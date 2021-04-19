home Culture, Nature World Heritage

World Heritage

By Guest Contributor   Posted in Culture Nature
Posted on
Buzzwords

A World Heritage site is a landmark or area which is selected by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) as having cultural, historical, scientific or other form of significance, and is legally protected by international treaties.

Recommended Listening
The future of heritage – Has the high value of a World Heritage listing compromised the original idealistic goals of UNESCO?

Headlines
Reforming UNESCO’s World Heritage – Mats Djurberg and Tora Aasland@matsdjurberg @tora_aasland
‘World Heritage’ site selection is Eurocentric – and that shapes which historic places get love and money – The Conversation

Wikipedia
World Heritage site

2020-2021

44th Session of UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee
Heritage Night in Spain (2020)

Previously

43rd Session of UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee
Disappearing World Heritage Glaciers as a Keystone of Nature Conservation in a Changing Climate

Planeta.com

World Heritage Links
Outstanding Universal Value
United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)
Heritage
International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS)
World Heritage Day

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.