDMS2022

The day provides a timely opportunity to showcase strategies to promote the full potential of heritage conservation research and practice to deliver climate-resilient pathways to strengthen sustainable development, while advocating for just transitions to low-carbon futures. It is part of the ICOMOS Triennial Scientific Plan 2021-2024 and also supports the 2020 ICOMOS’ resolution on People-Centered Approaches to Cultural Heritage.

What are the this year’s publications, resources, and events focusing on world heritage? = ¿Cuáles son las publicaciones, recursos y eventos de este año centrados en el patrimonio mundial? = Quelles sont les publications, ressources et événements de cette année axés sur le patrimoine mondial?

Happy International Day for Monuments & Sites!#WorldHeritage sites are not only places to visit, they are also climate change observatories that gather & share info on climate practices.



Learn how we protect monuments & sites against #ClimateChange: https://t.co/n5BY30BSvE pic.twitter.com/VYLHoaPMPC — UNESCO 🏛️ #Education #Sciences #Culture 🇺🇳😷 (@UNESCO) April 18, 2022

Climate change is an existential threat to the small coral islands that make up the Maldives. Therefore, it is important for us to ACT NOW to address climate change and its impacts on cultural heritage. #WorldHeritageDay #HeritageandClimate pic.twitter.com/vhl4HYTiWp — National Centre for Cultural Heritage (@HeritageMv) April 18, 2022

In 1982 @ICOMOS established the International Day for Monuments & Sites. This year's theme is Heritage & Climate, the subject of our recent workshop @fountainsabbey.

📷 The Cellarium which has flooded during extreme weather eventshttps://t.co/bps1ywSyW9#IDMS2022 #WorldHeritage pic.twitter.com/PaZQTol3IL — National Trust Archaeology (@NatTrustArch) April 18, 2022

In celebration of International Day for Monuments and Sites, also known as World Heritage Day, the Arab Regional Centre for World Heritage and the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities (BACA), pic.twitter.com/dKPIBNDoy7 — ARC-WH (@ARCWH) April 18, 2022

Webinar sobre Patrimonio y Clima, Día Internacional de los Monumentos y Sitios: 18 de abril 16.00 hs (horario de Argentina).



Participa de la transmisión en vivo por YouTube https://t.co/aqye8KdvhN#ICOMOSArgentina #PatrimonioArgentino #PatrimonioyClima #IDMS2022 #icomosIDMS2022 — ICOMOS Argentina (@icomosargentina) April 18, 2022

Hoy es el Día Internacional de los Monumentos y Sitios Históricos.



Rindamos honor a nuestros monumentos cuidando de ellos, visitándolos, promoviendo su conservación y apoyando su protección y cuidado.#IDMS2022 pic.twitter.com/1uSkDlfJus — Sitio Arqueológico Panamá Viejo (@PanamaLaVieja) April 18, 2022

All ticketed centrally-protected monuments would have free entry on Monday on occasion of World Heritage Day https://t.co/X0hArfGZAb — The Hindu (@the_hindu) April 17, 2022

